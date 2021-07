Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'

We completely oppose any and all forms of racial stereotyping, and we have taken direct action with the teams involved. Due to where the post originated, we have decided to cancel our sponsorship contract with Commencal 21. In addition, we have agreed with the Commencal/Muc-Off team that Amaury will undertake an education programme on the subject, which we have insisted is paid for using our sponsorship money. — Muc-Off

Muc-Off has withdrawn its sponsorship of the Commencal 21 team and will fund an education program for Amaury Pierron following recent social media posts.Last week, Commencal 21 Team Manager Charlie Juliá shared a photo of Amaury Pierron with cornrows and the words "Next level n----tion" in his Instagram Stories, which Pierron subsequently shared in his own Instagram Stories with the caption "Rap carrer in the making” set to Bobnlarry's 'N---- N---- N----' song. The pair later both apologised for posting the Stories with statements on social media that can be read, here Muc-Off reached out to inform us it will no longer be an equipment sponsor for the Commencal 21 team and while it will remain the title sponsor for Pierron's Commencal/Muc-Off team, it has agreed that Pierron will undertake an education course paid for through its sponsorship money.Commencal and Pierron declined to comment. We have approached Juliá for comment and will update this post if he responds.