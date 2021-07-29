Muc Off Launches Plastic-Free Punk Powder Bike Cleaner

This has been a real passion project for us as we continue our mission to reduce single-use plastic. Punk Powder embodies everything Muc-Off stands for, a marriage of high performance and sustainability. It had to be just as good as our other bike cleaners, but in a more environmentally focused and convenient format. The team have done an epic job producing something truly game-changing and totally plastic-free. We can’t wait to get more riders shredding then cleaning their bikes with Punk Powder – it’ll help us all do our bit for Mother Nature! — Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

Muc Off has launched a new cleaning product that it claims is the world's first plastic-free bike cleaner.Muc Off supplies the Punk Powder in two small 30 gram packets and each sachet can produce 1 liter of bike cleaner when added to water. Using these small packets results in a 92% decrease in packaging over 2 liters of standard bike cleaner. The new cleaner is also readily biodegradable, with 75% of ingredients being plant-based.The launch of Punk Powder follows the announcement from Muc Off about its new goal to save 200 tonnes of plastic by 2023. Forming a long list of eco-credentials, Punk Powder is vegan, not tested on animals, plastic-free, petroleum-free and is made from more than 50% renewable materials with vegetable-based inks used for the recycled FSCcard packaging. The powder is also lighter and smaller to ship than a regular bottle of cleaner resulting in a sizeable reduction of Muc Off's CO2 impact across its global supply chain. Muc Off believes by using Punk Powder, more than 61 tonnes of plastic can be saved per year.The packaging can be converted into a funnel, so no powder goes to waste. Punk Powder will cost $19.99 for two 30g sachets and the aluminium Bottle For Life bundle is $39.99.