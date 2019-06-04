VIDEOS

Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'

Jun 4, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  


Video by: Revel Co.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @revelco


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
127797 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
100408 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
97206 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
90313 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
64863 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
56663 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
52378 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47697 views

16 Comments

  • + 1
 May not be the most technically challenging riding video I’ve seen, but it is one of the most exhilarating ones for sure. It’s as close as it gets to feeling like you are riding with Semenuk and R Dog. Love this video, and makes me want to hit the trail, and sadly ride at 1/10 of the speed and not at all like these guys.
  • + 4
 Kinda reminds me of that classic Coastal Crew edit from way back when. Also we need more r-dog edits
  • + 2
 I was going to complain that it was too short, but I just keep watching it over and over again and it's just as good every time.
  • + 1
 The precision to get both riders and the drone that close to each other is incredible!
  • + 2
 Nicely choreographed, filmed, ridden and everything. Awesome!
  • + 2
 unreal
  • + 2
 Not 2 bad
  • + 1
 but where does this trail end?
  • + 1
 The double down on these is real
  • + 1
 Forgot to breathe for a couple minutes there....
  • + 1
 This is the best Pharrell video ever made.
  • + 1
 They surprise me every time. Awesome
  • + 1
 last clip was pretty cute
  • + 1
 So sick! More edits soon please
  • + 1
 They are good at bikes.
  • + 1
 location?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035717
Mobile Version of Website