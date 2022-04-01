close
Muc-Off Launches New Invisible Jersey

Apr 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Press Release: Muc Off

Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and performance, are excited to announce the launch of their latest Premium Long Sleeve Jersey in a camouflage colourway.

As shown in their latest launch video, which features Muc-Off rider Chopper Fielder, the jersey design blends seamlessly into the natural surroundings, allowing riders to fully become one with nature.

This new Premium Long Sleeve Jersey in Camo is the latest addition to the brand’s ever growing Technical Riding Apparel range, an extensive collection that suits every rider whether they want to blend in or stand out.

bigquotesThe Camo jersey is something the world never saw coming. We took a look at the market and couldn’t see anything else out there, so with Muc-Off's history of innovation, a move of this kind was a natural progression. We couldn’t be more stoked to be introducing an entirely new colour to the range - will the fans love it? That remains to be seen, but invisible clothing is the future of apparel design - that’s clear to us.Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

The jersey’s stretch fabric is designed for ultimate mobility, and the dropped tail gives riders a dialled-in on-bike fit - there’s even an internal microfibre lens cleaning cloth, to maintain a clear sight of the trail, even in visibly challenging conditions.

The jersey is made from 50% recycled polyester, and it comes complete with Muc-Off’s new Polygiene® anti-odour treatment, meaning riders can be both invisible to the eyes, and the nose!

The new Premium Long-Sleeve Jersey is available now from Muc-Off.com and selected retailers, priced at £49.99 / $69.99 / €69.99.

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 This about the only way an actual rider would wear one of their jerseys in the wild
  • 1 0
 Oh, the emperor’s new clothes chestnut?? Muck off -they should stick to making dunny roll
  • 1 0
 I mean Predator started it, but once they bring out the matching pants it’s game on!!
  • 1 0
 I take it!!! Please send it...
  • 1 0
 Sick!

