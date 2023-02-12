Video: MTB Fitness For Over 40s Riders

Feb 12, 2023
by Ben Plenge  

Words: Ben Plenge

We all know that being a bit fitter and stronger will not only make us quicker riders, but also let us enjoy riding more. After all, it will let you go further, climb higher and descend with more confidence. Regardless of whether, 'performance,' or 'fun,' motivates you to train and ride, you can't deny that fitness will help.

Back in sunny lockdown I self filmed a video called MTB Fitness For Over 40s and it was my first video to appear on the hallowed pages of Pinkbike. Now, 18 months later, I have just put together part 2, building on the points in the first video and taking my years of experience working with riders of all levels. I hope you enjoy it......

In case you missed part one that was on Pinkbike back in 2020, here it is.......



To find out more about The Over 40s MTB Programme, just drop me a line on Instagram @strengthfactory_coach or you can get signed up here:
https://thestrengthfactory.uk/programmes/the-over-40s-mtb-programme/

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Fitness Tutorials


9 Comments

  • 10 0
 Guy on an e-bike reminds me that I'm old, tells me to be cautious, not to send hard, not to workout hard and not to train hard, while this probably is true, just f*ck you Ben!
  • 2 0
 The advice about relationships is spot on, and true for everyone whatever age you are. I felt he missed out one major thing which is to stretch before and if necessary during a ride. A good thing for everyone but definitely gets more important the older you get. Work that hinge!
  • 2 0
 Buy a road bike and an indoor trainer. Don’t think I’ve ever been fitter. Can ride indoors at night for an hour and outdoors when you have more time. Not everyone is close to trails so it lets you ride when you can get off-road. I use wahoo system for indoor stuff.
  • 1 0
 I am 50 this year. I ride my old XC bike during the week and then take the E-Bike out at weekends. I think the main issue when you get older even if you are fit is your knees ache a lot more and there is not really much you can do about it even with an E-Bike if you ride hard.
  • 2 0
 Joined the gym last year when I hit 51 and am enjoying being fitter than at 41. All with out an ebike.
  • 2 2
 When I turned 40 I just started drinking more heavily. Pretty sure I can get more people signed up for my program... Good luck with your hustle!
  • 3 1
 Yup the e-bike was an immediate red flag.
  • 1 1
 I'm 53 and my answer is ride with dudes 20-30 years younger than you. Seems to work for me. I never once think of how old I am when I'm actually riding.
  • 1 1
 You mean your kids?

Which 23 year olds wanna ride with a 53 year old?!





