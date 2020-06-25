MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1

Jun 25, 2020
by Brian Park  
The MTB industry is seeing a major uptick in new riders right now. Whether it's 'rona related or just a general trend, the bottom line is that nobody can keep bikes in stock right now. That's great for the industry, and we're excited to see so many new riders out enjoying the trails.

If you're new to the sport, we're concerned that you're coming to Pinkbike and only seeing $8K bikes and $450 jackets being reviewed. Mountain biking is expensive, but it doesn't need to be that expensive. So we're starting a new series called MTB on a Budget. This first installment will cover riding gear and accessories. We'll look at where to spend and where to save when speccing your bike as well as tools and maintenance in future articles. Let us know if there are specific areas you'd like us to address.

First though, a note on why we do test expensive stuff. It's partly because we are gear dorks who love the latest and greatest, and partly because new technologies usually make their debuts on high end stuff—which means the tech we review on the $10K bike will be available on $3K bikes in a few years. But our testing of high end product is also because the cycling media's access to review products is dependant on companies taking a high-risk-high-reward approach to their marketing. When we get sent bikes and parts for testing, the brands are gambling that they'll get a positive verdict. I've been on the other side of it when I was in marketing, and a bad review can take the wind out of their errrr, sales. (sorry, I'm a new dad, can't help myself) So in order to increase the chances of a good review, brands are often reluctant to send lower priced products.

But just because we show you fancy stuff all day long doesn't mean that those things are required to have a great time on your bike (or perform on the race track). If you're on a budget, there are places it makes sense to spend money on, and places it doesn't. So whether you're new to the sport or you're an experienced trail rider saving for next year's summer road trip, here's where we think you should spend and where you should save on mountain bike clothing.




Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
About as stylish as Levy gets.

Save on a Jersey

Typical Price: $60+ USD
Recommendation: $15 USD
Used: Sure why not

For most riding, a regular t-shirt does just fine. Despite the hyperbole that cotton kills, bro, you won't spontaneously combust if you wear cotton on most rides. That said, if you can find an inexpensive poly/cotton blend, that will keep your temperature a little more regulated on bigger rides and at higher pace.

We're not even going to give an actual recommendation here, literally any poly/cotton t-shirt is probably fine. Run what ya brung, relegate a shirt you spilled some BBQ sauce onto to riding shirt. Or get a 3 pack from a department store. And for cooler weather, a cheap merino from Stanfields or Costco is going to be great. If you've already got one of those fancy Lululemon tech t-shirts, those make very good riding jerseys too.

Plus, a t-shirt and long pants is the unofficial uniform of ultra fast riders saying "I'm just cruising today guys, not in race mode" before they absolutely crush you.




The Fox Defend Kevlar pant sees lots of WC action, but a tough pair of pants or shorts is a good call for most riders too.

Spend on Shorts and Pants

Recommendation: $80+ USD
Used: Not if they've got a chamois...

While the Denim Destroyer is out there making us look stupid, we think shorts and pants aren't a place to skimp.

There are hardcores who say "I only ride in Dickies," but they're just not that comfortable in our experience. We're also not fans of basketball shorts or running shorts. They're just not tough enough, and the fits can snag your saddle, etc. Even jeans with lots of stretch are sweaty and prone to chafing, especially if you're going for a pedal instead of a few park laps. They look sick mid run though.

So our advice is to pony up for a tough pair of shorts that should last a long time. A rugged pair of shorts should last for years, and be loads better than the alternatives. I'm a fan of the fit and feel of Fox's Defend shorts, but haven't used them enough to comment on durability. We've also tested lots of DH pants before.




Neon Retro D.A.R.E. Fanny Pack
This amazing and cheap DARE hip pack didn't have a very secure buckle, so it ended up coming loose and flopping around. But that's the price of fashion.

Save on Hip Packs

Typical Price: $100+ USD
Recommendation: ~$20 USD
Used: Yes

We're fans of hip packs, especially versus backpacks. They hold your stuff nice and low, and they flop around a lot less because they're attached to your hips instead of your shoulders.

But regardless of all the fancy padding, straps, fabrics, and buckles, most of them fit well and stay put decently—even some that would be more at home in the mall around the front of a Champion hoodie.

We don't recommend getting the cheapest fast-fashion options out there (see above), but there are tons of excellent non-bike-specific hip packs out there. Generalist hip packs from Dakine, Deuter, and lots more have excellent features and cost less than $20 USD. Look for bags with a little bit of structure to prevent flopping, and if you must have that Mickey Mouse print one from the thrift store just spend $5 on a new buckles.




POC Joint VPD Knee

Spend on Pads

Recommendation: $80+ USD
Used: No, just no

Another place not to skimp. We think you should wear appropriate pads for any kind of aggressive mountain biking. Pads that fit well and have the right level of protection for your terrain and riding style can cost a lot, but it's worth spending the money instead of being off the bike for months recovering from an injury. And, if they're comfortable, you're way more likely to be wearing then when you do crash.

I'm a big fan of the POC Joint VPD System knee pad. They're spendy and there are good cheaper pads out there, but these are the right balance of protection, flexibility, and fit for me. Find what works for you and then use them!




Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Aidan was impressed with the $60 Giro Fixture MIPS helmet.

Spend on a Helmet (Kind of...)

Typical Price: $200+ USD
Recommendation: $100 USD
Used: No

When it comes to the health of your brain, protection is not a place to be thrifty, within reason. While some high end helmets offer more comfort, lighter weight, and better looks than cheaper options, it's not yet clear that they're much safer. In fact, buying several cheaper helmets that get replaced after each minor knock is probably safer than buying a $300 helmet and keeping it when you shouldn't.

Giro's Chronicle MIPS costs $100 USD and recently received a 5/5 star safety rating from Virginia Tech. Yes, the debates about the efficacy of MIPS and other slip-plane systems continue to rage, and yes testing methodology isn't as good as we'd like, but we have no hesitations recommending it against helmets that cost three times as much.

There are excellent options under $100 as well. See our round up of helmets under $100 USD here.

bigquotesI found the Fixture was the most comfortable of all the helmets we tested despite being a universal fit. The straps around your ears are not adjustable, but they were in a good position for the range of heads we tried. It not only looks much more expensive than its price point, but it also includes MIPS.Aidan Oliver, Pinkbike Social Media Coordinator

On the flip side, do consider how much time you'll spend in a helmet. If you're riding a lot, a helmet that's comfortable and doesn't stink is more important than say, a jersey. I'm a huge fan of my Specialized Ambush, and would buy a new one tomorrow if I lost it. For me it's worth it. But for twice the price it's not likely to be twice as safe as the Chronicle.

This article is focused on trail bikes, but we should say that we don't think you should try to save money by getting non-DH-certified full face. If you're riding stuff that needs a full face, get a properly certified one.




Is 275 next As the last guy to win a World Cup on 26 the first to take the overall on 275 and seen here boosting on a 29er Ratboy is probably wondering what all the fuss is about.
We're not sure what Ratboy is wearing here, but it probably isn't "performance" eyewear.

Save on Eyewear

Typical Price: $200 USD
Recommendation: $30 USD
Used: Yes

This one isn't that intuitive. Seeing is important, and we've gotten enough debris in the face that we consider eyewear to be safety equipment. But holy hell is it expensive.

The quality of Oakleys, Smiths, and other players in the very saturated high-end eyewear market is undeniably incredible. In fact, one of our favourite pairs of glasses are currently the fairly expensive Ryders Eyewear Roam, which have all the technology and cost a hefty $239 USD.

That said, we've had good luck with lots of glasses in the $30-50 range, especially in good conditions. One exception: if you live in a wet place like the Pacific Northwest and you ride year round, anti-fog technology is the best. I've had some luck with $20 glasses with a $10 anti-fog spray, but it's definitely not as good as my Roams.

You'll also want to avoid cheap gas-station safety glasses unless you're in a pinch. They distort what you're seeing to the point that it's a safety concern.




Lots of less expensive options out there.

Save on Gloves

Typical Price: $50+ USD
Recommendation: ~$20 USD
Used: Gross

Yes controls are important, but I don't think I'd spend more than $20 on gloves if I wasn't in the industry. While hand protection is important (especially in some locations), the difference between $20 and $60 gloves has never been a dealbreaker for me. If you're a concert pianist and really concerned about your hands, you should look into hand-guards rather than relying on just gloves for protection.

Dakine is a good value option for gloves, but lots of brands have fairly inexpensive options. Heck, even Mechanix Originals work just fine.

Actually I'd probably just do without gloves if I was being properly frugal—callouses are free and with good push-on grips I don't miss gloves much anyway.




Five Ten Hellcat Pro review
Clips or flats, how you stay attached to your bike is worth getting right.

Spend on Shoes

Recommendation: ~$100 USD
Used: If you can find them in decent shape

It's how you stay attached to your pedals. The wrong shoes can absolutely ruin a ride. Check our coverage of shoes here, try a bunch on, and get the right thing for your riding style.

If you're new to the sport, flat pedals are a good place to start—specifically good resin ones. And yes, skate shoes will work fine until you can afford to drop a C-note. But getting the right shoe setup is worth it.




EDIT: Socks, I forgot socks. Save your money. Why are socks THE industry thing? You don't need MTB socks to ride MTB. Personally I think regular Darn Tough wool socks are perfect (black, crew length, medium weight, no padding). They work great for riding, hiking, town, etc., they breathe well, don't slide around, and they seem to last a long time. But honestly, literally any tall-ish socks you already have will do.




Agree? Disagree? What did we miss? When it comes to clothing where do you think thrifty riders should be investing their dollars?

And what do you want us to cover next? We've got "where to spend and where to save on bike parts" and "where to spend and where to save on tools and accessories" in the works.

  • 67 3
 Some would pay extra for the used chamois
  • 8 1
 eww
  • 5 0
 It's all about provenance & aromas when choosing or investing in used chamois. The gnarlier and more famous the previous owner in combination the last wash vs. usage date the better! Big Grin
  • 4 0
 @onlyDH: Are you asking for a friend?
  • 6 0
 Make me an offer
  • 13 1
 I just got out of the shower, but somehow after reading this, feel like I need to go back in.
  • 7 0
 Only in Japan, they already have those other...vending machines.
  • 2 0
 I sold 3 white bibs after i realized how see through they really were. The guy who bought them did seem a bit creepy though.

Did I make a mistake washing them before sale? Could I have got more if I had not washed?
  • 3 0
 @bman33: I heard a rumor that Nino makes a majority of his earnings by selling his race shorts on the dark web.
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: you don’t even need the dark web. This girl I was dating is a comedian and had a joke about a reddit forum where guys buy soiled panties from women.

If people are willing to buy women’s underpants with stained gussets, they’ll probably also buy chammies with brown ass pads
  • 21 0
 This was a whole lot of words when the correct answer is “Buy last years model on closeout”. If your budget is really tight, but your gear on closeout from the moto shop, those fashionistas won’t touch anything that’s not current, gloves, goggles, pants, jerseys, dirt cheap. Bought 5 pairs of 100% gloves for $4/ea, and goggles for like $12
  • 3 0
 man i've even gotten a bike (top of the line) of the previous year, cheaper than a mid liner of the new year!!!
  • 3 0
 Fasthouse was having a big sale of all the 2019 bike stuff about a week ago and I managed to get a nice jersey and a pair of gloves for under $30.
  • 1 1
 Underrated comment. I don't personally understand the mindset needed to buy anything at current MSRP that isn't some seriously Gucci boutique stuff. How badly can one possibly need this year's new gear or a current MY bike?

As far as bikes go 90% of the parts I buy are used anyway but hell, I can build two to three bikes at last year/two discounted prices for the cost of one at this years. Insanity.
  • 1 0
 A good place to go is Sierra trading Post. Got a fox Jersey for $10 last year
  • 16 0
 Firstly, try not to buy
Secondly, buy used
Thirdly, by last year’s new stuff
Buy this year’s new stuff if the above isn’t possible
Please, buy stuff which is produced fairly
  • 6 0
 After using a chamois and cream for 11+ years I just bought some synthetic boxer briefs, and I have to say they're MORE comfy than using bibs. You don't get all swampy and as long as their seams aren't in the wrong place AND you have a good saddle you won't chafe. I started with Ex-Officio at $25/pair and then tried Fruit of the Loom "Breathable Micro Mesh" undies (NOT the cotton ones - the polyester/spandex ones) and I actually like those better than the Ex-Officio's. They're like $19 for a pack of 4.

You can also wear cotton shirts on hot days - I know they don't breathe as well, but they stay wetter for longer once you get sweaty, which IMO leads to as much cooling as breathable fabrics that dry out fast. They also don't get stinky - you can walk indoors with a sweaty cotton shirt on after a ride and not knock everyone over with your odor.

So yeah...I went from wearing $100 bibs, using cream, and MTB-specific shirts to my shorts being the only MTB-specific thing I wear, and haven't looked back. Saving a lot of money, more comfortable, stink less.

I think I'm gonna try using Prana Zions / Patagonia Quandary / etc. shorts next time I buy shorts too - I think they might work just as well as MTB specific ones but you can wear them off the bike without looking weird too.
  • 1 0
 Good info...thanks
  • 2 0
 I had a crash recently where I connected with the stem. And yes, ouch. Had I not had a chamois, I reckon I'd have split "myself" in two! Now I know why the aubergine/eggplant emoji is that colour...
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: yeah I'm sure having an extra layer of fabric over your junk would help in a crash. It's a tradeoff. I have elbow pads but rarely wear them even though it would be nice to have them on if I crash on my elbow, because they're hot to wear. It's personal preference on the tradeoff between comfort and security. You could always ride with a protective cup on right? Wink
  • 2 0
 I've been using the "hybrid" quick dry style hiking shorts from a few sporting goods stores with great success. Mine aren't name brand but for $15 a pair I've gotten several years of use out of them.
  • 2 0
 I spent the $$ on a good seat, haven't worn a shammy in over 10 years.
  • 5 0
 Good recommendation on the Giro Fixture. Not sure if I’m the only person out there with a 6k bike and a $60 helmet but I love mine. Unfortunately I think they’re pretty sold out right now.
  • 1 0
 Same here LOL. $6k bike and a Giro Fixture.
  • 4 0
 The only thing I would add is: dont buy your helmet online. I know its a lot easier to find a good price online but a helmet that fits well is critical. There's really no way to tell if a helmet works well with your head shape unless you try it on.
  • 3 0
 100% agree. Same goes for shorts, knee pads, shoes, and gloves tho... Of course, poor fitting clothing is just a nuisance, but a poor fitting helmet can be more of a safety issue. clothing is the only mtb thing I don't buy online. which sucks cause my nearest bike shop is 90 miles away.
  • 2 1
 whenever I see an ill-fitting expensive helmet, it's pretty obvious it was bought online or on closeout. Expensive helmets are a status item.
  • 7 0
 T-shirt and jeans guy... always either a total newb or hucking doubles like nobodies business. Never just decent.
  • 6 0
 MTB Jersey are overpriced piece of junk typically; you can ride in any sport t-shit or so and have better ventilation fit and design for less
  • 4 0
 yep - athletic shirts from Target etc. work just as well.
  • 4 0
 True. But, the dropped tail saves exposing your back or crack, so worth it IMO
  • 1 0
 I have found that the "tech tees" from bike industry brands work really well for me. Much cheaper than a jersey, not fully cotton (cause I sweat), and fit designed for riding. Basically they're the happy medium and look the part.
  • 2 0
 Bought a bunch of UPF sun shirts last year, $15 closeouts, super breathable, long sleeves when things get a bit cooler, no need for sunscreen, super obnoxious colors, perfect!
  • 1 0
 DON'T BE A DINGUS - JUST WEAR YER FAVORITE BAND'S TSHIRT
  • 1 0
 @Boissal: There's a running store called RoadRunner here in southern california that has their own brand of UPF sun shirts that I use all the time for regular trail riding that are about $20 a shirt. Any shirt that's 'made' for MTB will easily start at $40. Glad to hear someone else has found how good/affordable they are!
  • 5 0
 I literally look for the ugliest socks I can find to use them when riding. My current favorite have dinosaurs all over them, I strongly believe they make me faster
  • 3 0
 I would not reccomend new riders to go without gloves, I see them as being as important as knee pads or helmet for beginners crashing. Usually beginner crashes are slower and they put their hands down...hands are probably the most likely thing to get scraped up for this rider segment.

Also you mentioned getting a properly certified full face helmet. What are those certifications? Certainly DOT is one you want to specify as not being appropriate for cycling.

I personally, despite having been a rider for 25 years and industry person almost as long, still choose to ride in basic synthetic casual or slightly stretchy shorts that are a lot like board shorts. I get them at ross or sierra trading post for $15 a pair, and they have lasted almost as long as my ungodly expensive cycling specific shorts. That being said, I do pony up on my chamois. I get a road chamois and wear it under whatever shorts i choose for the first month, and then just for longer rides after a month of riding.

I am also a fan of a Camelback. It doesnt need to be cycling specific, walmart or costco or Sierra trading post have great $20 options. Around here its bloody hot with no trees, and lots of icy water is something a hip pack or bottle wont do for me. I've got tools and a spare tube. Bonus for packs are they act as a form of spine protection....and I am 100% confident that I have witnessed them save lives in this capacity. Both mine and my wife's. She still broke 2 bones in her back...but would've been dead or paralyzed without it....
  • 2 0
 I like me a cheap shirt, or at least not paying too much for a fancy name, but I'll always opt for long sleeves. Maybe it's western Washington thick'n'wet forests, or my bad riding, but I'm forever getting scratches, branches, nettles, what-have-you in short sleeves. A breathable/wicking long sleeve is worth it to me.
  • 2 0
 Quick hip pack tip: I bought at $10 pack on Amazon that fits a bike bottle perfectly and sewed some elastic loops on the bottom to carry a pump. It fits everything I need (multi tool, tire lever, tube, spare hanger, spare cable, quick link, food, etc.). The zipper levers are crap quality and break right away, but the fabric is fine. I even use it on longer rides by pre-mixing some Aquamira in a tiny bottle and purifying my own water along the way from streams.

Link for those interested
smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B00NNRK9C6/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
  • 2 0
 If you really care about saving money then I’d suggest finding one of the many bike shops that seems to only employ those guys who refuse to look up from the computer to properly greet the customers and just start stuffing your pockets full of whatever is laying about, they’ll never notice, and if they have cameras they can’t prove it was your wearing a blue mask.
  • 2 0
 Great real world article, but I disagree about spending money on shorts. Spend money on good Bib shorts and wear cheap stretchable cutoffs over them. I've given up on regular mountain bike shorts with the pad in them.
  • 1 0
 Amen! My go to is Gerry Venture shorts from Costco for $14. Good bib/chamois underneath and total cost is half of what fancy MTB shorts cost.
  • 3 0
 Some times a good work glove from hardware store is as good or better then a name brand bike glove and when on sale much better price
  • 1 0
 Indiana has Goodwill stores. Shop in the rich areas of town and they give away crazy stuff...Fox shorts. Nice shirts, brand new Yakima Hitch rack for $10, Maxpedition bladder compatible bag for $7, etc. I still buy new bladders and helmets. I even bought a boat there once (okay fine, a paddleboat, but it was still fun!)
  • 1 0
 Anyone else remember going through the D.A.R.E. program in school?

Also, those POC knee pads are no joke awesome. Really pricey but worth it. So comfy I forget they’re on.

...I should probably wear them once in a while.
  • 1 0
 Where else would 9 year olds learn how to smoke drugs?
  • 1 0
 I think this article is pretty much bang on but I would add a couple of things. -never buy a lid from another country as there is no crash replacement. -If you ride regularly you dont need chamois. A decent pair of Under Armour or similar long boxers is way more comfy as it wicks moisture away from your skin. I fact, short of a permenantlyseated road ride, I never wear bibs regardless of distance - and NEVER in winter where cold muddy water gets in there......
  • 2 0
 The Osprey hip pack with water bottle holders is around $50 IIRC and a great option that can hold all your stuff and bottles when needed. Love mine!!
  • 2 0
 Same. Spent a couple hundred with other packs (backpacks and even the larger osprey bladder hip pack) before settling on this one as my go to. Got it for $30 on sale at REI.
  • 1 0
 One thing I always look for in any pack is a large sturdy zipper. Might add a little bit of weight, but it'll last way longer.
  • 2 0
 Phone ringing off the hook with PinkBike sponsors losing their marbles with rage....."How dare you wake our consumers?" they all yell in unison.
  • 4 0
 So...what you're saying is, most stuff is overpriced?
  • 2 1
 Dickies Flex 11" inseam Slim Fit. Best riding short I've ever owned. $22 USD. Fit is comparable to the urban giro line with out the price tag.

www.dickies.com/shorts/flex-11-slim-fit-work-shorts/WR849.html
  • 2 0
 Just be aware that *some* of the really cheap athletic shirts breathe very poorly and you're better off with a regular t-shirt.
  • 1 0
 200% agree
Not all polyester is created equal.

I have purchased cheap old navy and costco technical shirts and they end up being just as wet and soaked at the end of a ride/work out as a cotton tee. And no where near as comfy.
  • 1 0
 The recommended prices in the article add up to $445. My wife and two kids ride too so that adds up. I still need to cover the cost of four bikes and the $1000 Kuat rack so I better get back to work...
  • 1 0
 Glasses get every bit as sweaty as gloves or a chamois, so not sure why it gets a pass for a used recommendation; especially any glasses with rubberized parts (nose, ear bridge, etc).
  • 1 0
 My guess is because you can wash glasses and return them to their original state. After awhile my gloves and chamois just have a stank that I cant shake no matter how much I wash them.
  • 4 0
 I only ride in Dickies.
  • 2 0
 And vans.
  • 2 0
 @GBeard: And a 100% cotton Descendents T
  • 2 0
 This is why I only go fullendurbro. Cut off jorts and tanktops are hella cheap.
  • 1 1
 Unless your doing an xc ride or your our for hours, playing in woods or trail centres etc 'athletic' jeans you can get now with a bit or stretch built in are awesome for feeling casual but also having crash protection
  • 1 0
 bikecloset.com has been a great source of random gear/accessories for our family. Been very pleased with some of the deals we've gotten.
  • 1 0
 Really?? Perhaps all these new riders might be a trend?? Did notice they're all riding 26'ers! Maybe the industry will cater to that!
  • 1 0
 Gloves, I go to the local motorcycle accessory store and buy from them. Usually they have a sale and sometimes are less than MTB versions. Same with goggles.
  • 1 0
 'rona rated?? Mmmmm, doesn't sound very pwc (post waki correct). like,would you write (a)'ids related?? As a comparable _ Asking for a friend..
  • 1 0
 Another piece of advice. Buy out of season for the biggest savings. Buy shorts in winter on sale, buy rain pants in summer on sale. etc.......
  • 2 0
 Hits the nail on the head
  • 1 1
 What about full face helmets? What's the difference between a 500$ and a 150$ one other than being purposefully less cool looking (both in shape and colors)?
  • 2 0
 Kudos to this series, I think the recommendations are pretty spot-on!
  • 1 0
 I know of a few good things that are inexpensive for clothing, but got to have the right bike gear.
  • 1 0
 The slogan "D.A.R.E. to keep kids of drugs", has always appeared as a self-contradiction.
  • 1 0
 My outer baggy shorts were like $12 off Amazon. They're not great but good enough (-:
  • 1 1
 I personally like having a decent riding shirt, but usually try to find Club Ride or POC stuff on sale.
  • 1 0
 I only buy last season's Demo Chamois
  • 1 0
 What about Jackets? Love my Marmot PreCip
  • 1 2
 Didn't realize it was april fools

Post a Comment



