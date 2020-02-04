Must Watch: Bike Surfing in Portugal with Josh Bryceland & the Cannondale Waves Crew

Feb 4, 2020
by Cannondale Bikes  


The Cannondale Waves crew take their name seriously. Spending their days surfing round looking for the best spots, the boys found themselves in Portugal at Chiba Bike Farm. With the cameras out to capture the madness, finding the perfect wave was the goal.

bigquotesWhen we arrived, I wanted to find a rock that represented a wave that we were able to ride. James (Wharnecliffe Trail Works) snuck off in the night to do some ‘digging’ – it was all very suspicious. When we rolled up in the morning, James had gone all out and turned an almighty rock into an insane rideable sculpture. The following days were filled with riding, more digging and filming.Josh Bryceland

Finding their groove on the Wave Rock sent the boys off into the bike park. The trip wasn’t all smooth sailing. Max Nerurkar took a huge slam breaking his collarbone forcing an early departure. A quick recovery back home saw Max back on the bike in no time.

The Waves crew are coming in hot for another year with Cannondale. Expect to see more exciting projects aboard their Habits and new machines on the horizon.

This is just a taste of what is to come.

Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Josh Bryceland


Must Read This Week
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
58456 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
52904 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
46342 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
42596 views
Now Closed: Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory
41788 views
Rumor Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2020 MTB Team Rosters
36679 views
Randoms Day 2 - Core Bike 2020
33852 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
33612 views

16 Comments

  • 6 1
 “This is just a taste of what is to come”.... please sir may I have some more
  • 2 0
 I just love what they are doing, really reminds me of old skate vids from the 80s where it was just about creativity and fun
  • 2 0
 They have some bad habits ...
  • 1 0
 This thread might trigger some people.
  • 1 0
 Bryceland is always the PERPetrator of these edits
  • 2 0
 Are they all going for Dumb & Dumber haircuts?!
  • 1 0
 Love it. Looks like such good times
  • 1 0
 Did he broke his collar bone?
  • 1 0
 that's what i wondered, looked like it knocked the wind right out of him
  • 3 0
 Yes, says so right below the video
  • 1 0
 Needs more rock quarterpipe shots.
  • 2 0
 Chiba Farm, eh?
  • 2 0
 These dudes are rippers
  • 2 0
 Solid crew.
  • 1 0
 “New machines on the horizon”

cannondale, you have my attention.
  • 1 0
 Homeboy hit the ground hard.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008478
Mobile Version of Website