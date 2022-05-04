Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send

May 4, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


To celebrate Mother’s Day, Patagonia Films has released North Shore Betty – a 12 minute film about 73-year old mountain biker Betty Birrell and her incredibly inspiring life riding mountain bikes in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
Betty Birrell picked up mountain biking almost 30 years ago, following a career as a mountaineer and professional windsurfer. Three decades later, Betty is a role model for her son, her friends and anyone she’s met along the way - and proof that you’re never too old to send.

For more about Betty’s life story, click here.






Directors: Travis Rummel // Felt Soul Media & Darcy Hennessey Turenne // Well Travelled Collective
Editor: Nico Frank // Friendly Neighbor
Cinematographers: Scott Secco, Joey Schusler & Travis Rummel
Producers: Travis Rummel & Darcy Hennessey Turenne
Executive Producers: Monika McClure, Alex Lowther, Jimmy Hopper & Sakeus Bankson
Original Composition: Jeff Melanson // Friendly Neighbor

44 Comments

  • 57 10
 Awesome! And no e-bike! Such a badass.
Going to share this with father-in-law who turns 70 next week and thinks he's too old to mountain bike yet continues to ride road (which I keep telling him is too dangerous with traffic nowadays).
  • 31 7
 No e-bike!!
  • 31 7
 No e-bike!
  • 30 5
 But I need an E-bike because I'll be 30 in a few years and I once sprained my ankle.
  • 12 5
 People age differently. Some will need eebs, some won't. Neither is more cool than the other because of something they can't control.
  • 4 2
 who cares if it was an ebike or not? Ebikes offer all the fun of MTB without the effort. if you cant handle people having fun without putting in effort.. thats petty of you.
  • 4 1
 @gravitybass: Seriously, what a bunch of assclowns in the comments. My pops is turning 55 soon, I've been riding moto/MTB with him for 10+ years and since he turned 50 I've started to see him slow down on the bike, it's a huge bummer to see. Doesn't smoke, doesn't drink, eats healthy, and rides almost every day. Despite that, he's worked blue collar his whole life and his body is just giving out on him. The eebs is the one thing that's going to keep us riding together a couple years from now. I'll just laugh at all the cheater comments from purist clowns on the trail cause I'm just tryna keep the party and stoke going with my old man for however long I can.
  • 2 1
 @doobers: there's nothing wrong with aging and God forbid slowing down. Your dad doesn't need an ebike to still ride. It will just be slower. With, gasp, maybe some walking and breathers. Stop acting like ebikes are saving your dad from some terrible fait where he cant ride with you.
  • 1 0
 @gravitybass: Unlike Betty, mopeds will never ever be cool. It just won’t ever happen - one of life’s great certainties !
  • 32 0
 Such a great film. I hope I'm riding like Betty when I'm in my 70's.
  • 11 0
 Keep practicing and I’m sure you’ll get there Smile
  • 21 7
 best part of this is its not an E-bike!!
Very inspiring. Everyone in my family who is or was over 70 have lost their minds and/or bodies. Im determined to break that cycle.
  • 8 5
 Lmao the best part is that she's still riding any bike, eeb or not. Don't shun the eeb when you're 70 and still want to ride. A lot of aging is out of your control, and that's okay man.
  • 2 5
 who cares if it was an ebike or not? Ebikes offer all the fun of MTB without the effort. if you cant handle people having fun without putting in effort.. thats petty of you.
  • 12 0
 So rad. I was riding in Sun Valley and this guy was hauling down a trail I was climbing. Thought the guy was in his 20s from far away, but he was clearly in his 70s or 80s when he passed us. That is the dream.
  • 11 0
 Good vid, nice story, thanks for sharing!
  • 5 0
 We all age, getting old is up to you.

I'm nearly sixty, still ride hard and go big, no plans to slow down.

I always enjoy seeing people in their seventies and eighties still riding, that's my future and I'm looking forward to it!

Tips for young people: Care for your body, eat well, don't smoke, wear eye and ear protection, and care for your joints.

You want to be like Betty, not watching videos of Betty.
  • 7 0
 What a wonderful video, thanks for sharing this. I'll be happy to ride like Betty in my years to come.
  • 7 0
 One of the best things I've ever seen PB publish. First minute got me hooked.
  • 8 0
 This is the way.
  • 1 0
 So much good stuff in this video. Thanks for posting.

Love the parenting mantra. I've always said: 'my kid can be gay/trans - don't care! They will ride, or I'll disown them'

I've say it in jest, but I've been really fortunate to have a couple of biking buddies for kids.
  • 5 0
 Woah, this is dope!
  • 4 1
 I really enjoyed this video. Thank you Robin@outside for not putting it behind the paywall
  • 2 0
 Made me smile . How fast ? Who cares? How fun? Now that's the quest.
She is riding North Shore Gnar. ! Sweet !
7 or 70 riding is fun .
  • 3 0
 YEAH BUDDY!! GIVE-ER!!!! (insert cowbells) Or should I say Mam?
  • 2 0
 Saving this link for the next time someone in their 40's on here complains about "getting old".
  • 2 0
 I turn 50 on Sunday, Betty you've shown me I don't need to worry about slowing down yet.
  • 1 0
 This lady knows what's realy important in life! Be yourself and don't give a shit about what other people think you have to do.
  • 1 0
 I had understood that ten years old children ride better than me, now i see that also 73 years old ride better than me. At least may be i can improve by the age of 73.
  • 2 0
 Betty Bad-Ass should be her nick name. Such a rad lady!
  • 1 0
 Betty you re the best!! Such an inspiring person, gonna show this video to my 70 years dad. Keep ridin Betty
  • 2 0
 Iam 64 and riding, this lady inspires me to keep riding. Love her story.
  • 2 0
 oh God, I love this woman.
  • 1 1
 I feel so lazy after seeing this, well done to her!

The "yay no ebike" comments on here are petty asf. - you either haven't ridden one or cant afford one, plain an simple.
  • 1 0
 Loved it. Simply loved the whole story.
  • 1 0
 Very cool!! She's awesome!
  • 1 0
 This is such a great story its so inspiring!
  • 1 0
 Awesome.
  • 1 0
 Love Betty!
  • 1 0
 What a legend!
  • 1 0
 This is amazing!
  • 1 0
 Goals
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah. Inspiring.
  • 1 0
 Awesome!!!





