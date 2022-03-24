close
Must Watch: 37 Minutes of Surreal Riding from Carson Storch & Clay Porter in 'Quarterpoint'

Mar 24, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesQUARTERPOINT is a 37 minute experimental mountain bike film shot between 2018 and 2021 in the state of Oregon.Carson Storch

Starring Carson Storch. Directed by Clay Porter.

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Get this man a frame sponsor
  • 1 0
 Wow so good!

