Must Watch: Bas Van Steenbergen in 'Canvas'

"Filming this video was easily the most fun time I've spent in Virgin, Utah. Having only been to the area for Rampage, and associating it with stress that comes with that, it was nice to really see the place in a more chill setting.



For this video, I really wanted to push myself and showcase my own riding style in this unique terrain. If I have to be honest, I've never really been proud of what I've been able to do out there for Rampage. So to be able to take my time, get familiar with the terrain, and make something that showcases my riding was awesome.



I'm super stoked with what Calvin, Peter and I were able to build and film out there, I can't thank those two enough!!"



- Bas Van Steenbergen