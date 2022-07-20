Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'

Brandon Semenuk is constantly pushing the boundaries of what can be done on a mountain bike by combining top talent filmmaking and progressive riding. After joining forces with long-time friend and fellow Trek teammate, Ryan “R-DOG” Howard, in 2019, Brandon released the first edition of ‘Parallel
’. Two riders, two parallel courses, with intersecting riding and action.
Now, Semenuk has teamed up with UCI World Cup rider, Kade Edwards, for a second take. The powerhouse duo set out to push the series, as well as their capabilities to align timing and riding, in this stunning visual project. Filmed on a custom course in Kamloops, British Columbia, the riders leave little room for error while riding in close quarters. The video edit offers fast cuts, consistent action, and top-notch riding for an instant classic.
