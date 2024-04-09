Watch
Must Watch: Alex Storr Ripping Home Turf on the Dreadnought V2
Apr 9, 2024
by
ForbiddenBike
2 Comments
Alex Storr putting the Dreadnought V2 through its paces on greasy trails.
Video by: Callum Philpott
chaptstudios
Riding by: Alex Storr
alex_storr01
Pictures credit: Andy Lloyd
Videos
Must Watch
Forbidden
Alex Storr
Author Info:
ForbiddenBike
Member since Aug 13, 2018
55 articles
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
graveldaddy
FL
(12 mins ago)
That is an undeniably nice looking bike, ridden at a very unreasonable pace. Cracking job lads!
[Reply]
3
0
likeittacky
(13 mins ago)
Music that makes you dumb
[Reply]
