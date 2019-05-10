Video: Muc-Off Launches Bike Specific Pressure Washer

PRESS RELEASE: Muc Off
With the help of world class athletes from around the world, the team at Muc-Off are stoked to announce the launch of the world’s first pressure washer designed purely for use on bicycles and motorcycles.
The concept of the Muc-Off Pressure Washer was developed for a unit design from the ground up, specifically for two-wheel bike fanatics. Three specific lances have been tooled and designed to ensure the pressure washer won't damage those all-important bearings and surfaces.
The premium 1200W carbon brush motor gives a max flow rate of 6.5L/Min and a max pressure of 100 bar, and is all housed in a tough, impact resistant, modified copolymer outer casing to cope with life on the move.
Each part of the gun and lance is coated in a soft touch matt black finish, not only for user comfort but to lower the chance of damage if the nozzle knocks accidently against a bike. A high-pressure hose with metal contact points for durability is also included.
Muc-Off Pressure Washer, £79.99
As part of the standalone kit, all three lances below are included:
1. One for bicycles. Lower pressure for use on light to medium dirt on your bicycle.
2. One for motorcycles. Higher pressure for use on light to medium dirt on your motorcycle.
3. One bespoke, adjustable pressure lance. Adjustable higher pressure for heavy grime on your tyres and anything else that you care about that needs cleaning with a bit more pressure.
A specific low-pressure snow foam lance (available separately) has also been designed that won’t damage any delicate parts but transforms a bottle of Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner into thick, snow foam for the ultimate and efficient deep clean.
Pressure Washer Snow Foam Lance, £14.99
Also available is the custom dry bag carry case, designed to easily store the pressure washer and keeping all available peripherals within easy reach.
Muc-Off Pressure Washer Bag, £19.99
Pressure washer bundles including both the bag and snow foam lance are also available.
Muc-Off Pressure Washer + Bag, £89.99
Muc-Off Pressure Washer + Bag + Snow Foam Lance + 1L Bike Wash, £99.99
Find out more at muc-off.com
4 Comments
Post a Comment