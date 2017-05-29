Multiple Line Miracle: 2017 US Open – Finals

The biggest bike party the East coast gravity scene has witnessed since the Windham World Cup departed in 2015 went down this weekend as the US Open of Mountain Biking made a triumphant return to Mountain Creek. Throngs of rowdy spectators lined the track as hundreds of riders battled on a brand new course. The Open was a huge deal in its heyday, drawing international luminaries like Sam Hill, Gee Atherton, Brendan Fairclough and Troy Brosnan to northern New Jersey. The event was shuttered after the 2011 race, leaving a big hole in the summer race calendar. The rebirth of the Open this year was a bit of a miracle.
Clay Harper, one of the young riders who developed the bike park at Mountain Creek (then known as Diablo Freeride Park) and started the whole US Open phenomenon, bought the rights to the event from his former partner Shawn Orecchio just a few short months ago. In a Herculean effort, Harper and his team created the event from nothing, lined up a stable of top-shelf sponsors and built a new track in the blink of a race-organizer's eye. "Some people thought I was crazy. I was playing chicken with the clock," said Harper. "Everyone's budgets were closed and people weren't returning my calls." But then Shimano jumped on board, quickly followed by Fox, Clif, GT, and Red Bull and the Open was, as they say, off to the races.
The US Open is unlike other big races in that it is a standalone event with no points of any kind on the line. Money, prizes, bragging rights and a big bike party are the only incentives. The track was designed for the event by Harper, George Ryan and Aaron Chase with the trail trail crew working on their days off to get it built in time. "The thought process behind the design was lines—multiple lines. We wanted to leave everything wide open and not let riders turn off their brains and just follow the tape," said Harper. "With the super long wheel bases and slack head angles on today's bikes we wanted the track to be fast. We tested the section above the Independence Jump and we were hitting 40mph."
After ample amounts of rain in the days leading up to the event, race weekend was blessedly dry with sun and clouds both days.
The rain has been good for the apple orchards and farm fields that surround Mountain Creek and give the region its bucolic feel.
After a fourth in seeding on Saturday, Dakotah Norton was up early and rocking the bed head as he readied for practice Sunday morning.
I need to clean it up today. I felt like Dale Earnhart Jr. out there yesterday drifting and getting loose all over the place.—Dakotah Norton
The Defiant Racing team had a huge contingent of racers at the open and their pit was a beehive of activity from dawn to dusk. Team manager Nelson Maldonado and racer Mauricio Estrada dialed in the fleet of M16's for the team that would place three pros in the top fifteen as well as the fastest amateur on the day.
In the pits, Wayne Lee, owner of Atomik rims, was testing and touting the new CushCore inner-tire suspension system which he claims offers superior damping, cornering and reliable tire and rim impact protection.
The Open is much more than a bike race. There were numerous other activities on and off the hill all weekend. A highlight on the Sunday schedule was the Grom Bomb kids race. Mariska Simon, nine, was eager to register for the kids race after traveling with her family from Southern California for the event. Simon's older brother, Andras, left, took second in the Whip Off Challenge on Friday night but unfortunately cracked his radius and chipped his ulna in a spectacular rock garden crash during seeding on Saturday.
The Grom Bomb turned out to be a huge success with 36 youngsters tackling their own fully-staffed course on the beginner trail Domboo. The future of downhill racing needs more events like this rather than the "parking lot" races typically offered to the youngest kids.
Zack Harper was the first grom on course with his proud father giving him an enthusiastic sendoff. Young Zack took second in the 7–9 class.
Over on the big kid's course, the track was getting faster with each passing tire. A few playdough ruts remained from the opening-day softness but they were few and far between.
The short quagmire near the top of the track that had sapped speed and caused a lot of grumbling from riders was still in evidence on race day but was not nearly the time-suck it had been for the first couple days.
During late-morning practice Dakotah Norton had a wild moment when he planted and taco'ed his front wheel coming into a steep slab section. Norton's bike launched through the air and crashed into a young spectator standing trackside and sent the poor kid tumbling down the slab. Norton was instantly more concerned about the kid's fate than his own and fortunately the tough but bloodied youngster, now sporting a perfect muddy tire print on his cheek, replied: "I'm ok, I'm ok. I broke my arm before and didn't even cry."
Neko Mulally, following up his second-place time in seeding, was looking for additional speed and absolutely sending every feature during practice.
Aaron Gwin, who's YT was wired with a tangle of telemetry during practice sessions, took the top qualifying time on Saturday and packed in a slew of practice laps before the bell on Sunday.
As the course designers had planned, the track was fast and it kept getting faster. Speed Legion Pro, Sean Surprenant, who suffered one of the wildest OTB superman crashes of all time at the Mountain Creek ProGRT last year, kept it rubber side down this year as he ripped through the forest.
KHS Factory Racing Pro, Bruce Klein who is off to a sizzling season spent a lot of practice time eyeing lines looking to shave some time after qualifying 6th on Saturday.
Commencal's Luca Cometti, winner of the Best Whip on Friday night, also knows how to ride berms. Cometti qualified 17th but took a big bite out of the clock on Sunday and finished in the 10th spot.
Collegiate racer Angelina Palermo, runner-up at the Windrock ProGRT earlier this season, had a lackluster qualifying run but hit the throttle on race day for a 4th-place finish.
Commencal's Steve Walton has been busy this spring. The Open was his 14th start of the year and he dominated his class at the winter Fontana series in California. Walton took 15th in the Open class on Sunday and was the fastest junior.
The new rock garden adjacent to the classic Asylum test piece was the place to be on race day. A huge crowd lined the rowdy jumble and the roars could be heard from the lift on the other side of the mountain. Chainsaws, whistles, horns, trash can lids, sirens and maybe a couple beers were all part of the high-decibel mix.
Not surprisingly, local legend and master of mayhem, Edgar Coy, was at the center of the auditory assault.
Defiant Racing's Mauricio Estrada, a Mountain Creek local, charged to a ninth-place finish. Despite the fine result, Estrada was even happier that his daughter Ivanna won the amateur women's race in only her second-ever downhill start. As the say, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Last season's ProGRT overall women's champion Samantha Kingshill made the cross-country trip to the Open and secured the third spot on the podium. Kingshill is a bright star and still very young. Her mother, who volunteered as a course marshall, had to join her on the trip because Kingshill is too young to drive a rental car.
Riding for Liv Cycles, North Carolina's Caroline Washam was consistently fast all weekend and took the runner-up spot in the open class. The former national-level BMX racer didn't start downhill racing until college but is quickly making a mark on the pro scene with a win at the Windrock ProGRT earlier this year.
To no one's surprise, reigning many-time national champion, Jill Kintner, dominated the women's field taking the win by more than eleven seconds. Racing for Red Bull, Fox, Shimano and Norco, Kintner, now in her mid 30s, has not eased off the gas in the slightest. Crankworx will be Kintner's big focus this summer as well as defending her national title.
This is one of the best venues in the U.S. by far, these guys do it right here. The track really evolved over the weekend. I'm so happy for everyone here who put this on and made it so successful. The US Open is back! Hopefully, we get some more international talent next year.—Jill Kintner
Canadian Magnus Manson, racing for Kona, made the long trip from British Columbia for the Open. Manson was the only top rider to take the righthand line through the rock garden and he smoked it. After a mid-pack qualifying run, Manson fired on all cylinders in the finals for a 5th-place finish.
IJ Racing's Rafael Gutierrez, younger brother of World Cup legend Marcelo Gutierrez continues to stack up quality results of late. Gutierrez is running a busy World Cup schedule this year and took home 4th place on Sunday.
Dakotah Norton, racing for Morpheus bikes, has rapidly transformed from a regional racer into a globe-trotting contender in the span of a couple short years. Winning the dual slalom and taking third in the pump track challenge at Crankworx Whistler in 2015 has a way of changing a career trajectory in a hurry. Norton was struggling to feel comfortable all weekend but put it together on race day to take the 3rd spot.
The big man on campus at the Open was reigning World Cup overall champion and many-time national champion Aaron Gwin. The YT Mob superstar won qualifying and was edged in the final by just over a second to claim the runner-up spot.
Gwin's YT Mob teammate Neko Mulally set off a finish line eruption when his winning time went up on the board. The US Open win closed the circle for Mulally who has a long history with the venue.
[QUOTE author="Neko Mulally"]This is one of the first places I ever raced. I grew up a few hours from here and I won the US Open as an amateur in 2007. In those days that was the biggest amateur race you could win and it's still one of my best memories to this day." When he first walked the course Mullally thought it was "whack" but as it burned in "it became really challenging and fun to race. I'm feeling awesome on my new team and this year is going really well for me. I knew that on this course I had everything I needed to be able to win and it was just up to me to put it all together."
Keeping with tradition, the US Open offers one of the largest purses in American downhill racing with over $15,000 up for grabs in the Open Class and some high-value prizes for amateurs including Shimano Saint brake sets and Fox 40 forks. A special bonus this year was a plate raffle for a mini motocross bike. Fittingly, the big winner was East Coast racing legend Jason Memmelaar who has competed in every US Open since its inception and pulled down an impressive 16th place finish on Sunday.
The women's Open Class podium from left: Angelina Palermo – 4th, Caroline Washam – 2nd, Jill Kintner – 1st, Samantha Kingshill – 3rd, CJ Selig – 5th
A bubbly bath for Clay Harper.
The men's Open Class podium form left: Rafael Gutierrez – 4th, Aaron Gwin – 2nd, Neko Mulally – 1st, Dakotah Norton – 2nd, Magnus Manson – 5th
The US Open's top dogs.
It takes a village... and a family.
The 2017 US Open of Mountain Biking revived a classic event and the racing world responded. In addition to top-notch racing, the party vibe and stoke were rocking. Is it too early to start planning for the 2018 Open? "Oh it's happening, this is important to us!" said Harper as he took a well-deserved breather after the last cork was popped.
