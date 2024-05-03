MUST WATCH: Brage Vestavik & Nico Vink in 'Sandscape Eternal'

This trip was an unreal two weeks in the North of Chile with my crew Blur Media, escaping the freezing cold of the Norwegian winter. It was probably the driest place I've ever been.



Huge thanks to Bastian, the Roca Park boss, and his family. Antofagasta has such a good riding scene and Chile has some of the friendliest people I have ever met. The whole trip felt like we took it back to the basics, just getting in the truck and driving into the mountains looking for fresh lines to ride every day. I’m so used to riding something that I've been building for months or just at the bike park - it’s so refreshing to ride completely new lines nobody has touched before, maybe just some pickaxing to make it rideable. It was such a cool, different feeling, only having one chance to ride a line how you envision it. We'd spend hours getting to the top of the line, and only having that one run gives it so much value.



It was really humbling being in such terrain - some of the best feelings I’ve had on my bike and I only feel like we are getting started! It's new for me and my bros Blur Media to not be in the deep dark woods of Norway and I'm stoked for us to see some light here and there. It was also really cool to be able to spend time with the legend Nico Vink - your favourite rider's favourite rider. Good times and a great holiday in Chile! Really cool to get the support from such an OG brand like SDG to do a project like this. — Brage Vestavik