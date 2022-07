Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'

Brandon Semenuk is constantly pushing the boundaries of what can be done on a mountain bike by combining top talent filmmaking and progressive riding. After joining forces with long-time friend and fellow Trek teammate, Ryan “R-DOG” Howard, in 2019, Brandon released the first edition of ‘ Parallel ’. Two riders, two parallel courses, with intersecting riding and action.Now, Semenuk has teamed up with UCI World Cup rider, Kade Edwards, for a second take. The powerhouse duo set out to push the series, as well as their capabilities to align timing and riding, in this stunning visual project. Filmed on a custom course in Kamloops, British Columbia, the riders leave little room for error while riding in close quarters. The video edit offers fast cuts, consistent action, and top-notch riding for an instant classic.