Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Patagonia Films has released North Shore Betty – a 12 minute film about 73-year old mountain biker Betty Birrell and her incredibly inspiring life riding mountain bikes in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
Betty Birrell picked up mountain biking almost 30 years ago, following a career as a mountaineer and professional windsurfer. Three decades later, Betty is a role model for her son, her friends and anyone she’s met along the way - and proof that you’re never too old to send.
For more about Betty’s life story, click here
Directors: Travis Rummel // Felt Soul Media & Darcy Hennessey Turenne // Well Travelled Collective
Editor: Nico Frank // Friendly Neighbor
Cinematographers: Scott Secco, Joey Schusler & Travis Rummel
Producers: Travis Rummel & Darcy Hennessey Turenne
Executive Producers: Monika McClure, Alex Lowther, Jimmy Hopper & Sakeus Bankson
Original Composition: Jeff Melanson // Friendly Neighbor
44 Comments
Going to share this with father-in-law who turns 70 next week and thinks he's too old to mountain bike yet continues to ride road (which I keep telling him is too dangerous with traffic nowadays).
Very inspiring. Everyone in my family who is or was over 70 have lost their minds and/or bodies. Im determined to break that cycle.
I'm nearly sixty, still ride hard and go big, no plans to slow down.
I always enjoy seeing people in their seventies and eighties still riding, that's my future and I'm looking forward to it!
Tips for young people: Care for your body, eat well, don't smoke, wear eye and ear protection, and care for your joints.
You want to be like Betty, not watching videos of Betty.
Love the parenting mantra. I've always said: 'my kid can be gay/trans - don't care! They will ride, or I'll disown them'
I've say it in jest, but I've been really fortunate to have a couple of biking buddies for kids.
She is riding North Shore Gnar. ! Sweet !
7 or 70 riding is fun .
The "yay no ebike" comments on here are petty asf. - you either haven't ridden one or cant afford one, plain an simple.