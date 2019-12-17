Muc-Off Launch Technical Equipment Brand - LAB.94

The backpack's modular design makes it versatile and adaptive with a removable back protector and hydration system as well as a laptop/tablet protection sleeve that allows it to transform from a trail pack to a travel or commuter bag in minutes. It is constructed using 1000D Teflon coated Cordura and YKK waterproof zippers. There is an integrated military-grade Molle system that allows for the rapid attachment of other packs from the Lab.94 series. The roll-top design also means you can max-out the 20L internal storage capacity whilst maintaining a slim-line aesthetic, all the while staying cool and comfortable thanks to the climate-control system on the rear panel to allow maximum air flow. - RRP £130 | $159.99

