Video: MTB Fitness For Over 40s Riders

Words: Ben Plenge



We all know that being a bit fitter and stronger will not only make us quicker riders, but also let us enjoy riding more. After all, it will let you go further, climb higher and descend with more confidence. Regardless of whether, 'performance,' or 'fun,' motivates you to train and ride, you can't deny that fitness will help.Back in sunny lockdown I self filmed a video called MTB Fitness For Over 40s and it was my first video to appear on the hallowed pages of Pinkbike. Now, 18 months later, I have just put together part 2, building on the points in the first video and taking my years of experience working with riders of all levels. I hope you enjoy it......In case you missed part one that was on Pinkbike back in 2020, here it is.......To find out more about The Over 40s MTB Programme, just drop me a line on Instagram @strengthfactory_coach or you can get signed up here: