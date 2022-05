Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Patagonia Films has released North Shore Betty – a 12 minute film about 73-year old mountain biker Betty Birrell and her incredibly inspiring life riding mountain bikes in North Vancouver, British Columbia.Betty Birrell picked up mountain biking almost 30 years ago, following a career as a mountaineer and professional windsurfer. Three decades later, Betty is a role model for her son, her friends and anyone she’s met along the way - and proof that you’re never too old to send.For more about Betty’s life story, click here