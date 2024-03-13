Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Is Incredible As Always for 'In The Know'

Mar 13, 2024
by SRAM  

Freeride mountain biking has a few different proving grounds dictated by extreme terrain and rider creativity. Utah might be the most legendary of them all. For the last 25 years riders have been making this pilgrimage to prove what they are capable of creating, this is a path Brandon has walked many times. Always seeking a new edge, a new way to express himself, Brandon has relied on Utah as a partner in this journey, and the results always left us wondering what more there is to find out there in the mesas.

Photos By Russel Holliday. Video by Mind Spark Cinema.

11 Comments
  • 13 0
 Rheeder, Kade, and two Semenuk edits and it isn't even three months into 2024. The bar has been set high.
  • 8 1
 When relatives ask me about mountain biking, i show them stuff like this and say I do it too.
  • 1 0
 When Semenuk does absurd stuff like this and is talking to friends and family about what he's been up to, do you think he's just like "yah I rode in Utah for a little while yesterday, nothing crazy".
  • 2 0
 As for mavens? I’m not in the know…
But I know that riding and filming was insane. Love the bar drag of all things.
  • 2 0
 The riding and the filming/production here was sweet. Nice work all involved.
  • 1 0
 B.S. never ceases to amaze..!
  • 1 0
 Mind Spark delivers as always. Well done, boys.
  • 1 0
 Must Watch... Duh!
  • 1 0
 Pretty neat.
  • 1 0
 Like
  • 1 0
 Unreal







