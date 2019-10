The Audi Nines MTB'19 concludes with Unparalleled, the Biggest Airs & Craziest Crashes of the week, all assembled together.



Delve even deeper behind the rippage that went down in a week of ultimate carnage and good times. The riders braved the flames for the shots in an unforgettable way defying gravity in the legendary Birkenfeld Quarry.



Sit back, relax and soak up hammer after hammer cuz the barrage just doesn't stop. — Audi Nines