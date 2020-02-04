Must Watch: Bike Surfing in Portugal with Josh Bryceland & the Cannondale Waves Crew

When we arrived, I wanted to find a rock that represented a wave that we were able to ride. James (Wharnecliffe Trail Works) snuck off in the night to do some ‘digging’ – it was all very suspicious. When we rolled up in the morning, James had gone all out and turned an almighty rock into an insane rideable sculpture. The following days were filled with riding, more digging and filming. — Josh Bryceland

The Cannondale Waves crew take their name seriously. Spending their days surfing round looking for the best spots, the boys found themselves in Portugal at Chiba Bike Farm. With the cameras out to capture the madness, finding the perfect wave was the goal.Finding their groove on the Wave Rock sent the boys off into the bike park. The trip wasn’t all smooth sailing. Max Nerurkar took a huge slam breaking his collarbone forcing an early departure. A quick recovery back home saw Max back on the bike in no time.The Waves crew are coming in hot for another year with Cannondale. Expect to see more exciting projects aboard their Habits and new machines on the horizon.This is just a taste of what is to come.