Must Watch: Alex Storr Ripping Home Turf on the Dreadnought V2

Apr 9, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  

Alex Storr putting the Dreadnought V2 through its paces on greasy trails.

Video by: Callum Philpott chaptstudios
Riding by: Alex Storr alex_storr01

25.03.24. Forbidden Bikes. Rider Alex Storr. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder
Pictures credit: Andy Lloyd

photo

photo

photo


2 Comments
  • 3 0
 That is an undeniably nice looking bike, ridden at a very unreasonable pace. Cracking job lads!
  • 3 0
 Music that makes you dumb







