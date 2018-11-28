VIDEOS

Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - AIM

Nov 28, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  






Created by: Revel Co.
DP/Editor: Rupert Walker
Producer: Brandon Semenuk
Principal Cinematography: Rupert Walker & Anthony Vitale
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photography: Toby Cowley
Animations: Scott Waraniak
VFX: Dan Gaud
Camera Truck: Jan Schuster
Dig Crew: Evan ‘Intern’ Young, Kane Boyce, Daniel Fleury, Ollie Hindley
Special Thanks: Kris & Ken Sneddon, Arthur Griffiths, Chris Harper at OTP, Rocket Rally, Fluid Function, Christian Rigal, Nic Genovese

For the full gallery of images from the making of Aim, head to redbull.com/aim.

30 Comments

  • + 8
 Ahh, excellent... Another video to show your non biking friends and tell them thats what you do at the weekend.
  • + 8
 Holy shit, catching it live for once!
  • + 3
 OMG ME TOO MY FRIEND ME TOO
  • + 6
 Hi I love you Brandon Semenuk you're my idol since child days please love me too
  • + 1
 Man, makes me want to get out in my rally car right now and go shred....

Seriously thought I'd like to see Semenuk do a full length Deathgrip/Follow me'esq film where he goes and rides with people of different mtb disciplines, maybe throw in a BMX, skate or rally too.
  • + 1
 Slopestyle perfection, scrubs, raw finish bikes, skateboards, skateparks and motocross bikes. Please for the love of god tell me thats the trailer and the real edit is at least an hour long.....pleeeeease
  • + 1
 Riding is sickenuk. Or semesick. Didn‘t get the dit though. Confusing. I prefer Raw100. But still from another universe.
  • + 2
 WTF BRANDON SEMENUK DOING FRONTFLIP !!! VERY RARE !!!
  • + 1
 that "backflip tailwhip to x-up no-foot can" what the hell!!! f*cking insane, I need to see that without slowmo, unreal...
  • + 1
 The most impressive part was that his truck isn't a Tacoma. Didn't even know that was possible.
  • + 3
 This Brandon guy shreds!
  • + 1
 I've seen half-cabs and full-cabs. So, What do we call and 540-cab? 5-cab? One and a half-cab?
  • + 1
 Been a good week so far for riding videos.
  • + 1
 alan watts, spittin wisdom
  • + 1
 Trek keep paying the man for as long as he wants money
  • + 1
 This pair can't be stopped.
  • + 1
 The real hero is the cyclist who snuck their own trick in at 1:56.
  • + 2
 On another level
  • + 1
 Wonder how many EPOs he has for brekky
  • + 1
 I miss Vancouver!! Rad vid????????
  • + 1
 everytime im shocked they can do better than the last, both the GOAT
  • + 1
 I was getting bored...then half cab 540?!
  • + 1
 Amazing - I could watch him ride all day. Bravo Revel Co.
  • + 1
 A name I haven't seen in a while, hi Acadian!
  • + 2
 BRANDON IS GOD
  • + 1
 I feel like this video has A.D.D
  • + 1
 This is art
  • + 1
 Always a treat.
  • + 1
 UN REAL, per usual
  • + 1
 Never ever disappoints!

