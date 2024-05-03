MUST WATCH: Brage Vestavik & Nico Vink in 'Sandscape Eternal'

May 3, 2024
by SDG Components  


Words: SDG

When Brage Vestavik and crew text you with a project idea; you don't ask, you just green light it and fly them to Chile to make some magic.

This is as raw as it gets. Brage and Nico Vink in one of the driest places on earth. Sit back and enjoy 18 minutes of Brage moving mountains.

This is SANDSCAPE ETERNAL.


Sandscape Eternal BTS

Sandscape Eternal BTS
Sandscape Eternal BTS


bigquotesThis trip was an unreal two weeks in the North of Chile with my crew Blur Media, escaping the freezing cold of the Norwegian winter. It was probably the driest place I've ever been.

Huge thanks to Bastian, the Roca Park boss, and his family. Antofagasta has such a good riding scene and Chile has some of the friendliest people I have ever met. The whole trip felt like we took it back to the basics, just getting in the truck and driving into the mountains looking for fresh lines to ride every day. I’m so used to riding something that I've been building for months or just at the bike park - it’s so refreshing to ride completely new lines nobody has touched before, maybe just some pickaxing to make it rideable. It was such a cool, different feeling, only having one chance to ride a line how you envision it. We'd spend hours getting to the top of the line, and only having that one run gives it so much value.

It was really humbling being in such terrain - some of the best feelings I’ve had on my bike and I only feel like we are getting started! It's new for me and my bros Blur Media to not be in the deep dark woods of Norway and I'm stoked for us to see some light here and there. It was also really cool to be able to spend time with the legend Nico Vink - your favourite rider's favourite rider. Good times and a great holiday in Chile! Really cool to get the support from such an OG brand like SDG to do a project like this.Brage Vestavik


Sandscape Eternal BTS


bigquotesIt’s always been a dream to get into some different terrain and bigger mountains. SANDSCAPE ETERNAL is our journey to a completely different environment. From wet and cold Norwegian forest to one of the driest places on earth.

This project was definitely a new set of challenges and experiences. We had a really good time with the gang from RocaPark. Chile is amazing! The terrain, riding, food, culture. Hope to be back here someday. Huge thanks to our local guide Bastian and his crew who made us feel a part of the family.

We are so fired up to explore more! This is just the beginning.Blur Media


Sandscape Eternal BTS
SandScape Eternal

Sandscape Eternal BTS

Sandscape Eternal

Sandscape Eternal
Sandscape Eternal

SandScape Eternal


All Photos: Heloise Lamberti
Video: Blur Media

About SDG COMPONENTS: Ride in Good Company
It’s good to be in the company of people who understand your needs and share your passion. It’s also good to know that the company behind your parts is not just another company, but a small, dedicated team developing and innovating some of the best bike saddles and components since 1993. There’s a reason why the top pros and bike brands in the world ride SDG. It’s because it all comes down to riding with, for, and In Good Company.

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos SDG Brage Vestavik Nico Vink


Author Info:
SDG-COMPONENTS avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
10 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
76120 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
69564 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
42758 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42451 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
41841 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
41252 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
38232 views
Martin Maes is Racing a Modified E-Bike in the Fort William World Cup Downhill
32964 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

75 Comments
  • 60 0
 This is some absolutely Mad Max shit. So good.
  • 14 0
 The speed he was going at around 16:13 mark was insane!
Reminds me of Where the Trail Ends. We need more of this!
  • 19 0
 Brage's attack on this terrain is more like big-mountain freeskiing than any bike footage I've ever seen. The willingness to send drops top to bottom into sand or scree, acceleration be damned, is mental. Hats off, Mr. Viking!
  • 1 0
 @powturn: Sand and scree? No these rocks are on the side of a volcano, big, angular, and haven't had time to weather the rough edges. Definitely not as forgiving as Utah freeride dirt. Can’t believe he can ride it without gloves/elbow pads.
  • 35 0
 Lisan al Gaib!
  • 3 0
 LISAN AL GAIB!!
  • 1 0
 As it was written!
  • 20 0
 First the Vikings conquered the sea, now they have come for the desert
  • 3 1
 They could have labeled this “ DON’T WATCH”, And I would have clicked instantly and watched it 10 times in an row after seeing the names Brage and Nico.
  • 3 0
 I also love the sick ass viking metal!!!
  • 13 0
 lol i knew they'd put dopesmoker in this
  • 11 0
 So good! So gnarly! Would love to see more of this raw style at rampage. Maybe do a separate rampage event where riders only get 1 dig day to just rough in there line
  • 10 0
 The music is on point with the riding
  • 7 0
 This is how you do advertisement for parts, specially DT Swiss HOLYYY that was intense
  • 6 0
 Damn that was good. Thanks SDG for helping produce this great content!! Makes me feel even better sitting on my Bel Air.
  • 6 0
 Pink bike content is on point in May! Lets f*^kin go
  • 5 0
 Brandon is to Ballet as Bradge is to Moshing. And mean both as the highest compliment.
  • 6 1
 New Rampage venue? tons of line choice , lots of rock hard to add slopestyle features .. logistics may be difficult..
  • 2 1
 It's super near the city of Antofagasta, so maybe easier than Utah in terms of access and resources.
  • 5 0
 New definition of freeride
  • 5 0
 My downcountry bike watched this and then exploded.
  • 1 0
 rI was thinkin’ the same…a southamerican freeride event/venue to put on when northern hemisphere is in winter. opens up the opportunities for southern hemisphere riders. no cabled cameras, just drone coverage…opportunity for Monster?
  • 4 0
 I would like a Blu-Ray 4K disc of this, please and thank you
  • 23 1
 Nah I would like a VHS of this to watch after school, and then maybe make one of these songs autoplay on my Myspace.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Me too! I'll take both options.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I can burn you a copy on my dvd-rom.
  • 4 0
 F**ck trails
  • 1 0
 whats the extra star stand for? I dont believe "flick" is a swear?
  • 4 0
 Vestavink rocks.
  • 2 0
 All hail the viKING...freeride will never die and Good Times will never end!
  • 3 0
 No lines left. Pack it up and go home boys.
  • 2 0
 The kind of edit that could be the last one ever and would be totally content
  • 3 0
 No rear wheels were harmed in the production of this video!!
  • 2 0
 There’s a grave site in the Chilean desert where these wheels were laid to rest…
RIP (Resting In Pieces)
  • 3 0
 Is this the best MTB movie...ever??
  • 2 0
 So I guess Brage returns to Rampage next year and just points the wheels downhill. No turning.
  • 3 0
 This is the sickest shit i have ever seeen
  • 4 0
 Holy Fuck.
  • 1 0
 That's gotta be the heaviest MTB I've ever seen. Reminds me of watching big mountain snowboarding in AK but this is gnarlier. Fuggin rocks, man. Absolutely bonkers.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely mental. The sends, to mandatory doubles. Full pinned. My god.

Also, I hope there was a good reason the shot at 11:01 was cut. That was lining up to be a beauty.
  • 1 0
 I don't understand how it is possible to put this much trust in your rear-wheel / rear-tire! The speed and force on some of those turns in the steeps is mind boggling
  • 2 0
 That was the most insane shit
  • 3 0
 Way better than Rampage!
  • 1 0
 Can’t seem to find these trails on Trailforks…?

Also, seems like they rode the trails when they were a bit dry.
  • 1 0
 We need a full movie of this! The brutal terrain and Brage just tearing it up!!! Freeride is alive and well!
  • 1 0
 This is so good. Long live freeride! So much better than watching the crap bikepark WC highlights.
  • 1 0
 Just so good! Long live the ViKING. Dopesmoker soundtrack just perfect heavy. Gold content.
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah the part with Dopesmoker is a banger!
  • 1 0
 Wild terrain, wild filming, wild riding, that was .....wild.
  • 1 0
 LOVE THE SICK ASS NORDIC VIKING METAL!! What a real Freeride Viking
  • 1 0
 There is nothing nordic or viking about Sleep's Dopesmoker... It is the the pinnacle of pure 90's doom perfection. Fully agree in its sickness though; such a proper use of the track!
  • 1 0
 @willdabeast410: Haha I'm kinda new to the whole metal scene, i love melodic death metal, and black metal. I have listened to Amon Amarth and I think they are pretty dope. Thanks for the clarification though!
  • 1 0
 I feel sad for all tires that end up on Brage's bike
  • 1 0
 This is not your daily quarry!
  • 2 0
 viva chile mierda
  • 1 0
 Man they must be fit walking up these with their bikes.
  • 1 0
 "Nico Vink - your favourite rider's favourite rider."
LEGENDS!
  • 1 0
 Perhaps best free riding ever filmed!! Holy hell that was RAD!
  • 1 0
 This video is so out of control haha. Geezus christ, amazing.
  • 1 0
 Feeling you are having a bad day, think about those rear tires.
  • 1 0
 That was a very fast 18 minutes!
  • 1 0
 Music. On point. Riding. On point. Loved it !
  • 1 0
 Niko is an honorary Viking.
  • 1 0
 So metal
  • 1 0
 So gnarly, soooo good!!
  • 1 0
 OMFG.... awesome.
  • 1 0
 amziiing
  • 1 0
 Clave las royal
  • 1 0
 This glorious!
  • 1 0
 Insane!! The future
  • 1 0
 Masterpiece
  • 1 3
 I watched it with the sound off
  • 2 0
 perhaps it wasn't loud enough?
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028590
Mobile Version of Website