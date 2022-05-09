Must Watch: Brage Vestavik Returns with a Techy Freeride Banger

May 9, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesAfter a long Norwegian winter of hibernation, Brage Vestavik is back and stacking clips with Blur Media.Marzocchi

bigquotesI feel honored to be working with such an iconic brand! After a long winter of shoulder rehab and digging deep in the woods for some future projects, it was good to finally be back on the bike and stack clips with Blur again. It's always exciting to shoot in Norway at that time of the year. We really had to spend some time to scope and find new natural lines in different areas where things wasn’t frozen. It was fun to go for a lot of raw stuff, remove some leaves and make it work. «NÅ» is all about going out there and doing it! Find the possibilities that are hidden in plain sight!Brage Vestavik


Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Marzocchi Brage Vestavik


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
78664 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
51841 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
47038 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
36296 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
35577 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
33564 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
32352 views
Field Test: 9 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slo-Mo
31386 views

17 Comments

  • 19 2
 Brage still got robbed. Never gonna let this one go X-Games.
  • 4 23
flag MikeyMT (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nah. He didn't
  • 8 0
 Semenuk is so smooth and precise and Brage is pure adrenaline. Brage's video was so much more entertaining and dangerous. He shot it in the worst riding conditions yet hit it perfectly. The readers gave him 1st place by over 60%. It wasn't even close.
  • 7 0
 Mini Tech Shred. Can't wait to see all the groms replicate this in their hometowns on TikTok this summer.
  • 7 0
 Someone’s ready for rampage
  • 1 0
 Yeah, hope he has more luck next time, maybe he just need to get a bit more mature. Anyway, his rampage future is bright, can't wait to watch him.
  • 6 0
 crazy
  • 4 0
 Brage. Goodness. Power, raw, big sends, but still adding steeze and technical skills for days.
  • 5 4
 Editor robbed all of us. Take one of the only riders that actually makes mountain biking look good on video, load the video with star wipes, jump cuts, fast and slowmo, and filters for no reason. Great riding nonetheless.
  • 4 0
 fuck that last line looked steep even on camera. sick work team!
  • 2 0
 So is the full edit dropping in September?


Awesome riding and production as always from Brage + Blur.
  • 1 0
 Such a rad and gnarly riding video without all the crazy builds like in the Xgames part. Hope he gets a rebate at Rampage this year.
  • 3 0
 Jesus...
  • 2 0
 So sick
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 Fucking love this guy
  • 1 1
 Like





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009189
Mobile Version of Website