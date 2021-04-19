Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit

Apr 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Brage Vestavik and filmer/editor Oscar Kalsnes/Blur Media’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.

Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:

Vero Sandler
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
DJ Brandt
Cam Zink

  • 68 0
 Damn, that's the most impressive riding I've seen all year. Brage is a freeride wizard.
  • 4 0
 stiff competition for Semenuk right here
  • 7 0
 the half cab on the skinny is a hell of an attention grabber. freaking wild.
  • 31 2
 All the other ones were good.. but this one is the rawest... gnarliest.. the most wtf. This is the only one I watched twice.
  • 7 0
 I think wtf is the best way to describe his riding here. Haven’t felt this way watching an edit since the rough AF vids
  • 15 0
 Gold medal right there. Fuck yeah Brage.
  • 13 0
 And there is your winner!!!!!!!!
  • 13 0
 Viking Biking!!!
  • 7 1
 Best part. Kinda feel like it won’t win tho cause filming and editing is usually heavily weighed in these xgames “real” events, and this was probably the least high end filming and editing of all the parts. Hope it still wins tho. Raw as f*ck and insane riding.
  • 4 0
 Vestavik easily takes the crown. This one features by far the rawest, gnarliest riding - most deserving of the title "real mtb". The other edits were good, but this is just excellent.
  • 3 0
 BEAST MODE! Amazing skills on a bike and damn impressive trail features built for this as well. Putting Norway on the freeride map and that is just awesome! Hope you take home the gold for this one and heal fast as we need more edits from B-Rage.
  • 6 0
 Make freeride skinny again!
  • 5 0
 Warning: Many chainrings were harmed during the making of this film.
  • 6 1
 Holy fuck
  • 4 0
 This is absolutely insane
  • 3 0
 Brage just blew my mind....... just wow! The precision required, the risk, the... the.. just wow!
  • 3 0
 Best so far -nasty shit, Brage is the best!
  • 1 0
 I'm calling it - every single frame is photoshopped. There is no way a human being is capable of those things. Insane riding.
  • 2 0
 So damn RAW! I didn't know who he was before this, I will definitely be paying attention to him after what I just saw.
  • 3 0
 that drop was absolutely massive
  • 1 0
 which one? all of them?
  • 2 0
 Creativity. Huge hits. Technical. Raw AF. I hope Brage wins....
  • 2 0
 That 180 on the skinny was absolute bonkers
  • 1 0
 That was so sick. That poor bike just getting hammered on those flat landings. Dude is a viking for sure.
  • 2 0
 INSANE! Best edit I've seen in a while holy shit
  • 1 0
 Watched this at work and just kept saying.. WTF.. co-workers (non-mtbers) agree.
  • 3 0
 Best Real!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 easily the gnarliest....never heard of this guy till now....he's about to blow up with edits like this.....
  • 1 0
 I thought Semenuk had it in the bag until I watched this one. Oh my GAWD! Savage!
  • 1 0
 Incredible. Presumably by the sound that last drop is where he nailed his ankle/whatever body part he broke.
  • 2 0
 that was metal af. brage for rampage
  • 1 0
 this one or Danny's wins for me
  • 1 0
 More ludicrous than Luda himself. This guys a madman
  • 1 0
 Thanks Xgames. This is what we needed. Holy Cow...
  • 1 0
 This is so much better than the others.
  • 1 0
 Ridiculous! That guy is a mountain bike monster! :0
  • 1 0
 Anyone elses voting link broken?
  • 1 0
 ANIMAL !!!!! He's not a man he's a beast .
  • 1 0
 Creative viking. so far my favourite xgames edit
  • 2 0
 What? How? Hell!
  • 1 0
 The one rider you’d expect death metal, thank you for not!
  • 1 0
 what the absolute F- did i just watch?
  • 1 0
 most raw. without a doubt
  • 1 0
 Brage just broke the voting link with that last drop.
  • 1 0
 That 180 to half cab skinny drop should absolutely be illegal
  • 2 1
 Not a single fuck given
  • 1 0
 B-RAGING!!!!!
  • 1 0
 The Crazy Viking!
  • 1 0
 Wow. That was something
  • 1 0
 Brage > Thor
  • 1 0
 This is it.
  • 1 0
 Nordic Jordie.

