Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - AIM

Created by: Revel Co.
DP/Editor: Rupert Walker
Producer: Brandon Semenuk
Principal Cinematography: Rupert Walker & Anthony Vitale
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photography: Toby Cowley
Animations: Scott Waraniak
VFX: Dan Gaud
Camera Truck: Jan Schuster
Dig Crew: Evan ‘Intern’ Young, Kane Boyce, Daniel Fleury, Ollie Hindley
Special Thanks: Kris & Ken Sneddon, Arthur Griffiths, Chris Harper at OTP, Rocket Rally, Fluid Function, Christian Rigal, Nic Genovese
For the full gallery of images from the making of Aim, head to redbull.com/aim
Seriously thought I'd like to see Semenuk do a full length Deathgrip/Follow me'esq film where he goes and rides with people of different mtb disciplines, maybe throw in a BMX, skate or rally too.
