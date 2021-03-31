Must Watch: Bas Van Steenbergen in 'Canvas'

Mar 31, 2021
by Calvin Huth  


bigquotes"Filming this video was easily the most fun time I've spent in Virgin, Utah. Having only been to the area for Rampage, and associating it with stress that comes with that, it was nice to really see the place in a more chill setting.

For this video, I really wanted to push myself and showcase my own riding style in this unique terrain. If I have to be honest, I've never really been proud of what I've been able to do out there for Rampage. So to be able to take my time, get familiar with the terrain, and make something that showcases my riding was awesome.

I'm super stoked with what Calvin, Peter and I were able to build and film out there, I can't thank those two enough!!"

- Bas Van Steenbergen

Photos by Peter Jamison
Bas buttering up a big ole' Utah double drop.

'CANVAS' depicts Utah as a blank canvas for Bas. Building and riding what feels right will always be one of the most rewarding process' for a rider.

Photos by Peter Jamison

Photo by Peter Jamison
Photos by Peter Jamison
Speed was the name of the game!


Huge thanks to the presenting sponsor Maxxis Tires, as well too both supporting sponsors Hyper Bicycles and Deity Components for making this video possible!

