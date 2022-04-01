Muc-Off Launches New Invisible Jersey

The Camo jersey is something the world never saw coming. We took a look at the market and couldn’t see anything else out there, so with Muc-Off's history of innovation, a move of this kind was a natural progression. We couldn’t be more stoked to be introducing an entirely new colour to the range - will the fans love it? That remains to be seen, but invisible clothing is the future of apparel design - that’s clear to us. — Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off