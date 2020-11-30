Muc Off Launches a New Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug Kit

Muc Off is the latest company to offer a hidden storage solution with their handlebar Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug Kit
With the new plug kit, Muc Off joins the growing list of companies that are offering stealthy storage solutions for trailside repairs. The new kit comes in two parts with one tool for each side of the bars. A trimming knife can be found on one side and a 2-in-1 puncture plug/reamer tool on the other. Each tool side is CNC Machined from 6061 Aluminium and anodised in 10 different colour options it also is capable of fitting 17, 19 and 21mm inner bar diameters.
To fit the Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug Kit into your handlebars you select the appropriate silica rubber expanders for your inner bar width then you securely fit the tool using an expander that is tightened by a 4mm hex. The kit has enough space inside for 5 x thin tyre worms 5 x medium tyre worms & 5 x thick tyre worms, all of which are included with the purchase of the tool.
Each side capsule reaches 89mm into the handlebars and they measure 27mm in diameter. Without the included tubeless worms the kit weighs 33 grams per side. The tool comes in a variety of colourways although some of them colorways may not be quite as stealthy as others. The pair of tools are available now for £30 // €35, you can find out more here
