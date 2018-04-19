FIRST LOOK

A Plethora of Grips, Multicoloured Lock Nuts, Anodized Rotors, & More - Randoms Sea Otter 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
The Danny MacAskill edition of the Lizard Skins Single Compound Grip.

The Danny MacAskill Single Clamp Lock-On grips.
Lizard Skins has two different Danny McAskill grips each available in three different colours. The Single Compound Grip and the Single Clamp Lock-On Grip.
Lizard Skins has two different Danny McAskill grips, each available in three different colours.

Orange Seal now offers six colors for the lock nuts on their VersaValve tubeless conversion kits - Orange Black Red Blue Pink and Green.
Match your lock nuts to your bike. Orange Seal now offers six colors for the lock nuts on their VersaValve tubeless conversion kits - Orange, Black, Red, Blue, Pink, and Green.

Fouriers is a high-end bike component manufacturer based in Taiwan. This hardtail mountain bike is the first bike that they'll be selling the USA.

Fouriers stem and bar on this Summic mountain bike.
Blue to red US of A paint job and an integrated dust catcher.
Blue to red US of A paint job, and an integrated dust catcher.

Integrated Di2 cable system.
This hardtail mountain bike is the first bike that they'll be selling the USA.

Anodized titanium rotors from Fouriers.
Anodized titanium rotors from Fouriers.

G-Form has brand new Pro Trail gloves that use the same Reactive Protective Technology as their pads do on the knuckles. Give the poster at their booth a first pump, use hashtag #protrailglove, and you could win a pair!

Ergon analyzed the anatomical characteristics of the female pelvis in the course of long-term studies. The results led Ergon to completely redesign their women's saddles.

Danny MacAskill's custom Santa Cruz trials bike.

Santa Cruz Danny Mac custom trials bike. Sea Otter 2018.

Designed and manufactured in California.

This Subaru Brat steals the show.

ODI foam grips

ODI foam grips

Made in California Sensei Lite grips

Sensus. So good. Sea Otter 2018.

Syncros' range of Hixon integrated bars covers everything from XC to Enduro, up to 800mm wide.


18 Comments

  • + 16
 That Bratt!
  • + 10
 "Ergon analyzed the anatomical characteristics of the female pelvis in the course of long-term studies."

I didn't know your mom was collaborating with Ergon
  • + 5
 Is that why they look so much wider now?
  • + 1
 Analized female pelvis and the result is a hole
  • + 7
 Fuck sea otter we want claudio caluoris run!!!
  • + 3
 He got injured don't know if there is a complete run.
  • + 1
 Show some respect... Claudio broke himself and you're whining about waiting a few more hours? What's wrong with you?
  • + 5
 More Brat PLS
  • + 2
 Built by @jay on instagram. Probably one of the coolest builders out there. You can see more of it there (as well as lots of other places on the net if you search him and brat.
  • + 3
 Not the wurst Brat I've ever seen.
  • + 3
 Sorry that brat stole my heart....
  • + 3
 Senus is the sansei!
  • + 1
 More info on that syncros bar! Suddenly want one for random klunkerz buildz
  • + 1
 these bars cost more than a Klunker!

www.singletracks.com/blog/mtb-gear/integrated-carbon-barstem-combo-weighs-just-290g-new-syncros-hixon-ic
  • + 1
 the new Surly Sunrise bar sounds more klunker appropriate. Basically an old school steel moto bar or a low rise wide bmx bar depending on how you look at it
  • + 1
 damn im getting that anodized rotors
  • + 0
 Poor sap has to cover Seat Otter instead of heading to Croatia.
  • + 1
 OURIs !

