Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'

We completely oppose any and all forms of racial stereotyping, and we have taken direct action with the teams involved. Due to where the post originated, we have decided to cancel our sponsorship contract with Commencal 21. In addition, we have agreed with the Commencal/Muc-Off team that Amaury will undertake an education programme on the subject, which we have insisted is paid for using our sponsorship money. — Muc-Off