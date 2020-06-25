MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1

MTB on a Budget

About as stylish as Levy gets.

Save on a Jersey

The Fox Defend Kevlar pant sees lots of WC action, but a tough pair of pants or shorts is a good call for most riders too.

Spend on Shorts and Pants

This amazing and cheap DARE hip pack didn't have a very secure buckle, so it ended up coming loose and flopping around. But that's the price of fashion.

Save on Hip Packs

Spend on Pads

Aidan was impressed with the $60 Giro Fixture MIPS helmet.

Spend on a Helmet (Kind of...)

I found the Fixture was the most comfortable of all the helmets we tested despite being a universal fit. The straps around your ears are not adjustable, but they were in a good position for the range of heads we tried. It not only looks much more expensive than its price point, but it also includes MIPS. — Aidan Oliver, Pinkbike Social Media Coordinator

We're not sure what Ratboy is wearing here, but it probably isn't "performance" eyewear.

Save on Eyewear

Lots of less expensive options out there.

Save on Gloves

Clips or flats, how you stay attached to your bike is worth getting right.

Spend on Shoes

