Must Watch: Blasting the Biggest Jumps in Mountain Biking in LooseFest XL's Official Highlights

Jul 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLoosefest 2019 was a huge success with a completely insane squad of riders and good vibes. Big thanks to the man Nico Vink for all his hard work for this one and we hope you enjoy the edit.Fest Series


Regions in Article
Bikepark Ferme Libert

Posted In:
Videos Andreu Lacondeguy Conor Macfarlane Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Nico Vink Remy Morton Sam Reynolds Loosefest Riding Videos


27 Comments

  • + 21
 'These jumps are pretty chill if you get them right' - Yeah I've got a pretty different definition of chill... Rad edit the boys slayed it!
  • + 15
 Are these jumps bigger than the ones on A-Line?
  • + 8
 Just a wee bit...
  • + 2
 Yeah, more like new Dirt Merchant size
  • + 6
 This guys are insane.. but the last part with Andreu going crazy into the plants got me a huge grin in my face thanks for this hype!! and to top that, just before a WC weekend
  • + 1
 andreu is too funny, that was sick
  • + 6
 Kade got more style than any human should be allotted with.
  • + 3
 I think he got my share. I know I didn’t....
  • + 1
 JAXSON'S SUI ON THE STEP DOWN WAS NUTS! Also his crank flip. What an animal. Oh and the youngest fest rider ever. What a dude
  • + 3
 My compadre Andreu be on that good shit lol I need his plug
  • + 3
 And Remy doesn't even wear pads....
  • + 1
 so kiwi
  • + 1
 just a neck brace
  • + 1
 It was a insane event so glad I made it out this year, I’ll be there again!!.
  • + 2
 Raddest crew in the business!
  • + 1
 The intro worried me. I thought there would be no face melting metal soundtrack. Sick edit and amazing riding!
  • + 2
 Kade on the hip, Connor on the flip .Oh my word.....
  • + 1
 Great ending!......and middle...and beginning.
  • + 1
 that tuck to suicide at about 2:45 was so 'f*ck you' it was beautiful...
  • + 1
 Even if I could hit these id shit myself in the air over every jump.
  • + 1
 Fest Brand Laxative - in stores now.
  • + 2
 Hucking crazy.
  • + 1
 So f*#@ing METAL!!!!!! ????????????
  • + 2
 Chase Hawk
  • + 1
 From this video i feel like lacondeguy is the embodiment of loosefest
  • + 1
 The Sword should be the music choice for every edit!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Clip should be longer.

