Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts

Sep 28, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


If you don't mind parting with your money, there are plenty of pricey products out there that offer a questionable return on investment when you do the price-to-performance math. Of course, sometimes that doesn't matter at all. And if it really matters, you can get a $35 USD dropper post and whatever else from the depths of the internet, just like you could do all your grocery shopping at 7/11 and the local Dollarama. There's also the Buy & Sell, a good way to save some money if you're smart about it.

But today's video is all about getting the most bang for your buck: Where to spend and where to save on new bike parts.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos MTB on a Budget


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
66389 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
62523 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
59020 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
54452 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
46358 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
45466 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
43625 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
35238 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 If you had $200 to spend on something bike related to improve your riding, you should get a bike lesson (or two or three). No matter your skill level, it is the biggest bang-for-your-buck, especially for a long term investment.
  • 6 0
 Spend what you can on traction and stopping power. So suspension, brakes and tyres. Budget the rest. The end.
  • 1 0
 Tyre, Grips, pedals, stem and bars. In that order. Ride everything else until it breaks then upgrade.
  • 1 0
 SLX, eBay.
  • 1 0
 Preach.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007576
Mobile Version of Website