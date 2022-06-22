Watch
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
Jun 22, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Always, “Better Late”, as never isn’t an option.
An ensemble of moments in time with the creative people who built memories that define resilience and commitment to never say never. Thank you to those involved for all the adventure that won’t go unseen.
—
Brandon Semenuk
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Brandon Semenuk
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
35
0
juicebanger
(51 mins ago)
Sarah vs Alicia: who posted it first?
[Reply]
39
0
mi-bike
(49 mins ago)
Sarah: "Better Late"
[Reply]
1
0
beauster
(44 mins ago)
The other post did state "Mind Boggling". I won't hold this mistake against them.
[Reply]
3
0
Jacquers
(38 mins ago)
It was so nice it was posted twice.
[Reply]
11
0
alicialeggett
Mod
(16 mins ago)
Hah, Sarah's version is better because it has photos. She wins this round!
[Reply]
9
0
oldejeans
(50 mins ago)
so good they posted it twice
[Reply]
6
0
Whataboutism
(35 mins ago)
There will be some great text/email exchanges between management and editors today.
[Reply]
4
1
FarmerJohn
(21 mins ago)
def going to be more lay-offs when Outside see's these duplicated efforts
[Reply]
6
0
bashhard
(48 mins ago)
In germany we say "doppelt hält besser"
[Reply]
6
0
Ajorda
(46 mins ago)
Didn't know that pay was based on your clicks.
[Reply]
5
0
davidccoleman
(27 mins ago)
I just opened it in two screens and watched it at the same time, am I doing it right Pinkbike?
[Reply]
4
0
gtill9000
(46 mins ago)
I've said it before - I'd love to see him do a DH race
[Reply]
3
0
j-t-g
(47 mins ago)
So good you gotta watch it twice
[Reply]
2
0
Woody25
(19 mins ago)
Those boulder shots at 3:27 to 3:34 were a particular highlight for me - the sheer scale of it all is magnificent
[Reply]
2
0
powderhoundbrr
(39 mins ago)
Impromptu Pinkbike Editor popularity contest? Who is it going to be?
[Reply]
2
0
cavitand
(44 mins ago)
Pinkbike competition?
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(39 mins ago)
Makes it look absolutely effortless.
[Reply]
1
0
Onetrakcmind
(30 mins ago)
We have now topped must watch.... a simul-must watch post is a new level
[Reply]
1
0
JuanDPozo
(18 mins ago)
flow master
[Reply]
1
0
Kre1985
(7 mins ago)
R-Dog!
[Reply]
1
0
dirtbagluvin
(7 mins ago)
Poetry in motion.
[Reply]
