VIDEOS
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup Qualifying Highlights - Video
Aug 5, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
There's no soundtrack needed other than the noise of tires clawing at dirt and rocks during the qualifying round at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
wasea04
(12 mins ago)
They make what is a fillings killer looks surprisingly smooth, I freaking love our sport and watching these guys and gals flowing through tech sessions while bystanders cheer.
[Reply]
+ 1
vialdemo
(22 mins ago)
so smooth (edit & riding)
[Reply]
+ 1
kenk
(14 mins ago)
So short but so good.
[Reply]
