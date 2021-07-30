Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'

Jul 30, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Amaury Pierron

Muc-Off has withdrawn its sponsorship of the Commencal 21 team and will fund an education program for Amaury Pierron following recent social media posts.

Last week, Commencal 21 Team Manager Charlie Juliá shared a photo of Amaury Pierron with cornrows and the words "Next level n----tion" in his Instagram Stories, which Pierron subsequently shared in his own Instagram Stories with the caption "Rap carrer in the making” set to Bobnlarry's 'N---- N---- N----' song. The pair later both apologised for posting the Stories with statements on social media that can be read, here.

Muc-Off reached out to inform us it will no longer be an equipment sponsor for the Commencal 21 team and while it will remain the title sponsor for Pierron's Commencal/Muc-Off team, it has agreed that Pierron will undertake an education course paid for through its sponsorship money.

bigquotesWe completely oppose any and all forms of racial stereotyping, and we have taken direct action with the teams involved. Due to where the post originated, we have decided to cancel our sponsorship contract with Commencal 21. In addition, we have agreed with the Commencal/Muc-Off team that Amaury will undertake an education programme on the subject, which we have insisted is paid for using our sponsorship money.Muc-Off

Commencal and Pierron declined to comment. We have approached Juliá for comment and will update this post if he responds.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Industry News Commencal Muc Off Amaury Pierron


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
232848 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
123989 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
72242 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
71571 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
53566 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
47995 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
44870 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
43090 views

167 Comments

  • 120 48
 Good - what a stupid thing to post in the first place as a role model to lots of younger riders
  • 21 9
 Yep. Key word - stupid.
  • 18 7
 Yah not sure how he couldnt see this backlash coming either it hasnt been acceptable for quite a long time now
  • 20 10
 Agreed. Especially in today's day and age, this kind of thing will get you into big trouble every time. It sucks for the rest of the team, but people have to realize that their actions do have consequences. When you pick up one end of the stick, you also pick up the other end. There's no way to make actions like this, and expect zero repercussions.
  • 46 31
 I see only native speakers putting judgements. Do you guys have any clue how close to impossible it is to know and understand everything in a foreign language ? I am 100% against racism or any other discrimination. But being so judgemental also suck a lot.
Isn’t just an easy way for Muc-off to simultaneously save money and promote themselves ? Not judging, just questioning.
  • 17 7
 @EnduroManiac: are you joking, he definately knew what the word meant
  • 12 1
 wasn't it the team manager that posted the video? stupid to say it and even stupider to post it. dumbass. Social media is the downfall of society.
  • 3 2
 @EnduroManiac: Happens in this case that the easy way is also the right way to do business.
  • 10 18
flag Mondbiker (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @EnduroManiac: It only Americans that care, rest of the world don´t really care, I listen to rap music quite often and I don´t cry every time they say it, I didn´t cry when AP did either. Because that would be racist, you know.
  • 14 3
 @EnduroManiac: I think it's fair to say this was stupid. Insanely dumb. But I don't think (and I think most would agree) racist in INTENT.

Amaury has always come across as a very genuine guy, i feel pretty damn sorry for him. If I am right about his true character (ie not actually a Nazi) embarrassment on that level is something that I hope to god I never have to deal with. It's a hard way to learn this lesson for sure!
  • 25 33
flag EnduroManiac (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Ds1234: so if a black rapper says in a song « n*gger » (and a lot do it a lot), it’s ok. But if white guy mimics a rapper (possibly he may even enjoy rap from black guys, like I do) and says "n*gger" then it’s wrong and unacceptable? Really ? Please explain me why.
Note: again I am not supporting public offense of any sort.
  • 5 15
flag DarrellW (37 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @EnduroManiac: Yes indeed. It's not just that, but the term "negre" is fine in France. I mean, they even eat "tetes de negres".

Anyway, I can't take this anymore. I'm off to listen to Clawfinger: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ng1ovEr46c
  • 24 0
 I seem to recall Muc-Off tastelessly objectifying women in their advertising for years. If I could, I’d have them enroll in the same education programme Amaury is receiving.
  • 4 0
 @alexhyland: you are likely correct re: intent...but don't post stupid s**t if your income is generated by sponsors who don't want to be associated with it.
  • 1 0
 In other news, Bobnlarry's "This Is Not An Album" album is fire. You should definitely go check it out.
  • 4 1
 @EnduroManiac: Yes.

I'm certain you aren't racist. But if you can't understand why that is, then maybe you should take a moment to stop and think about why that is.
  • 1 0
 Muc-OFF called Dr. Phil today to start the reeducation process.
  • 13 3
 @EnduroManiac: Yes it is wrong for a white person to use the N word. It is a word with a history of racial violence and systematic oppression in the United States, and some other countries as well, primarily from white power systems towards non-white individuals. As such, when used by a white person to refer to a non-white person it has a different connotation than when used by a non-white person towards another non-white person. Words carry the weight of our history and collective safety and these histories and the weight carried differ across cultures. From a North American lens what he did was would be considered by many to be at very least racially insensitive and likely racist. I'm not saying he is racist or his intent was racist. However, we don't always get to say how our behaviours will be interpreted- especially around issues as sensitive as racism and discrimination and by groups who have experienced intergenerational harm and devastation from it. Joking as a white person about using the N word in the song behind you getting corn rows may be interpreted very differently by someone who has had that word used to imply they were of lesser value than others.
  • 8 2
 @DarrellW: actually no, it’s not acceptable at all.
The only occurrence where it is acceptable is the derived “negritude”, a word invented by Aimé Césaire, a black French poet and politician to describe what it is feels like to be black in French society.
And « tête de n*egres » have been banned for quite some time now.
Well, not the pastry itself of course but rather the name. It usually is « boule chocolat » now.

On the core topic, I think it has been completely blown out of proportion. But hey, great visibility / fame comes with great responsibility.
  • 1 0
 @Hayek: victoria in bathing suits and. Nurses outfits lol1
  • 5 0
 @Mondbiker: you make a good point in there even if I disagree with your broader point - I don't think anyone is really (as in actually, personally) hurt by what AP did. I might be wrong and would be happy to be shown otherwise.

But that doesn't make it OK, it definitely should be called out - IT WAS COLLOSALLY DUMB.

I would say the person who has suffered the most actual hurt from this (by a long way) is AP himself. I genuinely hope he's OK.
  • 1 0
 @Hayek: google muc-off victoria moore
  • 2 1
 @alexhyland: If there was no intent, why did they think it would be a funny edit? The title, the hair, the song. Because he’s white, not black, right?
Racism and ignorance happen all the time without intent. Saying this is just a dumb mistake reminds me of child predators getting caught, they say the same thing. If this is the kind of thing you do by mistake, you need serious help.
  • 2 2
 @alexhyland: It was dumb for sure, but the reason why it was dumb is...Dumb.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: yeah I feel like the only way you could even post something like that right now is if you have a level of ignorance on the subject that seems kind of nuts to you and me. Which I think is probably the case, cos what's the alternative? He meant it and is an actual racist who WANTED to disembowel himself dishonourably in public?
  • 1 0
 @DarrellW: being french myself I can certify that "nègre" is nowadays not ok. At a time it was more or less the equivalent of today’s "noir" (eg black). The sweet "tête de nègre" has been renamed btw. Same thing here in Switzerland (german speaking part) where Morenkopf is disappearing.
  • 45 0
 As a French who lived in US, the N word is not as socially inacceptable over here that it is in the states. Amaury, coming from a small town in the middle of nowhere, did smtg very stupid but he’s miles away to grasp the implications of his words. I hope he is gonna learn form his mistake and be more mindful of others in the futur.
  • 5 1
 I'm pretty sure he's learnt his lesson. Hard way to learn it!
  • 8 0
 I think another 700 comments on this are entirely necessary. Preferably the same ones again and again and again. And again. Everyone actually fully understanding and acknowledging what probably happened and the wider issues at hand will become more likely as we approach infinite comments though. As ever, retail will be the big winner.
  • 52 6
 So muc off even cleans racism, nice!
  • 58 22
 Seems like an appropriate response.
  • 12 6
 I agree. Thank goodness the comments are here to get right back to business with some hot headedness. Let's not all lose out minds and get sensible now.
  • 1 0
 @nickkk: what else is the comment section for dammit!?
  • 40 8
 I'm okay with this.
  • 31 2
 ^some one ban this guy. I'm not listening to any more calm and reasonable viewpoints thank you very much.
  • 24 4
 Once I met a man who said something profound in my opinion, he said “I wish people would quit being so offended by what others say within a joking and fun context. Not that we should take lightly what has happened in the past and the horrible things in our history at all. But as long as everyone keeps taking the smallest things so seriously and getting offended so easily we will never end racism!” Now I’m not exactly sure how that looks in society at all nor am I saying either part involved here is right or wrong. Just saying that man had an interesting perspective. And in case you’re wondering that man was an elderly African man who lived in Georgia and saw some of the worst displays of racism seen in modern history. Also met and heard Martin Luther kind speak on a few occasions.
  • 25 5
 Good to see some real consequences to an action that wasn’t meant to build community or sport.
  • 16 5
 Yes, maybe Amory doesn't have a very pompous sense of humor. But Muc OFF needs to make such a DRAMA out of this! Everyone around is talking about tolerance, but they themselves do not show it in any way. What a joke!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=G39AJrNlWw4
  • 5 15
flag Mondbiker (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Well, you only have to be tolerant to black people it seems. That or you must be racist, no other way around it.
  • 3 0
 So they should be tolerant of racism? what a stupid argument my guy
  • 1 0
 you're really saying people should be tolerant of RACISM? you're batshit crazy and part of the problem
  • 55 45
 Kudos to Muc-Off. I think most of the privileged white people in the comments above me are going to keep pretending like Muc-Off is overreacting (they aren’t) over a small thing (it wasn’t), when the important point here is that Muc-Off is making an example of Amaury Pierron, showing that his gross behavior will not be tolerated, and that is a really good thing.
  • 32 31
 "I think most of the privileged white people in the comments above me are going to keep pretending like..." yeaaaah, seems like you also have a lot to learn about stereotyping people based on their skincolor, especially since there was a couple of posts before you posted and none of the comments was defending it like you claim white people would have done (so you where already proven wrong when you wrote that but still wrote it...)
  • 12 20
flag GZMS (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @JesperA: yep, racists like him dont seem to get the irony..
  • 4 6
 @GZMS: Well, check out how many downvotes my post got for saying that people shouldn't stereotype any people based on skincolor Wink I thought everyone was in favour of treating everyone the same no matter the skincolor but i guess not, weird

To me, it's superweird to attribute a certain behaviour to a specific skincolor but i guess it's normal for some people to think that way but it will always be very weird to me
  • 6 26
flag Mondbiker (47 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @JesperA: Noooo, shame on you, only black lives matter these days you racist!!!
  • 4 0
 I also really respect the fact that they have agreed a pathway forwards with him. Much more constructive to educate than cast someone out forever!
  • 14 4
 I support the gesture, and hope it helps shift attitudes, and I'm also curious: what does it mean to stop being equipment sponsor but remain as title sponsor? Is that like they're happy to keep being associated with the team and advertise off them, but not buy their equipment (what equipment?) for them?
  • 5 1
 No more free bike wash for Commencal team mechanics. But name remains on the team, cause advertising.
  • 9 0
 @zstover: Sort of a 'Have it both ways' situation really. Muc Off, either commit to your social view or not regardless of the stated view. BS honestly
  • 11 0
 They likely have agreements in place to supply cash to the team in addition to product. The monetary cash piece may not have a way out but they can stop providing product. But Commencal 21 is a diff team - manager of that team posted it so looks like they are coming down harder on him?
  • 5 0
 There are like 10 different Commencal teams. They are continuing to sponsor the top level factory team and they are stopping sponsorship of one of the lesser teams.
  • 11 2
 The level of ignorance in this comment section is shocking. We have a long way to go to make this an inclusive community. Imagine being a black person getting into mtb, already having to deal with being the only POC in most group rides, seeing some shit like this from one of the sport's top athletes, then seeing a bunch of people defend it. Sure wouldn't make me stoked on the sport.
  • 2 0
 this! I can’t believe how many people are trying to downplay this bs as an innocent joke or mistake.
  • 7 0
 Let’s not forget Muc-Off’s advertising for the World Champs a few years back.
  • 7 0
 I'll bite... What was it?
  • 1 0
 @Grosey: www.pinterest.com/pin/397442735843810602
  • 6 2
 Can't believe this stupid joke went so far... We are creating a terrible world, and, in a few years, It's going to be late to come back to common sense. Seriously someone on his rigs thinks Amaury is racists? That joke having pb's Focus? Sponsors reacting? Come on!!!
  • 6 0
 Wait, so does this mean that he isn't sponsored anymore? I don't really understand this
  • 15 1
 Commencal 21 is a different team from Commencal - Muc-Off. Muc-Off is no long supporting Commencal 21, whose team manager posted the original IG story. Muc-Off is still supporting Commencal - Muc-Off, which Amaury rides for, and who have agreed to do some education on the topic.
  • 10 2
 @brianpark: So......like legit the lightest slap on the wrist ever.
  • 1 1
 @zstover: Its not to say others won't follow Muc-Off's lead. I'm sure there are plenty of discussions behind the scenes
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Ohh, ok. Thanks for clearing it up!
  • 5 0
 @zstover: if you think he actually had a racist intent then yeah. If he didn't have a racist intent (nor the intent to commit suicide by social media) and is just the young ignorant dumbass he appears to be, then I expect he wishes the ground would just swallow him up right now.

What do you want? Tarring and feathering?
  • 7 3
 Wait, so muc-off is no longer sponsoring the commencal 21 team, but they are still sponsoring commencal/muc-off where Amaury is actually riding for?
  • 1 0
 Yes. This makes absolutely no sense. Punitive measures doled out to a different team for actions by him? This doesn't clarify anything.
  • 1 0
 @chezotron: The other team is where the IG story originated.
  • 10 3
 good. as they should.
  • 4 2
 @EnduroManiac: Read the original thread about it, this debate happened already: www.pinkbike.com/news/amaury-pierron-and-commencal-21-team-manager-apologize-for-instagram-stories.html#cid3017019
I would assume (and hope) the original post and AP's repost was not intended to be racist due to his Senegalese buddy giving him the hair style. However, I am not about to get into a debate with anyone on here so here it is summed up: REGARDLESS of CONTEXT, it is NOT ok for white people to say it due to the nature and intent to which it was originally used (dehumanizing). BIPOC individuals have adopted the word as their own, and has many meanings within their own culture. When white people use it, it does NOT have the same connotation regardless of context.
  • 4 5
 If the word is that offensive no one should use it. It's as simple as that. Not just that white people shouldn't say it. Treat everyone equally and there can be no confusion. Literally everyone these days is fighting for equality for their respective race, gender, sexual orientataton etc but no one seems to understand what it actually means. People only accept it when it benefits them. Seriously just start treating everyone the same and there are no excuses. It's really not hard.
  • 1 2
 It's not acceptable for anyone to use it dude, your view is ridiculous sorry.
  • 1 0
 Down voting me because I said the word is unacceptable lol, stop with your virtue signaling bull sh!t dude.
  • 2 0
 People need to teach that athletes are not role models. they are athletes, use your teachers and community leaders as role models. An athlete can be a teacher and community leader and role model but they are one of the same.
  • 5 0
 Time and time again, it is proven that you better shut the fuck up on social media or don't use it at all.
  • 2 0
 Amaury and Charlie Juliá displayed at best, very poor judgement and awareness, but Muc-Off took 8 days to respond publicly and found the time in between to do a press release for a press release on their latest bullshit bike cleaner product. Obviously none of is know the full story, but it looks like Muc-Off have been willing to throw the smaller team under the bus without being willing to give up their prime spot with the Commencal Muc-Off deal. I'm disappointed by Amaury, one of my favourite riders, but I do feel his actions are a result of immaturity and ignorance, rather than racism. Muc-Off can Fuc-Off.
  • 2 2
 There's some backstage drama that we didn't see in order for Muc-Off to react this way and send Amaury to school on the truth behind the meaning of the word. Amaury must have not taken it seriously the first time. Just have him watch Kill all the Brutes on HBO.
  • 1 0
 So muc-off are still actually sponsoring him? But they aren’t sponsoring the other team, that he doesn’t actually ride for?

That’ll show him.

Come on muc-off, if you are going to punish someone then actually do it.
  • 3 0
 Well done Muc Off. Now how about the other sponsors ? A standard has been set, don’t be on the wrong side of it
  • 2 2
 Yeah cancel him, he should never race again.....
  • 1 0
 @Imabigboy82: I think he should at least go to jail. And I would also investigate in his family. This racism must be coming from somewhere.
  • 15 12
 Maybe they should first focus on making their lubes last longer than 50km
  • 1 0
 Lesson to be learned: kids, pros, people, stop putting your private jokes all over the internet. What you believe is funny and innocent will send you right into a sh*tstorm.
  • 3 1
 Stop listening to Rap. easier to sing along to other genres
  • 7 6
 Can I still sing along with Clawfinger and Ice T these days, or should I just trow everything away?I feel racist right now.
  • 4 6
 White people music is all you are allowed to listen for now. And within a few year only music and stuff from your own country, region, village ? Otherwise you might be appropriating some else culture you know.
  • 2 0
 @Balgaroth: Now you are bit too generous, in few years you won´t be able lo listen to anything what you haven´t recorded yourself.
  • 2 4
 All this because of terrible music taste ... If only all these pri riders could stop listening to Rap and listen to music that is appropriate to listen to for white people like country, classical or metal none of this would happen. Bring back the old days of our white people sport with white people music so we are sure we won't offend anyone by singing words that are not appropriate for us white people and won't steal some other people culture ! Sounds like so much fun ...
  • 3 2
 wonder if others sponsors will follow....
  • 1 2
 Who said “The only way he was getting out of this mess is with some good old fashioned sensitivity training.” in the first story?
Oh wait, that was me.
  • 1 0
 Lol he's getting detention.
  • 3 3
 Serious question… How many videos using music like this has pinkbike posted over the past decade?
  • 1 1
 If a tree falls in the woods and someone posts it on Instagram does it still blow up in your face?
  • 10 12
 Sad that a simple joke is taken so far out of context. Wearing corn rows and listening to rap music has now become rasist if youre not of color.
  • 1 0
 Talking about it is racist as well it seems. See below threshold.
  • 2 4
 Paying a white male a private course to learn about privilege and race. Thanks Muc-Off for taking such a deep action to curb racism in our society
  • 1 1
 Bon Voyage
  • 4 5
 Welcome to the snow flake generation….
  • 1 3
 Lolz. I think this falls into the no one really cares about what much off does. Completely irrelevant.
  • 16 17
 Fuc of muck off
  • 12 14
 Muc off are wrong on this won’t buy there stuff ever again
  • 2 3
 this is dumb.
  • 2 3
 Ridiculous
  • 3 5
 DUMBASS
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.019258
Mobile Version of Website