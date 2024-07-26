Mullets, Tattoos, Prototypes, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Cain Hashimoto was rolling through the village with one of his homemade adaptive e-trikes. He's made several of them over the years, each one customized specifically for the rider's needs.

Old Codes being put to good use. Check out that linkage.

This titanium beauty looked ready for some big gravel adventures.

The new Knolly Delirium prepped for all the bike park laps

Everyone has their own favorite grips, but Peaty's Monarch grips have fast become one of my favorites. They're comfy with or without gloves, and the pattern helps keep them from getting too slippery on wet or sweaty days.

Ergon's GDH Team grips are super comfortable too, thanks to their soft rubber compound.

Race Face recently updated the Chester pedal, giving it a more concave platform and additional pins for more traction. There are two platform sizes to fit feet big and small.

There's also a Chester grip that's now available in a limited-edition range of colors, including blue, green, grey, and magenta.

Cascade Components had their new brake gadget on display. It still doesn't have an official name (I suggested Bubble Buster), but the idea is that it turning the dial adds pressure to the fluid in the line, reducing the size of any air bubbles and helping to increase the time between brake bleeds. It's meant to be a way to maintain consistency rather than a pad contact point adjuster.

This guy's cranks are shorter than yours. It's probably not the future though; running this setup apparently feels similar to riding with the wrong foot forward, except that sensation lasts for the entire run.

Troydon from Crestline was taking laps on this prototype of the next generation of the company's RS 75/50 eMTB.

Nobl are working on a set of 26" carbon dirt jump wheels - who knows, maybe that weight savings will let the slopestylers toss in one more rotation during their runs.

A wheel laced up with Berd's string spokes and ready for Classified's two-speed hub.

The internals of an Onyx hub.

And a cutaway Chris King hub.

Devinci were giving out free mullets, and there was a sizeable queue of customers ready for some hockey hair.

Free tattoos? Sign me up - this gets my vote as the best Pinkbike giveaway ever. The line was long at Death Proof Tattoo, full of riders eager to get one of Taj Mijelich's drawings permanently needled into their skin.

The Top of the World chairlift is running, and the views alone make it worth the trip.