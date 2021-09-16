Muc-Off Launch $65 Lubricant With Bold Performance Claims

Does it matter?

Sadly, a lack of labelling on the Y-axis makes understanding the results a little harder.

Muc-Off has today released a new chain lube, the Ludicrous AF. The relatively expensive lube, which retails at $65 for a 50ml bottle, or $1.3 per ml, has performance claims as bold as its price.The lube, which is used by World Tour Road cycling teams and Olympic athletes offers Muc-Off claim, the "quietest and silkiest shifting available".Muc-Off isn't the first company to branch out into expensive chain lubricants and they claim that their new product beats anything currently on the market. AbsoluteBlack's Graphenlube and CeramicSpeed's UFO drip lube, which are both similarly expensive, are compared by Muc-Off via in-house testing. Muc-Off claims their lube consumes 18% and 195% less power respectively. They also claim it uses 5% less power than the Silca Synergetic lubricant. They also say its results have been independently confirmed by New Motion Labs, which has a testing rig set up at Bath University in the southwest of the UK.It should be noted that this isn't claiming to increasepower output but rather a percentage saving over a handful of watts that we lose due to the inefficiencies of our drivetrain. It should also be noted that this synthetic and fully biodegradable lubricant will stay wet on the chain. This might reap huge benefits on a road bike but it could, as a consequence, mean that any efficiency gains are either reduced or removed should you attract a lot of dry and claggy dirt when you ride.Muc-Off's testing was also conducted without detailing the exact wattage. Again, while talking about all-out efficiency this is relevant, but to say it will translate with certainty to tangible gains on a mountain bike is a little harder to guarantee. That said, Muc-Off claims their product delivers “unbeatable performance in both wet and damp or dry and dusty conditions".Muc-Off says that it only features ingredients derived from renewable sources. That said, they're tight-lipped on the exact makeup. They do say though that the AF stands exactly what you think it does. I assume it's, personally.