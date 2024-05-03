MUST WATCH: Brage Vestavik & Nico Vink in 'Sandscape Eternal'

Words: SDG
When Brage Vestavik and crew text you with a project idea; you don't ask, you just green light it and fly them to Chile to make some magic.
This is as raw as it gets. Brage and Nico Vink in one of the driest places on earth. Sit back and enjoy 18 minutes of Brage moving mountains.
This is SANDSCAPE ETERNAL.
|This trip was an unreal two weeks in the North of Chile with my crew Blur Media, escaping the freezing cold of the Norwegian winter. It was probably the driest place I've ever been.
Huge thanks to Bastian, the Roca Park boss, and his family. Antofagasta has such a good riding scene and Chile has some of the friendliest people I have ever met. The whole trip felt like we took it back to the basics, just getting in the truck and driving into the mountains looking for fresh lines to ride every day. I’m so used to riding something that I've been building for months or just at the bike park - it’s so refreshing to ride completely new lines nobody has touched before, maybe just some pickaxing to make it rideable. It was such a cool, different feeling, only having one chance to ride a line how you envision it. We'd spend hours getting to the top of the line, and only having that one run gives it so much value.
It was really humbling being in such terrain - some of the best feelings I’ve had on my bike and I only feel like we are getting started! It's new for me and my bros Blur Media to not be in the deep dark woods of Norway and I'm stoked for us to see some light here and there. It was also really cool to be able to spend time with the legend Nico Vink - your favourite rider's favourite rider. Good times and a great holiday in Chile! Really cool to get the support from such an OG brand like SDG to do a project like this.—Brage Vestavik
All Photos: Heloise LambertiVideo: Blur Media
|It’s always been a dream to get into some different terrain and bigger mountains. SANDSCAPE ETERNAL is our journey to a completely different environment. From wet and cold Norwegian forest to one of the driest places on earth.
This project was definitely a new set of challenges and experiences. We had a really good time with the gang from RocaPark. Chile is amazing! The terrain, riding, food, culture. Hope to be back here someday. Huge thanks to our local guide Bastian and his crew who made us feel a part of the family.
We are so fired up to explore more! This is just the beginning.—Blur Media
Reminds me of Where the Trail Ends. We need more of this!
RIP (Resting In Pieces)
Also, I hope there was a good reason the shot at 11:01 was cut. That was lining up to be a beauty.
Also, seems like they rode the trails when they were a bit dry.
LEGENDS!