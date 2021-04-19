Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
Apr 19, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Brage Vestavik and filmer/editor Oscar Kalsnes/Blur Media’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.
Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:
Vero Sandler
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
DJ Brandt
Cam Zink
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Brage Vestavik
X Games Real MTB 2021
52 Comments
68
0
mikekazimer
Mod
Plus
(37 mins ago)
Damn, that's the most impressive riding I've seen all year. Brage is a freeride wizard.
[Reply]
4
0
tlchlct
(23 mins ago)
stiff competition for Semenuk right here
[Reply]
7
0
adrennan
(11 mins ago)
the half cab on the skinny is a hell of an attention grabber. freaking wild.
[Reply]
31
2
BCpov
Plus
(27 mins ago)
All the other ones were good.. but this one is the rawest... gnarliest.. the most wtf. This is the only one I watched twice.
[Reply]
7
0
TannerValhouli
(23 mins ago)
I think wtf is the best way to describe his riding here. Haven’t felt this way watching an edit since the rough AF vids
[Reply]
15
0
Djambor
(34 mins ago)
Gold medal right there. Fuck yeah Brage.
[Reply]
13
0
ifindoubtflatout
(30 mins ago)
And there is your winner!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
13
0
rockyjonny
(30 mins ago)
Viking Biking!!!
[Reply]
7
1
Longroadtonowhere
(21 mins ago)
Best part. Kinda feel like it won’t win tho cause filming and editing is usually heavily weighed in these xgames “real” events, and this was probably the least high end filming and editing of all the parts. Hope it still wins tho. Raw as f*ck and insane riding.
[Reply]
4
0
BenTheSwabian
(19 mins ago)
Vestavik easily takes the crown. This one features by far the rawest, gnarliest riding - most deserving of the title "real mtb". The other edits were good, but this is just excellent.
[Reply]
3
0
thestraightline
(11 mins ago)
BEAST MODE! Amazing skills on a bike and damn impressive trail features built for this as well. Putting Norway on the freeride map and that is just awesome! Hope you take home the gold for this one and heal fast as we need more edits from B-Rage.
[Reply]
6
0
andrewgiesbrecht
(41 mins ago)
Make freeride skinny again!
[Reply]
5
0
emeryben
(34 mins ago)
Warning: Many chainrings were harmed during the making of this film.
[Reply]
6
1
qrealm
(40 mins ago)
Holy fuck
[Reply]
4
0
harrisonschreiner
(39 mins ago)
This is absolutely insane
[Reply]
3
0
kcy4130
(26 mins ago)
Brage just blew my mind....... just wow! The precision required, the risk, the... the.. just wow!
[Reply]
3
0
optimumnotmaximum
(40 mins ago)
Best so far -nasty shit, Brage is the best!
[Reply]
1
0
codfather1234
(29 mins ago)
I'm calling it - every single frame is photoshopped. There is no way a human being is capable of those things. Insane riding.
[Reply]
2
0
Avanwin
(18 mins ago)
So damn RAW! I didn't know who he was before this, I will definitely be paying attention to him after what I just saw.
[Reply]
3
0
Thegnarberries
(16 mins ago)
that drop was absolutely massive
[Reply]
1
0
Spencermon
(4 mins ago)
which one? all of them?
[Reply]
2
0
longstrangetrail
(22 mins ago)
Creativity. Huge hits. Technical. Raw AF. I hope Brage wins....
[Reply]
2
0
DesertRatJr
(21 mins ago)
That 180 on the skinny was absolute bonkers
[Reply]
1
0
mixmastamikal
(20 mins ago)
That was so sick. That poor bike just getting hammered on those flat landings. Dude is a viking for sure.
[Reply]
2
0
dbrk13
(18 mins ago)
INSANE! Best edit I've seen in a while holy shit
[Reply]
1
0
daugherd
(16 mins ago)
Watched this at work and just kept saying.. WTF.. co-workers (non-mtbers) agree.
[Reply]
3
0
loganbinggeli
Plus
(15 mins ago)
Best Real!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Ironchefjon
(10 mins ago)
easily the gnarliest....never heard of this guy till now....he's about to blow up with edits like this.....
[Reply]
1
0
jefe
(8 mins ago)
I thought Semenuk had it in the bag until I watched this one. Oh my GAWD! Savage!
[Reply]
1
0
Bunzl
(4 mins ago)
Incredible. Presumably by the sound that last drop is where he nailed his ankle/whatever body part he broke.
[Reply]
2
0
EnsBen
(2 mins ago)
that was metal af. brage for rampage
[Reply]
1
0
newbermuda
(28 mins ago)
this one or Danny's wins for me
[Reply]
1
0
bikeparkmemes
(27 mins ago)
More ludicrous than Luda himself. This guys a madman
[Reply]
1
0
HannesBa
(27 mins ago)
Thanks Xgames. This is what we needed. Holy Cow...
[Reply]
1
0
freeridejerk888
(27 mins ago)
This is so much better than the others.
[Reply]
1
0
rarerider
(25 mins ago)
Ridiculous! That guy is a mountain bike monster! :0
[Reply]
1
0
larr
(23 mins ago)
Anyone elses voting link broken?
[Reply]
1
0
delo1974
(22 mins ago)
ANIMAL !!!!! He's not a man he's a beast .
[Reply]
1
0
max2max
(22 mins ago)
Creative viking. so far my favourite xgames edit
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
(22 mins ago)
What? How? Hell!
[Reply]
1
0
unrooted
(17 mins ago)
The one rider you’d expect death metal, thank you for not!
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(13 mins ago)
what the absolute F- did i just watch?
[Reply]
1
0
parker2020
(13 mins ago)
most raw. without a doubt
[Reply]
1
0
magnusgronberg
(7 mins ago)
Brage just broke the voting link with that last drop.
[Reply]
1
0
grapebiker
(4 mins ago)
That 180 to half cab skinny drop should absolutely be illegal
[Reply]
2
1
chriskneeland
(36 mins ago)
Not a single fuck given
[Reply]
1
0
leviatanouroboro
(25 mins ago)
B-RAGING!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(17 mins ago)
The Crazy Viking!
[Reply]
1
0
ionn
(17 mins ago)
Wow. That was something
[Reply]
1
0
pixelcrane
(9 mins ago)
Brage > Thor
[Reply]
1
0
4823904823041
(6 mins ago)
This is it.
[Reply]
1
0
GDPipsqueak
(0 mins ago)
Nordic Jordie.
[Reply]
