Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Fully Pinned on a Trail Bike in 'Reunion Island'

After a busy race season we decided to go to Reunion Island
for 2 weeks. Beaches, swimming pools, tropical fruit, lazing in the sun. Holidays!
But hey, a holiday without a bike isn't really a holiday… So Amaury took his META AM 29
, convinced that he would ride quietly amongst the palms and coconut trees. Only here, if you chase nature it comes back to bite you! Because Reunion also has volcanoes and mountains, it offers enduro, DH and single tracks that are just superb!
The result? Have a watch and enjoy!
MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles
16 Comments
what's the music ? sounds like a mix of the BJM and black mountain ? can't use shazam while watching
Post a Comment