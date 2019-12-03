Muc-Off Launches Expanded Tubeless Range

Press Release: Muc-Off
Muc-Off are ending 2019 by launching their expanded tubeless range; now available worldwide from Muc-Off dealers, e-retailers and direct from muc-off.com. This new collection comes after the huge success of the brand’s award-winning tubeless sealant and best-selling tubeless valves launched which both launched last year.
“Like with our No Puncture Hassle & Tubeless Valves, we have tested each of the products in this range under the most brutal conditions on the planet with 100s of hours of R&D testing using a wide group of our pro-athletes.” - Andrew Syme, Muc-Off Product Design Manager
All the products within the innovative new range are designed to be user-friendly and hassle-free for every type of cyclist, from the trails to the tarmac, from those going tubeless for the first time to those maintaining an existing set-up.
“Once a cyclist goes tubeless for the first time, they rarely ever look back and so our aim with this new range was to break down those initial barriers by making set-up and maintenance as painless as possible.” - Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO
Muc-Off have envisioned a three-step process that starts with 'Preparation' before moving onto 'Inflation' and 'Maintain'. The first step 'Preparation" involves setting up your rims to be run as tubeless and ensuring you have the kit to do so. In this step, they have included products like sealant remover, rim tape and their sealant which is sold individually and as part of a new setup kit.
The 'Inflation' step features a traditional CO2 inflator and their new B.A.M. product which should both inflate and repair punctures by injecting both latex foam and air into the tyre. The final part of their program is 'Maintain'. This includes their tyre plug system and a custom Muc Off case.
Glue and Sealant Remover
The non-aggressive formula is designed to help in removing rim tape glue or sealant from inside rims (and many other surfaces) before you apply rim tape. The product is safe to use of most metal, plastic and carbon fibre surfaces. RRP: £7.99, €9.95Not yet available in USA
Tubeless Rim Tape
The Muc-Off tubeless rim tape is made from their own performance material which has a pressure-sensitive adhesive to provide the right amount of stretch whilst also being durable and strong enough to create a lasting airtight seal. It is also supplied with four seal patches and is available in 10m and 50m rolls and it comes in six widths. RRP: £14.99, from $11.99, €17.95
Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit
The tubeless kit is designed to contain everything you needed to get a tubeless-ready wheelset set up and ready to ride. Each kit will contain a Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape, Seal Patches, 2 CNC-machined black tubeless Valves and 2 pouches of No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant.
• XC (44m tubeless valves and 25x10mm Rim Tape)
• DH/Enduro (44m tubeless valves and 30x10mm Rim Tape)
• DH Wide (44m tubeless valves and 35x10mm Rim Tape)RRP: £40, $59.99, €45
CO2 Inflator Kits
This product in the range is a fairly standard CO2 inflator which comes with 25g cartridges for MTB which can inflate a tyre to 30psi. Each kit will contain two cartridges and a CNC-machined inflator head with a soft touch press down button to allow you to control the CO2 release. It is also dual-head nozzle compatible and there is a neoprene sleeve included to hep avoid freeze burns. Cartridges are also available separately.
• MTB Inflator Kit RRP: £28.99, $20.99, €29.95
• MTB Cartridge: £4.99, $6.00, €5.95
B.A.M! (Bottled-Air-Magic)
B.A.M is a system designed to quickly inflate and fix puncture by injecting latex foam and air into a tyre are the same time. It is compatible with road, cx/gravel and MTB wheels as well as most tubeless sealants. Will inflate a 29” MTB tyre in under a minute and capable of sealing holes 3-4mm.
B.A.M! RRP: £14.99, €17.95
B.A.M! Utility Belt RRP: £4.99, €5.95Not yet available in USA
Puncture Plug Repair Kit
The Muc-Off Puncture Plug Repair Kit is made to help fix any holes that can't be filled by sealant and the kit comes with a 2-in-1 puncture plug/reamer tool and a storage pouch to hold the tool and the five thick and five thin plugs that are included in the kit. Refill packs with 10 repair plugs (5x thin and 5x thick) available separately.
Puncture Plug Repair Kit RRP: £12.99, $14.99, €14.95
Puncture Plug Refill RRP: £4.99, $5.99, €5.95
Essentials Case
The Essentials Case is a useful storage solution that is big enough to fit larger phones as well as any extra cycling kit you want to keep with you while out on a ride.
Muc-Off Essentials Case RRP: £15.00, $20.00, €17.95
