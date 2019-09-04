Muc-Off's New Tubeless Products - Eurobike 2019

Glue and Sealant Remover

Last year, Muc-Off launched their tubeless sealant and valves marking their first foray into the tubeless world. Now they've expanded offering a full swathe of products ranging from a rim cleaner to tire plugs and sealant.Muc-Off's Glue and Sealant Remover helps clean up surfaces and remove residue from tape and sealant. It also cleans off glue if you've been racing cyclocross and need to freshen up your tubulars. It's designed to be used prior to applying fresh tape to ensure good adhesion and is safe to use on most rim surfaces. It sells for €9.95 and is not available in the US currently.Muc-Off's new rim tape is their own unique design. The tape has a pressure-sensitive adhesive that stretches and adheres. The material is somewhat transparent to make locating valve holes easy. It also has patches for an imperfect tape job or for when you need to replace a spoke. The tape comes in 6 different widths to match a whole gamut of rim bed sizes from road up to plus size tires. The rim tape is available everywhere and starts at $11.99 USD (€17.95)Everything to get ready in one kit is the idea behind Muc-Off's "Ultimate Tubeless Kit." It comes with rim tape, patches, valves, and sealant. Like the rim tape, the kits are available according to rim size. The kit sells for $59.99 USD or €45.Muc-Off's tire plug kit is robust, resembling that of a miniature size car-tire plugger/reamer. It comes with 5 large and 5 small plugs and stores in a pouch. It works with all different kinds of bike tires. Price is: $14.99 USD and €14.95.