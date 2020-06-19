Muc Off Releases New Sealant for Inner Tubes

Jun 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Muc Off has released a new sealant product designed for use with inner tubes.

The No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant is a water-based formula has been created by Muc Off to quickly seal holes in tubes of up to 4mm in size. The sealant aims to form a strong barrier which is claimed to work on multiple punctures.

The included hose is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves and it even includes a Schrader valve core removal tool built into the hose cap. The formula created by Muc Off also contains anti-corrosive properties so it will protect aluminium rims from corrosion. Muc Off even claim the sealant will improve the lifespan of inner tubes and tyres.

bigquotesEvery cyclist knows that punctures can put a downer on your two-wheeled adventures, and they create a barrier for riders who are newer to cycling and scared of getting stranded with one.

Our new No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant comes as a natural step for us following the launch of our Tubeless Sealant and recently expanding our range of puncture repair and tyre inflation solutions. Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO

Of course, the idea of sealant for tubes is nothing new with brands like Slime already having created similar products before that even included tubes sold with sealant installed.


Muc-Off's No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant is available now and will cost $9.99/£9.99/€12.99.

Find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Muc Off


19 Comments

  • 8 0
 Soon to be released, Muc-off cleaning wipes for tear-off goggles!
  • 8 2
 Seems irrelevant in 2020, you could buy Slime filled inner tubes over ten years ago, worst of both worlds.
  • 2 0
 But they were shit at least for me. And you mean the 90's they came out in the 90's lol
  • 6 0
 ok cool but what about friday fails?????
  • 1 0
 Seen this on other threads, figured i'd ask here: Has anyone ever tried mixing different brands of sealant? If so, great success or utter failure?

The thought is that all the different properties of each brand's sealant would complement each other. the argument against that is mixing them would dilute each brands proprietary chemistry.
  • 1 0
 haven't ever 'mixed' sealant before install into tire but have topped off with different brands through out the season without any noticeable detrimental side effects
  • 3 0
 Directions for use:

1) remove tubes
2) install sealant.

Thank you for purchasing your muc off product.
  • 1 0
 Their sealant looks cool but doesn't work very well. Its too thick, and doesn't flow inside of the tire to find punctures. Stans and Orange seal are better options.
  • 1 1
 I don't understand why this product needs to exist? Even the roadies have embraced tubeless for being faster, lighter, and more reliable! Who is still running tubes?
  • 2 0
 I use tubes filled with Stans sealant on my city bike. The cheap rims would not work tubeless.
  • 2 0
 Still a lot of people riding bikes for commuting or around town that use tubes.
  • 2 0
 @Konyp: Exactly, on some rims, older ones, it's not possible to seat the bead. On my old hardtail for example.
  • 1 0
 I have em on my DH bike, big thick, heavy Michelin DH tubes. For the 3 weekends a year I use it, it's nice that it always just has air in the tires without futzing around.
  • 1 0
 I wish muc off would come out with reasonably priced sealant, hard liquor Is cheaper and it’s expensive
  • 1 0
 This is the kind of story we need right now.
  • 1 0
 Been putting stans/os in removable core tubes for years.
  • 1 0
 why
  • 1 0
 Slime vs Muc off sealent
  • 1 1
 Tubeless needs to be the standard, tubes are completely obsolete.

Post a Comment



