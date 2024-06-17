MSR Announces All-New MTB Gear Line for 2024

PRESS RELEASE: MSR
MSR™ is no stranger to the action sports apparel game. Providing quality riding gear since 1971, our team of dedicated enthusiasts have been hard at work creating an all-new line of MTB gear to introduce the time-honored name of MSR into the MTB scene. We pride ourselves on creating gear that we love to wear and put through its paces to make sure that it is comfortable, functional, and provides the quality our name has been known to provide for decades. As a result, we are proud to announce our MTB Rush gear line for 2024.
MSR MTB RUSH GEAR
MTB Rush Jersey
Boasting the comfort of your favorite T-shirt but the performance of race wear, the all-new MSR MTB Rush Jersey is comprised of lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking polyester/spandex fabric. The jersey features an athletic fit, flat seams, and a subtle drop tail for comfort and coverage. Multiple colorways are available.
The MSR MTB Rush shorts are made with a light, rip-stop fabric to ensure a durability and comfort. Notable features include a ratchet closure and adjustment system, extended knee length for coverage while pedaling, and a ventilated inner thigh and crotch gusset. Two colorways are available.
The MSR MTB Rush Gloves are designed with quality and performance in mind. With ergonomically designed perforated palms, breathable fabric, silicone fingertips for added grip, and smart screen touch technology integrated on the forefinger, these gloves are the perfect blend of comfort and function.
MSR MTB PROTECTION
In addition to the new MSR MTB Rush gear, MSR has a selection of MTB protection products that are perfect complements to the Rush gear.
MSR MTB HelmetsMT1 Helmet W/MIPS
As a premium helmet at an affordable price, the MSR MT1 w/MIPS Open Faced Helmet offers several top-of-the-line features. The helmet is lightweight and comfortable but provides optimal protection through the MIPS liner system and its EPS safety rating. A dial in the back and adjustment points for the plastic cradle create customization for a perfect fit, and a Fidlock chin strap with magnetic closure comfortably and securely keeps the strap fastened while you ride. Multiple cutouts in the shell provide optimal circulation on hot days or heavy climbs.
Designed with the aggressive MTB downhill rider or racer in mind, the MSR Momentum MTB Full Face Helmet W/MIPS is the perfect helmet for climbing and for rowdy descents. With a MIPS liner system and EPS ratings, safety is a top priority. When you add a Fidlock chin strap system, numerous cutouts in the shell for air flow, an incredibly lightweight feel, and a comfort lining that will keep your head feeling great all day, the Momentum helmet is one of the best values on the market.
The MSR Zone Knee Guards are a low-profile, lightweight set of MTB knee guards. CE-Level 1 D30 molecular armor is incorporated into the knee, and while it is soft, malleable, and comfortable when riding, it firms when a shock or impact is introduced to provide maximum absorption and protection. Moisture-wicking mesh fabric with 4-way stretch provides comfort while ripstop fabric in the knee offers durability.
MSR MTB EYEWEAR
The MSR Ridge MTB Sunglasses are a lightweight, comfortable, yet durable pair of riding glasses with a wide field of vision. They come included with three interchangeable lenses that feature VLT eye protection, as well as a cleaning cloth, a carrying case, and a molded case.
MSR MTB ACCESSORIES
We have also delved into a line of MSR MTB hard parts such as brake pads, tubes, tools, and other accessories.
