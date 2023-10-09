Watch
Must Watch: A Wild Finale at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
Oct 9, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
10 Comments
It's not over until the smoke clears, and the smoke has cleared. It's over. The grand finale of the UCI World Mountain Bike Series was everything we need it to be.
—
Sleeper
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Must Watch
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,804 articles
10 Comments
5
0
markdavid
(1 hours ago)
Their work is so brilliant, hope they keep at it next year!
[Reply]
5
0
initforthedonuts
(1 hours ago)
So good Sleeper Co! Let Kade ride!
[Reply]
5
0
glasvagas
(1 hours ago)
Sleeper is the new Earthed! There, I said it.
[Reply]
3
0
DTS3
(58 mins ago)
Why doesn't Kade go to qualifying? I heard it's because of his contract.
[Reply]
3
0
TommyNunchuck
(53 mins ago)
Kade out there being wild, repping hard for Trek as always.
[Reply]
1
0
archiebrommers
(20 mins ago)
What an edit! Music choice is bang on as per. Loved the cheeky fisheye shot (more of that please
)
[Reply]
1
0
CamT
(7 mins ago)
What the god damn hell was that sleeper co!! Don’t tease me like this , edit on fricken point !!!!
[Reply]
1
0
simirving
(1 hours ago)
[Reply]
1
0
russthedog
(49 mins ago)
Another casual belter
[Reply]
1
0
reborn10speeder
(43 mins ago)
Dude Kade
[Reply]
