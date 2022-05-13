Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel

Muc-Off has introduced a new way to stow an Apple AirTag on your bike, completely hidden and not easily removed by bike thieves. The new Stealth Secure Tag Holder is a covert tracking solution, hidden inside the tire of a tubeless-compatible mountain or gravel bike.
According to a study from Direct Line Insurance, in the five months between April and August 2020, there were more than 110,000 bike thefts in the UK. As for the United States, bike registration specialists 529 Garage reported that there are over two million bike thefts every year. Locks, alarm systems, and insurance have historically been the best ways to protect your prized possession, but with the release of the Apple AirTag in April of 2021, we've seen an additional way to keep tabs on your bike.
There have been a couple of different companies that have released products that allow you to hide an Apple AirTag on your bike, including the Ninja Mount
that hides the AirTag under your saddle and Project4AGZE's holder that mounts under your water bottle
. Muc-Off also has a similar product called the Secure Tag Holder
which allows you to install a tracker to your frame using the bottle cage mounting holes, so you can track down your bike down in the event of theft and locate it.
|Technologies like the Apple Airtag can be a great defense against would-be bike thieves. This is what led us to develop our Tag Holders, we wanted to give riders secure and thief-proof ways of fixing the tracker to their bikes. The newest offering – the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder - is a completely unique undercover solution unlike anything we have seen on the market so far. We will continue to embrace emerging technologies to enhance every rider experience, as we continue our exciting program of innovation in the future.— Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off
The Apple AirTag (not included) on the Stealth Secure Tag Holder is housed in a protective, 3-part silicone and rubber tubeless valve mount and supplied with a range of tubeless valve bases, so you can ensure an airtight seal is achieved against the rim when installing inside a tubeless tire.
Also built-in to protect the rim and the AirTag from high-impacts is a sacrificial stem that compresses and rebounds under extreme loads. Although the holder will absorb impacts, Muc-Off says it is secure to the valve with a durable stem mount which allows sealant and air to flow through the valve as usual and will not rattle inside the rim and tire.
The Apple AirTag itself works by allowing users to track any item from their phone, using the Find My app. Once activated, any item to which the tag is connected appears on the radar within the app, so you can track down your bike by looking on the map.
If the thief has an iPhone, their iPhone will notice when an AirTag is separated from its owner and is travelling without you and send the thief an alert. This is an anti-stalking mechanism. After a while, if the thief hasn't found the tag, it will start playing a sound to show where it is. Regardless, the AirTag hidden in the wheel should give you more time to alert the authorities and hopefully recover your bike than other options.
The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder retails via Muc-Off distribution network and at muc-off.com
for £14.99/€19.99/$19.99 and as part of a kit which includes a set of black Muc-Off 44mm Tubeless Valves for £34.99/€42.99/$44.99.
12 Comments
With this changing the battery means dismounting the tire…