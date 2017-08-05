VIDEOS

Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup Qualifying Highlights - Video

Aug 5, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

There's no soundtrack needed other than the noise of tires clawing at dirt and rocks during the qualifying round at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

3 Comments

  • + 2
 They make what is a fillings killer looks surprisingly smooth, I freaking love our sport and watching these guys and gals flowing through tech sessions while bystanders cheer.
  • + 1
 so smooth (edit & riding)
  • + 1
 So short but so good.

