Muc Off Releases New Sealant for Inner Tubes

Muc Off has released a new sealant product designed for use with inner tubes.
The No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant is a water-based formula has been created by Muc Off to quickly seal holes in tubes of up to 4mm in size. The sealant aims to form a strong barrier which is claimed to work on multiple punctures.
The included hose is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves and it even includes a Schrader valve core removal tool built into the hose cap. The formula created by Muc Off also contains anti-corrosive properties so it will protect aluminium rims from corrosion. Muc Off even claim the sealant will improve the lifespan of inner tubes and tyres.
|Every cyclist knows that punctures can put a downer on your two-wheeled adventures, and they create a barrier for riders who are newer to cycling and scared of getting stranded with one.
Our new No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant comes as a natural step for us following the launch of our Tubeless Sealant and recently expanding our range of puncture repair and tyre inflation solutions.— Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO
Of course, the idea of sealant for tubes is nothing new with brands like Slime already having created similar products before that even included tubes sold with sealant installed.
Muc-Off's No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant is available now and will cost $9.99/£9.99/€12.99.
