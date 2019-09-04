Muc-Off's New Tubeless Products - Eurobike 2019

Last year, Muc-Off launched their tubeless sealant and valves marking their first foray into the tubeless world. Now they've expanded offering a full swathe of products ranging from a rim cleaner to tire plugs and sealant.


Glue and Sealant Remover

Muc-Off's Glue and Sealant Remover helps clean up surfaces and remove residue from tape and sealant. It also cleans off glue if you've been racing cyclocross and need to freshen up your tubulars. It's designed to be used prior to applying fresh tape to ensure good adhesion and is safe to use on most rim surfaces. It sells for €9.95 and is not available in the US currently.


Rim Tape

Muc-Off's new rim tape is their own unique design. The tape has a pressure-sensitive adhesive that stretches and adheres. The material is somewhat transparent to make locating valve holes easy. It also has patches for an imperfect tape job or for when you need to replace a spoke. The tape comes in 6 different widths to match a whole gamut of rim bed sizes from road up to plus size tires. The rim tape is available everywhere and starts at $11.99 USD (€17.95)


Tubeless Setup Kit

Everything to get ready in one kit is the idea behind Muc-Off's "Ultimate Tubeless Kit." It comes with rim tape, patches, valves, and sealant. Like the rim tape, the kits are available according to rim size. The kit sells for $59.99 USD or €45.


Plug Kit

Muc-Off's tire plug kit is robust, resembling that of a miniature size car-tire plugger/reamer. It comes with 5 large and 5 small plugs and stores in a pouch. It works with all different kinds of bike tires. Price is: $14.99 USD and €14.95.


CO2 Inflator

The sidekick to Muc-Off's plug kit, a CO2 inflator, airs riders back up. Each kit has two cartridges and a CNC-machined head. The inflator head has a soft-touch button that helps users moderate the speed at which the CO2 inflates. It's compatible with both presta and schrader valves and has a nice little neoprene sleeve to keep your sweaty fingers from sticking to a frozen CO2 canister. The MTB kit sells for $20.99 USD or €29.95.


Bottled Air Magic - BAM

The BAM or Bottled Air Magic canister is designed to seal up punctures in tires or tubes. It inserts a latex foam along with air in order to seal up punctures even when sealant isn't available. It's compatible with both types of valves, most bikes, and will seal holes up to 4mm. It's not available in the US as of yet but sells for €17.95. A utility belt for it is an extra €5.95



6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Who buys anything but Stan's and gorilla tape ???
  • 1 0
 gorilla tape is crap as tubeless tape.. its porous and will absorb sealant overtime then unstick and then when you pull it off to re-tape you got all that sticky mess all over the rim.
  • 1 1
 Muc-Off makes great sealant but it is overpriced like a lot of their stuff. That being said, their sealant is significantly better at sealing punctures and longer lasting than any others I've tried. I've got their sealant in my tires and it has been about 5 months since I initially put them in. Actually just checked it out last night. Doesn't dry up like Stan's. Kinda remained as a thick coating inside. Still very much a liquid, but more viscous. Obviously, I refilled. Great stuff, just wish it was $10 cheaper for a liter bottle.
  • 1 1
 I don't why anyone would use Muc-off cleaner for washing bikes. Too me it seems like a waste of money. I just use a little dish soap in a water bucket with sponge and spray hose. Just careful not to put dish soap on rotors. water is also a great way to hit the chain with first prep cleaning.
  • 1 0
 That BAM foam+air product reminds me of Güp.
  • 1 1
 I love muc-off

