Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel

Technologies like the Apple Airtag can be a great defense against would-be bike thieves. This is what led us to develop our Tag Holders, we wanted to give riders secure and thief-proof ways of fixing the tracker to their bikes. The newest offering – the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder - is a completely unique undercover solution unlike anything we have seen on the market so far. We will continue to embrace emerging technologies to enhance every rider experience, as we continue our exciting program of innovation in the future. — Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off