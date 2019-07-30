Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Blasting the Biggest Jumps in Mountain Biking in LooseFest XL's Official Highlights
Jul 30, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Loosefest 2019 was a huge success with a completely insane squad of riders and good vibes. Big thanks to the man Nico Vink for all his hard work for this one and we hope you enjoy the edit.
—
Fest Series
Regions in Article
Bikepark Ferme Libert
Posted In:
Videos
Andreu Lacondeguy
Conor Macfarlane
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Nico Vink
Remy Morton
Sam Reynolds
Loosefest
Riding Videos
27 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 21
mat-massini-media
(1 hours ago)
'These jumps are pretty chill if you get them right' - Yeah I've got a pretty different definition of chill... Rad edit the boys slayed it!
[Reply]
+ 15
unrooted
(1 hours ago)
Are these jumps bigger than the ones on A-Line?
[Reply]
+ 8
mat-massini-media
(1 hours ago)
Just a wee bit...
[Reply]
+ 2
remoh
(33 mins ago)
Yeah, more like new Dirt Merchant size
[Reply]
+ 6
maxnomas
(1 hours ago)
This guys are insane.. but the last part with Andreu going crazy into the plants got me a huge grin in my face thanks for this hype!! and to top that, just before a WC weekend
[Reply]
+ 1
justinhoelzl
(45 mins ago)
andreu is too funny, that was sick
[Reply]
+ 6
bigburd
(57 mins ago)
Kade got more style than any human should be allotted with.
[Reply]
+ 3
aps62
(42 mins ago)
I think he got my share. I know I didn’t....
[Reply]
+ 1
kfccoleslaw
(7 mins ago)
JAXSON'S SUI ON THE STEP DOWN WAS NUTS! Also his crank flip. What an animal. Oh and the youngest fest rider ever. What a dude
[Reply]
+ 3
lalientoxc
(39 mins ago)
My compadre Andreu be on that good shit lol I need his plug
[Reply]
+ 3
da-gooner
(55 mins ago)
And Remy doesn't even wear pads....
[Reply]
+ 1
milanboez
(45 mins ago)
so kiwi
[Reply]
+ 1
rockyflowtbay
(39 mins ago)
just a neck brace
[Reply]
+ 1
Paul74
(53 mins ago)
It was a insane event so glad I made it out this year, I’ll be there again!!.
[Reply]
+ 2
jorgeposada
(1 hours ago)
Raddest crew in the business!
[Reply]
+ 1
scjeremy
(13 mins ago)
The intro worried me. I thought there would be no face melting metal soundtrack. Sick edit and amazing riding!
[Reply]
+ 2
jimoxbox
(1 hours ago)
Kade on the hip, Connor on the flip .Oh my word.....
[Reply]
+ 1
Boych12
(1 hours ago)
Great ending!......and middle...and beginning.
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(1 hours ago)
that tuck to suicide at about 2:45 was so 'f*ck you' it was beautiful...
[Reply]
+ 1
da-gooner
(56 mins ago)
Even if I could hit these id shit myself in the air over every jump.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(15 mins ago)
Fest Brand Laxative - in stores now.
[Reply]
+ 2
Senditlarge24
(1 hours ago)
Hucking crazy.
[Reply]
+ 1
ChachiArcola
(29 mins ago)
So f*#@ing METAL!!!!!! ????????????
[Reply]
+ 2
theredbike
(24 mins ago)
Chase Hawk
[Reply]
+ 1
grntnckl
(23 mins ago)
From this video i feel like lacondeguy is the embodiment of loosefest
[Reply]
+ 1
bigb73
(3 mins ago)
The Sword should be the music choice for every edit!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
DuelingBanjos
(10 mins ago)
Clip should be longer.
[Reply]
