MS Racing on Zerode In 2025 - Sign Valentina Roa Sanchez & Sebastian Holguin

PRESS RELEASE: MS-Racing

“As we go into a new era of UCI DH racing, we are incredibly proud that MS has selected us as their partner. We are stoked that they share our beliefs on ways bikes can be made faster, and we are excited about collaborating with their incredible technical team and outstanding riders. We also just bloody love DH racing, and it is so good to be part of the show again in 2025.” — Ali Quinn at Zerode

“We are incredibly proud and full of anticipation for the partnership with MS-Racing for the Downhill World Cup 2025. Their absolute conviction that Pinion gearboxes lift the performance of bikes to a new level and that gearbox bikes will make the decisive difference in downhill of the future, honors and unites us very much.“ — Dirk Menze, head of marketing at Pinion

2025… Let’s Get It.

Going into our 22nd season on the world stage, we're making one of the biggest changes to our team that we've been through in years. For decades now the industry standard has been subscribed to by pretty much every team on the circuit, but a select few this year are wiping the board clean and starting on a new path, which is making waves in the World Cup scene.We've partnered with Zerode bikes, a company from the other side of the world in New Zealand. Zerode has been working with Pinion and Gates on building bikes with gearboxes and belts longer than any other company out there. So we thought, who better to partner with MS Racing for 2025 and beyond?Staying onboard with the team is Eleanora Farina, who had everyone in tears of happiness last year with her first World Cup win in Les Gets. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene will be representing us at everything from World Cups to Crankworx, trying to get that crown back. Jacob Dickson is staying with the team; the Irish are a force to be reckoned with at the moment. Let's see what he can achieve. David Trummer will also be hanging around, but in a different capacity; he’ll be on the side of the track scoping the best lines for our guys, along with eeking out the most pace from our bikes in between races.Along with all the changes to our setup, we have new faces joining our clan. From the street races of Colombia, we have Sebastian Holguin and Valentina Roa Sánchez riding for us this year. They have been continuously impressing us at every race they attend over the past few years. From Hardline to the streets of Santiago, they thrive in any situation you throw them in and have already won a race this past weekend onboard the new steed. Last but not least, you can never have enough Italian passion on the team, we welcome Gloria Scarsi. Multiple World podiums, heaps of style, and an infectious attitude towards going fast we could all use a bit of. Big crew this year, but we are proud to have as many elite women as men on the team, and we think this concoction of people from around the world will reap some great results.The gearbox system offers a lot of possibilities. It allows you to take more of the weight from the rear wheel and move it closer to the centre of gravity while riding. Along with the obvious advantages like unsprung mass, we have the things that a lot of people are not aware of yet. The effect the unsprung mass has on kinematics and the way the bike deals with obstacles, shifting gears while pedalling and putting in full watts and so much more we've not had the opportunity to explore yet. That, as well as less fragility with rear mechs and lower maintenance and resistance, really was a no-brainer to make the move. We’re not the first and we won't be the last to make the move, a few have been pioneering this technology for a few years now, and people have definitely taken notice. We’ve only just scratched the surface of this as an industry.It’s been well documented in the past year that Gates is giving an unreal opportunity for all of our athletes. They have put up a 100k prize purse for the first team to win an elite World Cup on a belt drive system, and in our team 100% of that goes to the rider that achieved it. Although this isn’t what drives us to push, with this extra incentive, our riders are chomping at the bit to get racing. All the testing we've done over this offseason is only showing good things, and we're excited for what 2025 has to offer.Along with our main crew, we also have two Kiwi shredders being supported by us. Oli Clark & Luca Lagneau will be onboard Zerode bikes and all our components for the 2025 season. Development is key in this sport, and we're hoping for them to really show what they're made of.With big changes coming to the format of the World Cups and our team, we are preparing for all the challenges this will bring. We've seen the highest highs and lowest lows of the sport, but we're here, ready to represent the brands and people who support us.