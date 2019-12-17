Muc-Off Launch Technical Equipment Brand - LAB.94

Press Release: Muc-Off
Muc-Off have debuted their military-inspired pack line that is designed to help riders carry what they need for all-day riding. The line currently consists of a ride bag, dopp kit, and essentials case.
|Lab94 is born from our obsession with making performance and durability the heart of our design. Our mission was to create and build the finest technical equipment ever developed for off-road riding and we’re confident that we achieved this.—Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO
Lab.94 Ride Pack
The backpack's modular design makes it versatile and adaptive with a removable back protector and hydration system as well as a laptop/tablet protection sleeve that allows it to transform from a trail pack to a travel or commuter bag in minutes. It is constructed using 1000D Teflon coated Cordura and YKK waterproof zippers. There is an integrated military-grade Molle system that allows for the rapid attachment of other packs from the Lab.94 series. The roll-top design also means you can max-out the 20L internal storage capacity whilst maintaining a slim-line aesthetic, all the while staying cool and comfortable thanks to the climate-control system on the rear panel to allow maximum air flow. - RRP £130 | $159.99
Lab.94 Dopp Kit Bag
The Lab.94 Dopp Kit Bag is constructed from 1000D Cordura and has YKK waterproof zips to keep your q-tips and other travel essentials intact and dry. There are three internal compartments designed to hold grooming essentials with a detachable built-in mirror. It is designed to easily attach to the LAB94 Ride Pack using the military-grade Molle system. - RRP £40 | $49.99
Lab.94 Essentials Pack
The Lab.94 Essentials Pack features a weatherproof construction and impact foam to ensure your phone is fully protected from heavy impacts. It is engineered with elasticated accessories straps so you can hold all your riding essentials in place with an added internal Cordura pouch. Off the bike, the Essentials Pack is perfect for holding charging cables and mobile tech for life on the move. It can be used as a standalone piece or attached to the Lab.94 Ride Pack using the Molle system. - RRP £30 | $39.99
Various bundle configurations are available as well as accessories and add-ons, including stylish patch kits. Each product in the range line-up has been designed in-house and hand made with obsessive attention to detail and zero compromise for quality.
The Lab.94 range is available now exclusively through muc-off.com
