Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'

Muc-Off has withdrawn its sponsorship of the Commencal 21 team and will fund an education program for Amaury Pierron following recent social media posts.
Last week, Commencal 21 Team Manager Charlie Juliá shared a photo of Amaury Pierron with cornrows and the words "Next level n----tion" in his Instagram Stories, which Pierron subsequently shared in his own Instagram Stories with the caption "Rap carrer in the making” set to Bobnlarry's 'N---- N---- N----' song. The pair later both apologised for posting the Stories with statements on social media that can be read, here
.
Muc-Off reached out to inform us it will no longer be an equipment sponsor for the Commencal 21 team and while it will remain the title sponsor for Pierron's Commencal/Muc-Off team, it has agreed that Pierron will undertake an education course paid for through its sponsorship money.
|We completely oppose any and all forms of racial stereotyping, and we have taken direct action with the teams involved. Due to where the post originated, we have decided to cancel our sponsorship contract with Commencal 21. In addition, we have agreed with the Commencal/Muc-Off team that Amaury will undertake an education programme on the subject, which we have insisted is paid for using our sponsorship money.—Muc-Off
Commencal and Pierron declined to comment. We have approached Juliá for comment and will update this post if he responds.
167 Comments
Isn’t just an easy way for Muc-off to simultaneously save money and promote themselves ? Not judging, just questioning.
Amaury has always come across as a very genuine guy, i feel pretty damn sorry for him. If I am right about his true character (ie not actually a Nazi) embarrassment on that level is something that I hope to god I never have to deal with. It's a hard way to learn this lesson for sure!
Note: again I am not supporting public offense of any sort.
Anyway, I can't take this anymore. I'm off to listen to Clawfinger: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ng1ovEr46c
I'm certain you aren't racist. But if you can't understand why that is, then maybe you should take a moment to stop and think about why that is.
The only occurrence where it is acceptable is the derived “negritude”, a word invented by Aimé Césaire, a black French poet and politician to describe what it is feels like to be black in French society.
And « tête de n*egres » have been banned for quite some time now.
Well, not the pastry itself of course but rather the name. It usually is « boule chocolat » now.
On the core topic, I think it has been completely blown out of proportion. But hey, great visibility / fame comes with great responsibility.
But that doesn't make it OK, it definitely should be called out - IT WAS COLLOSALLY DUMB.
I would say the person who has suffered the most actual hurt from this (by a long way) is AP himself. I genuinely hope he's OK.
Racism and ignorance happen all the time without intent. Saying this is just a dumb mistake reminds me of child predators getting caught, they say the same thing. If this is the kind of thing you do by mistake, you need serious help.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=G39AJrNlWw4
To me, it's superweird to attribute a certain behaviour to a specific skincolor but i guess it's normal for some people to think that way but it will always be very weird to me
What do you want? Tarring and feathering?
I would assume (and hope) the original post and AP's repost was not intended to be racist due to his Senegalese buddy giving him the hair style. However, I am not about to get into a debate with anyone on here so here it is summed up: REGARDLESS of CONTEXT, it is NOT ok for white people to say it due to the nature and intent to which it was originally used (dehumanizing). BIPOC individuals have adopted the word as their own, and has many meanings within their own culture. When white people use it, it does NOT have the same connotation regardless of context.
That’ll show him.
Come on muc-off, if you are going to punish someone then actually do it.
Oh wait, that was me.
Would you agree that people who have been suppressed, or whose heritage is steeoed in suppression, have every right to reclaim the subjugating words of their suppressors, whether that's to do with race, sexuality, religious beliefs or any other reason why people have historically been mistreated on a huge scale?
Simply put, it's a way of a person or group taking back control of language designed to control them.
"Cavalier (/ˌkævəˈlɪər/) was first used by Roundheads as a term of abuse for the wealthier royalist supporters of King Charles I and his son Charles II of England during the English Civil War, the Interregnum, and the Restoration (1642 – c. 1679). It was later adopted by the Royalists themselves."
The word 'Jew' has historically been used by many cultures in a perjorative way. There are many examples in English dramas from the middle ages, for instance. In some cultures it is still used as a perjorative term. See, in Slavic languages, the word 'Zid'.
I don't know your background, of course, but it's a mistake to think that the way you use a word is the same as it is used across the world and throughout history.
Your goofs I'm done with this site.
#f*ckMuc-off #f*ckpinkbike
Hoped I won't have to write it down. Thanks @pablo-b
People take the simple way... Absorb media opinion and just copy-paste.
"Look at me, look at me, Im better than all of you!!"
"the action or practice of publicly expressing opinions or sentiments intended to demonstrate one's good character or the moral correctness of one's position on a particular issue."
Literally what your post was.
Post a Comment