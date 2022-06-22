Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'

Jun 22, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesAlways, “Better Late”, as never isn’t an option.

An ensemble of moments in time with the creative people who built memories that define resilience and commitment to never say never. Thank you to those involved for all the adventure that won’t go unseen.Brandon Semenuk








Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Brandon Semenuk


21 Comments

  • 35 0
 Sarah vs Alicia: who posted it first?
  • 39 0
 Sarah: "Better Late"
  • 1 0
 The other post did state "Mind Boggling". I won't hold this mistake against them.
  • 3 0
 It was so nice it was posted twice.
  • 11 0
 Hah, Sarah's version is better because it has photos. She wins this round!
  • 9 0
 so good they posted it twice
  • 6 0
 There will be some great text/email exchanges between management and editors today.
  • 4 1
 def going to be more lay-offs when Outside see's these duplicated efforts
  • 6 0
 In germany we say "doppelt hält besser"
  • 6 0
 Didn't know that pay was based on your clicks.
  • 5 0
 I just opened it in two screens and watched it at the same time, am I doing it right Pinkbike?
  • 4 0
 I've said it before - I'd love to see him do a DH race
  • 3 0
 So good you gotta watch it twice
  • 2 0
 Those boulder shots at 3:27 to 3:34 were a particular highlight for me - the sheer scale of it all is magnificent
  • 2 0
 Impromptu Pinkbike Editor popularity contest? Who is it going to be?
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike competition?
  • 1 0
 Makes it look absolutely effortless.
  • 1 0
 We have now topped must watch.... a simul-must watch post is a new level
  • 1 0
 flow master
  • 1 0
 R-Dog!
  • 1 0
 Poetry in motion.





