Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Fully Pinned on a Trail Bike in 'Reunion Island'

Jan 21, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

After a busy race season we decided to go to Reunion Island for 2 weeks. Beaches, swimming pools, tropical fruit, lazing in the sun. Holidays!

But hey, a holiday without a bike isn't really a holiday… So Amaury took his META AM 29, convinced that he would ride quietly amongst the palms and coconut trees. Only here, if you chase nature it comes back to bite you! Because Reunion also has volcanoes and mountains, it offers enduro, DH and single tracks that are just superb!

The result? Have a watch and enjoy!


























MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


16 Comments

  • + 22
 That guy looks fast. He should try racing downhill.
  • + 3
 From a relatively nobody to MTB Superstar in less than a year... Crazy how fast things go
  • + 1
 Winning a couple World Cups will do that. This could be another interesting year for some "nobody" riders. Can't wait!
  • + 3
 Such a dope rig, I just wish I had trails gnarly enough around here to justify buying one
  • + 1
 good riding, cool video and PODs everywhere ! nice job

what's the music ? sounds like a mix of the BJM and black mountain ? can't use shazam while watching
  • + 1
 The black angels Comanche moon There songs and been in a few big MTB and snowboard vids, so good!
  • + 2
 That slowmo through the trees. Bike and rider utterly composed together like they were one. Great bit of film that......
  • + 2
 very similar to my warm up run
  • + 1
 Good hell! Crazy fast riding. I guess he's probably pretty fast since he races downhill or whatever.
  • + 2
 setting up for the corner mid air like huh?
  • + 2
 I've been there in 2017. It is plain awesome, i will return for sure.
  • + 1
 Great snapshots - which phone was he using !?
  • + 1
 @ :29...jesus christ.
  • + 1
 So good
  • + 1
 Wonderfull !
  • + 1
 Oh la la

