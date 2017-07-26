PINKBIKE REVIEWS

MSR's Pocket-Sized TrailShot Water Filter - Review

Jul 26, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
MSR TrailShot review


Clean water is one of those amenities many of us take for granted – we turn on the faucet, fill up our water bottles, and head out for a ride without a second thought, confident that the water coming out of the tap is free from any malicious creepy-crawlies. It's a different story when you're outside, away from pre-treated water; even the most innocuous looking streams can harbor all sorts of nasty bacteria just waiting to wreak havoc on your insides.

The MSR TrailShot filter is designed to make drinking water out on the trail less of a game of Russian roulette, all without taking up much room in your pack or jersey. According to MSR, it meets U.S. EPA drinking water standards and NSF protocol P231 for removal of bacteria (99.9999%), protozoa (99.9%), and particulates.

MSR TrailShot Details
• Hollow fiber filter; pore size: .2 micron
• Flow rate: 1 liter per minute
• Effective against bacteria, protozoa, and particulates
• Cartridge life: 2,000 liters
• Weight: 159 grams
• Made in USA
• MSRP: $49.95 USD
www.msrgear.com

Slightly bigger than the bulb used to inflate a blood pressure cuff, the TrailShot weighs a scant 159 grams, costs $49.99 USD, and can filter one liter of water per minute. There are some very reasonable limits to what it will remove – it won't make seawater drinkable, or protect you from radiation, something to keep in mind if you get thirsty while riding through a Superfund site.


MSR TrailShot review
The screen on the prefilter keeps larger particles from getting into the plastic tube.
MSR TrailShot review
The TrailShot uses hollow fibers that have microscopic pores to filter the water as it's forced through the replaceable cartridge.


Operation

If you can make a fist, you can operate the TrailShot. All that's necessary is placing the prefilter – the red-tipped end of the hose – into the water source, squeezing the bulb 10 times to prime the system and then continuing to squeeze the bulb to fill up your water bottle, hydration bladder, or mouth. It's that simple. MSR recommends cleaning the filter cartridge every 8 liters, a process that only takes a minute or two. The cartridge should last for 2,000 liters of water, and when it does come time to replace it, a new one goes for $34.99 USD.


MSR TrailShot review
MSR TrailShot review
The TrailShot takes up about as much room as a large avocado, and can easily be cleaned or serviced in a matter of minutes if necessary.


MSR TrailShot

by mikekazimer
Views: 580    Faves: 1    Comments: 2



Performance

These days, I try to avoid wearing a backpack at all costs in order to keep my neck and shoulders happy. Even on longer rides I can usually get by with a hip pack and a water bottle or two, but that program gets a little trickier during hot summer weather, when it's difficult to carry enough fluid to keep up with the amount of sweat I'm producing. There's also the fact that there are still a number of bikes out there that won't accomodate a water bottle, or if they can, it's mounted on the downtube, directly in the line of fire from whatever squishy grossness you run over. That's where the TrailShot comes in – its small size makes it easy to stick into a hip pack or jersey / bib shorts pocket, and then use it to refill a water bottle over the course of a ride, or use like a personal water fountain and drink directly from it. Of course, you'll need to know that there's a water source at some point on your ride, but I'm fortunate to live in an area where streams, lakes, and rivers are plentiful.

The TrailShot is dead simple to operate, and its filtering speed matches MSR's claims – a minute or two of squeezing and you've got a bottle full of drinkable water. The amount of water that's produced per squeeze is impressive, and the amount of effort required is minimal. So does the filter actually work? Well, I've been using it regularly for the last few months to drink out of a variety of water sources, and I'm happy to report that I don't seem to have picked up any new organisms in my intestines – that's a win in my book.


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesSimple, effective, and very reasonably priced, the TrailShot is highly recommended for anyone who spends time outdoors. After all, wouldn't you rather be out riding instead of sitting in a doctor's office because you decided to forgo filtering and drank from a contaminated stream? Mike Kazimer





27 Comments

  • + 17
 "The TrailShot takes up about as much room as a large avocado, and can easily be cleaned or serviced in a matter of minutes if necessary." Well this puts it into perspective for me perfectly, I often carry a large avocado in my jersey pocket on a long ride. Unfortunately I'm not willing to sacrifice this for clean drinking water. So wont be purchasing.
  • + 11
 i usually keep two avocados in my chamois that can easily be serviced in a matter of minutes (or seconds if there's a westerly breeze), too.
  • + 4
 haha, I've actually carried an avocado on a ride before. Yummy snack! fared better than the bananas!
  • + 2
 "Is that avocado in your pocket or are you just happy to see me, sailor?"
  • + 1
 Hahahaha... Sorry just had to laugh about the Avacado, we should give some of these to people in countries that need clean water too ehh? ehh?!? ;p That Avacado tho! #mynewtrailsnack
  • + 1
 If I cycled to the trails I could use the TrailShot to keep me well hydrated on the way. But I avacado, so I drive.
  • + 7
 I have one of these and have used it a few times. It takes up very little space and works extremely well.
  • + 4
 Great product. I've been using the MSR Micro for several years now, in the back country and it's great to use and maintain. This is definitely a must have for those of us who ride in the woods away from amenities.
  • + 3
 MSR makes quality stuff. Been using their Dromedary and Dromlite bags for years camping. I definitely like this setup better than the straw type filters from Sawyer or Lifestraw. I carry a Sawyer on really long rides if I'm unsure about water access but they're not ideal for filling a water bottle. This looks way easier
  • + 2
 Best thing I ever did was throw a little water filter into my pack. A lot of hot summer days have been mitigated by stopping by a stream somewhere and filling my pack with cold water.
  • + 1
 I've been using one of these for a few years. sawyer.com/products/sawyer-mini-filter Very similar system and same filtration technology. We should all be learning from ultralight backpackers and carry less water. Filters weigh much less than a bottle of water.
  • + 2
 how is reliabilty? i have had issues deep in the backcountry with filters before (katadyn). and deep in the backcountry is not where you want water filter failures.
  • + 2
 My MSR micro has been great in the backcountry up here in Onterrible. Had it for years, probably filtered a few hundred lts of water already and no complaints. I left it for one year wet, and I'm camping next week, so I'll just boil the ceramic filter for 5 minutes and I'm good to go. Highly recommend their product.

www.msrgear.com/water/miniworks-ex-microfilter

getting this one reviewed for the bike/day hikes.
  • - 1
 Seamen issues?
  • + 0
 I ran out of water yeaterday having taken a 3l bladder and I felt a little irate about it. In my garage I have two Katadyn filters that are the size of a coke can. As I rode along dehydrating in the 25 degree heat, it got me thinking that they are a lot smaller and lighter than a litre of water. It occured to me that I might start hauling it on longer rides. As my 3l Osprey bladder is about done, it will also save me a fortune as I only need to buy a 1l one so thats 2kg less in water to carry (+250g for filter).
Winner winner chicken dinner.
  • + 0
 Pristine 30ml water treatment

effective against viruses, bacteria, and protozoa
Weight: 70g

Doesn't clog, no pumping.

www.mec.ca/en/product/4012-604/ClO2-30ml-Water-Treatment
  • + 1
 Come test that thing in some stagnant summer SoCal streams and then lets talk. Until then I wouldn't trust it for my local rides.
  • + 3
 Awesome I need one to go with my MSR pocket rocket.
  • + 3
 If you just piss in it you have a never ending supply of water.
  • + 1
 waterception!
  • + 3
 you broke thermodynamics. congrats.
  • + 3
 that looks sick
  • + 1
 Pro tip. Life straw is only $13 online and better than this overpriced pocket avacado.
  • + 2
 This is a great looking product.
  • - 1
 You have to clean it every 8 liters? That's kinda ridiculous
  • + 5
 Cleaning involves filling it with water and shaking it - it's not a big deal at all.
  • + 1
 Sure beats the alternative.

Post a Comment



