Muc-Off Launches Expanded Tubeless Range

Press Release: Muc-Off



Muc-Off are ending 2019 by launching their expanded tubeless range; now available worldwide from Muc-Off dealers, e-retailers and direct from muc-off.com. This new collection comes after the huge success of the brand’s award-winning tubeless sealant and best-selling tubeless valves launched which both launched last year.



“Like with our No Puncture Hassle & Tubeless Valves, we have tested each of the products in this range under the most brutal conditions on the planet with 100s of hours of R&D testing using a wide group of our pro-athletes.” - Andrew Syme, Muc-Off Product Design Manager



All the products within the innovative new range are designed to be user-friendly and hassle-free for every type of cyclist, from the trails to the tarmac, from those going tubeless for the first time to those maintaining an existing set-up.



“Once a cyclist goes tubeless for the first time, they rarely ever look back and so our aim with this new range was to break down those initial barriers by making set-up and maintenance as painless as possible.” - Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO





Glue and Sealant Remover

Tubeless Rim Tape

Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit

CO2 Inflator Kits

B.A.M! (Bottled-Air-Magic)

Puncture Plug Repair Kit

Essentials Case