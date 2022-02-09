close
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly

Feb 9, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


My inbox is constantly filling up with press releases announcing the latest and greatest mountain bike products, everything from new carbon enduro superbikes to brightly colored tubeless valve stems. Every once in a while one of them will contain a concept or a claim that stops me in my tracks. Enter the new Muc-Off e-bike drivetrain tool.

For $35 you can be the proud owner of this gadget, a stubbly little tool that can be set up with a 5mm, 6mm hex, or T30 Torx. It's not meant to loosen or tighten bolts – you'll need a different tool for that. Instead, it's designed to make it easier to lube the chain on an e-bike, since the chain doesn't rotate when you turn the cranks backward. Apparently, some riders (and even a certain editor at another MTB website) have been flipping their heavy bikes upside down in order to lube the chain, unaware that there's a much, much, easier solution.

That solution involves sticking something into the chainring bolt that will stick out far enough for the crank to contact it. That will engage the chainring, making it possible to lube the chain in the typical manner. Muc-Off claims that their “revolutionary bit of kit” is the right tool for the job, one that was developed “after months of real-world testing.” The short length eliminates the risk of sticking something through the bolt and scratching your frame, and the rubber covering keeps those fancy carbon cranks from harm.




The thing is, you can accomplish the exact same result with an Allen key or multi-tool; even a stick from the side of the trail will work in a pinch. The latest wave of eMTB specific parts and accessories reminds me of when the word 'enduro' began sweeping through the mountain bike world. That was the season when everything was baby blue, and you couldn't find anything that wasn't purported to be enduro-specific.

Granted, this tool is actually pretty e-bike specific, mainly because there's not much else you can do with it. I think that's what got under my skin – the fact that it's meant to fill such a tiny, tiny niche, to accomplish a job that most riders probably already have the tools for. It does come with a carrying strap and a carabiner, though, so that's something. Just don't get me started on the concept of e-bike specific chain lube...

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to go whittle some custom e-bike lubing sticks. They're 100% sustainably sourced, fully biodegradable, and can be used to keep small dogs entertained.


A three-way wrench makes it easier to lube an e-bike chain too, and it can also be used to tighten and loosen bolts.


Posted In:
38 Comments

  • 45 0
 Boooh pinkbike ! They get paid by big three-way wrench to write this ! Boooh shame booh
  • 5 0
 Haha that's funny mate Wink
  • 17 0
 I can't support a brand that refers to a normal bike as "analogue" (acoustic is also unacceptable). A regular bike is a BIKE - bicycle is also acceptable.
  • 4 0
 First time I heard that terminology, I was like, wtf are they talking about, a guitar? ffs.
  • 10 0
 Same. 'Muscle bike' is my preferred word usage.
  • 1 0
 @stiksandstones: Oh, that is gold and now part of my vernacular. Thank you.
  • 1 0
 @stiksandstones: chapeau
  • 11 2
 "...the chain doesn't rotate when you turn the cranks backward". I just learned something about e-Bikes that I didn't know. But I know basically know nothing about e-bikes except they are harder to catch up to than normal (non-eBikes) bikes.
  • 1 0
 I also just learned this, and I've even ridden an ebike, granted it was for a 1.5 mile loop at a demo day but still..
  • 9 0
 Shimano started rating shoes as "E-Bike compatible" so people wouldn't get confused. Which is important because the downward thrust force to watt ratio of an E-Bike pedal stroke could get dangerous with regular mountain bike shoes.
  • 7 0
 Why would you purposely scratch your bike? Or not just use walk mode when in a stand? Do e-bikers even need to lube their chain? I rented an e-bike and just used my buddies tears.
  • 6 2
 Pedaling a shimano steps motor backwards aint good for them firstly. (forcing it backwards through a locked crank, listen to it)

Put it in a stand (if you are strong enough) and lube it going clockwise

If you really have to, Just wedge a torx tool in there as per above image or put the bike upside down. If you buy this tool you are a tad dense IMO.

e-tard out!
  • 1 0
 What? got any data on this? would love to hear more about this...not saying I don't believe haha, just have never heard this.
  • 2 1
 "if you are strong enough"

They're riding an ebike, of course they're not strong enough. That's why I'm working on an ebike specific stand with an electric lift aka eStand.
  • 2 0
 @jeremy3220: www.parktool.com/product/power-lift-shop-stand-prs-33-2
Already a thing.
  • 5 1
 Can say the same about all their cleaning products.
I’ve never used anything more than water, and the some washing up liquid on the drivetrain. And funnily enough, I’ve never had any problems with bearings...
  • 5 0
 Just wait for e-tubes they keep all the air in the tires without the messy sealant.
  • 2 0
 OK, I've had enough of the use (mis-use) of the term "analog" or "analogue" for anything that isn't an e-bike. It's one thing to use it in comments on PB, but now we have the term used on product packaging? Fellow engineers of PB, are you with me?

That said, I am contemplating starting a new line of bike apparel specifically for riders with a BMX background...
  • 4 0
 Well said Mike. This tool is almost a metaphor for a lot of the current bike industry
  • 3 0
 And yea, the editors dared criticize a current product. Even if it's an irrelevant current product. Baby steps, I guess.
  • 2 0
 This has some real Artisanal Firewood energy: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBb9O-aW4zI
  • 1 0
 But does it work on a Bosch 'spiderless' chainring? I think not. I will always credit Wyn Masters for discovering this trick years ago!
  • 2 0
 Best way to lube use stand abs walk mode. No need to spine cranks by hand duh
  • 2 0
 genius!
  • 3 0
 Thank god they didn't call it an "acoustic" bike on the packaging...
  • 1 0
 A better way of doing the same job much cheaper and also works on spiderless chainrings: a resuseable zip tie.
  • 3 1
 Make sure you use e bike lube on your chamois
  • 1 0
 e-chamois*
  • 1 0
 e-bike owners should be forced to play 'ice cream machine' in order to lube their chains.
  • 2 0
 Whittling your e-bike lube stick to entertain your dog?
  • 1 0
 This is the end result of researching product ideas by stalking people with 3D printers.
  • 2 0
 literally thought this was april fools for a second
  • 1 0
 I’ve been thinking it for years now, muc off have become a bit silly, always looking for a gimmick to sell.
  • 1 0
 Does eBeer (beer for after an eBike ride) have fewer or more calories. Discuss.
  • 1 0
 I have an EBike specific saddle on my Amish bike.
  • 1 0
 Nice catch Mike
  • 1 0
 Is it April already?
  • 1 0
 Fuc-Off

Post a Comment



