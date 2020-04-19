Must Watch: 11 Minutes of Wild Riding in the 'The Loose Mixtape 2'

To keep you entertained during these crazy times: over 11 min of LOOSE riding from all over the world.



Featuring Antoine Boulard, Luca Cometti, Vilibald Vitek (Loose Riders Czech Republic), Loose Riders Slovenia, Damon Iwanaga, Loose Riders Limburg, Jelle Harnisfeger, Chelsea Kimball, Anthony Lombardi, Jamie Welford (Loose Riders North East England), Julian Clauss and Honza Faistaver (Loose Riders Czech Republic). — Loose Riders