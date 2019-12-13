MS Mondraker Testing an Aluminium Downhill Bike in Lousa

...Yesterday, we were testing with Brook MacDonald, Laurie Greenland and Mike Jones (pictured) to confirm some things. ...This newer Summum prototype share a very similar approach to our existing and current alloy and carbon models. We are always testing... You might guess we'd not want to disclose much info; there are for sure some geo updates, but honestly just some millimeters here and there... Our team riders are very happy with the current model (and Laurie Greenland won Val di Sole World Cup last weekend) so we wanted to keep things not much different compared to the current one. — Israel Romero

Laurie Greenland and the MS Mondraker team are out in Portugal doing some pre-season testing in Lousa and we think they have a new aluminium downhill bike with them too. Laurie posted the above picture on his Instagram stories and if you look between the concealing lines, you can see a definite weld on the top tube and plenty of raw, silver tubes, a far cry from the usual Mondraker blue and red.We've also found this video, which we believe is a clip of the bike in action:While the current Mondraker Summum is still a race-winning bike, thanks to Laurie Greenland at Val di Sole this year, it's one of the very last bikes on the World Cup circuit that is designed to be run with 27.5" front and rear. Brook MacDonald was running his as a mullet bike from Crankworx Innsbruck onwards this season but he was simply putting a bigger front wheel in his regular frame rather than using a platform specifically designed for a bigger wheel.Of course, we've already seen an aluminium prototype Summum at the Lenzerheide World Cup, where it was happily wheeled past media and spectators, but the renewed secrecy has us wondering if there are some further updates on this version.From the picture we took back then, we noticed that the wheels were both 29 inch, and there was a new upper suspension link that had no window (the current link is an open triangle). Here's what Mondraker said at the time:We're now just 3 months out from the first World Cup in Lousa, will this aluminium frame be the one we see MS Mondraker riders as the season kicks off? We have reached out to Mondraker for further information on this prototype and their plans for the season. We'll update this article when we hear back.