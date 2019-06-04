Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
Jun 4, 2019
by
Red Bull Bike
Video by:
Revel Co.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
/
@revelco
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
jftoha
(3 mins ago)
May not be the most technically challenging riding video I’ve seen, but it is one of the most exhilarating ones for sure. It’s as close as it gets to feeling like you are riding with Semenuk and R Dog. Love this video, and makes me want to hit the trail, and sadly ride at 1/10 of the speed and not at all like these guys.
[Reply]
+ 4
adrennan
(7 mins ago)
Kinda reminds me of that classic Coastal Crew edit from way back when. Also we need more r-dog edits
[Reply]
+ 2
chriskneeland
(5 mins ago)
I was going to complain that it was too short, but I just keep watching it over and over again and it's just as good every time.
[Reply]
+ 1
jonopye
(4 mins ago)
The precision to get both riders and the drone that close to each other is incredible!
[Reply]
+ 2
dglobulator
(7 mins ago)
Nicely choreographed, filmed, ridden and everything. Awesome!
[Reply]
+ 2
westsidejunkie
(8 mins ago)
unreal
[Reply]
+ 2
royalc19
(6 mins ago)
Not 2 bad
[Reply]
+ 1
Cricri68
(4 mins ago)
but where does this trail end?
[Reply]
+ 1
SnowshoeRider4Life
(0 mins ago)
The double down on these is real
[Reply]
+ 1
GRAV-Intense-Racing-Canada
(2 mins ago)
Forgot to breathe for a couple minutes there....
[Reply]
+ 1
arthom
(2 mins ago)
This is the best Pharrell video ever made.
[Reply]
+ 1
dpodgajski
(7 mins ago)
They surprise me every time. Awesome
[Reply]
+ 1
housem8d
(6 mins ago)
last clip was pretty cute
[Reply]
+ 1
CAshredder
(8 mins ago)
So sick! More edits soon please
[Reply]
+ 1
ajdriscoll
(0 mins ago)
They are good at bikes.
[Reply]
+ 1
gtollette
(4 mins ago)
location?
[Reply]
