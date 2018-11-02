Video: Celebrating the 2018 Summer Season in Morzine

MTB Beds Crew #SQUADGOALS Our Flagship Chalet in the Heart of Morzine

So that's a wrap, another banging season out in Morzine and Portes du Soleil in the bag. 2018 was a special one for MTB Beds, with several fresh faces in the team and a new flagship property in the very heart of Morzine for our Riders Week chalet that was sold out, meant the guys had a fully packed season ahead. From the first week where we invited all of our partners out to stay and with the likes of the Peaty's crew onboard and the Deakinator it was always set to go off with a bang.Ben Deakin, Leo Sandler and Ash Cotterall sent it to name a few, this led to come some very wild moments on the camera. We were blessed with good weather for much of the season so dusty trails were always available and the team made the most of it, from the steep, techy trails of Le Pleney to the flow of Super Morzine and Les Gets it was full send all season.A huge shout out to our amazing clients who trust us year on year in Morzine and Finale Ligure tp provide epic holidays time and time again and our incredible staff who have so much passion for riding bikes and seem to go above and beyond every time. Sit back, relax and enjoy this mash up and here's to an epic 2018!Get that holiday booked for more of the same in 2019!MTB Beds