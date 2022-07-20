Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'

Brandon Semenuk is constantly pushing the boundaries of what can be done on a mountain bike by combining top talent filmmaking and progressive riding. After joining forces with long-time friend and fellow Trek teammate, Ryan “R-DOG” Howard, in 2019, Brandon released the first edition of ‘Parallel’. Two riders, two parallel courses, with intersecting riding and action.

Now, Semenuk has teamed up with UCI World Cup rider, Kade Edwards, for a second take. The powerhouse duo set out to push the series, as well as their capabilities to align timing and riding, in this stunning visual project. Filmed on a custom course in Kamloops, British Columbia, the riders leave little room for error while riding in close quarters. The video edit offers fast cuts, consistent action, and top-notch riding for an instant classic.

Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards Riding during Parallel in Falkland Canada on May 4th 2022

Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards Riding during Parallel in Falkland Canada on April 29th 2022

Brandon Semenuk Kade Edwards Nic Genovese and Isaac Wallen during Parallel in Falkland Canada on April 26th 2022


20 Comments

  • 7 0
 Kade needs to go to rampage.
  • 7 0
 The two most steezy riders in one video..
  • 6 2
 Oh dear, if they have children together the MTB World will not be the same anymore!
  • 2 0
 Men can get pregnant so let's make this collab happen!!
  • 3 0
 That was immense! Hooray for multi-rider videos - this brought back memories of those awesome Coastal Crew edits.
  • 4 0
 might be the sickest vid ever
  • 1 0
 It was totally weird for me, because i mismatched them and only found out afterwards that the blue one was Semenuk! Pure Art of Riding and camera work. Great start witrh the switches. Love it!
  • 6 2
 Holy macaroni Batman
  • 2 0
 I hate to see your lands like that Ron and hope you’re coming back strong.
  • 2 0
 This is so good it needs to be posted twice on Pinkbike’s homepage.
  • 1 0
 Mountain biking's moved on a bit in the last 30 years... youtu.be/WeCGFUB6We0
  • 1 0
 Haven’t stopped using Toyota trucks as a backdrop and shuttle rig it seems though.
  • 2 0
 nothing on that unknown frame theyre both riding ?
  • 1 0
 That was really fun to watch! Great concept and execution. Killer riding and filming.
  • 1 0
 "Alright, time to ghost this section" except its just two riders, no software
  • 1 0
 Parallel 1 or parallel 2?
  • 1 0
 Sooooo smooth, soooo good!
  • 1 0
 That is an unreleased new Trek! Review tomorrow?
  • 1 0
 The final berm!! YEEAAOOWW!
  • 1 0
 Nice





