VIDEOS

Video: Celebrating the 2018 Summer Season in Morzine

Nov 1, 2018
by MTB BEDS  

So that's a wrap, another banging season out in Morzine and Portes du Soleil in the bag. 2018 was a special one for MTB Beds, with several fresh faces in the team and a new flagship property in the very heart of Morzine for our Riders Week chalet that was sold out, meant the guys had a fully packed season ahead. From the first week where we invited all of our partners out to stay and with the likes of the Peaty's crew onboard and the Deakinator it was always set to go off with a bang.

Ben Deakin, Leo Sandler and Ash Cotterall sent it to name a few, this led to come some very wild moments on the camera. We were blessed with good weather for much of the season so dusty trails were always available and the team made the most of it, from the steep, techy trails of Le Pleney to the flow of Super Morzine and Les Gets it was full send all season.


MTB Beds Crew
#SQUADGOALS
Our Flagship Chalet in the Heart of Morzine

A huge shout out to our amazing clients who trust us year on year in Morzine and Finale Ligure tp provide epic holidays time and time again and our incredible staff who have so much passion for riding bikes and seem to go above and beyond every time. Sit back, relax and enjoy this mash up and here's to an epic 2018!

Photo Credit Scott Windsor
Keeping it tapped all season long

Get that holiday booked for more of the same in 2019!

https://www.mtbbeds.com/

MTB Beds

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
134089 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
86166 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
79200 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
56497 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
56244 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
48100 views
Video: The Starling Cycles Sturn is a Single-Speed DH Bike
46785 views
Finals Photo Epic: Kickstart My Heart - Red Bull Rampage 2018
45578 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Best bit was the bail out before the drop ????
  • + 2
 Thats what we thought, he was clipped in as well!
  • + 1
 Such a sick season! I can't wait for more looseness in 2019 #onepedalahead

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022136
Mobile Version of Website