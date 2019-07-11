Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
Jul 11, 2019
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
Video By Revel Co.
To check out more photos from Midpoint, check out the gallery
here
.
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Trek
Brandon Semenuk
Must Watch
Riding Videos
29 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 29
PivotPoint1
(37 mins ago)
BRING BACK LIFE BEHIND BARS
[Reply]
+ 5
rocky-mtn-gman
(25 mins ago)
AND THAT WHITE MUSTANG
[Reply]
+ 1
lalientoxc
(21 mins ago)
Yes please!!
[Reply]
+ 9
milofreerider
(34 mins ago)
That one hand tabletop blowed my mind!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
nyhc00
(33 mins ago)
The classics don’t go out of style.
[Reply]
+ 3
endlessblockades
(15 mins ago)
He should add a Jazz-Hand to that move
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(10 mins ago)
*blew
[Reply]
+ 1
tkrug
(5 mins ago)
@RedBurn
: given the context... id agree with blowed.
[Reply]
+ 4
Jabbawasmadadda
(37 mins ago)
Aye he's quite good eh !!
[Reply]
+ 3
Lasse2000
(30 mins ago)
When there is Semenuk in the title, the words „must watch“ are superfluous.
[Reply]
+ 3
mi-bike
(31 mins ago)
Great filming, audio and of course riding, as always! (Those machine-built jumps, hmm.)
[Reply]
+ 4
schulte1400
(35 mins ago)
Not bad...
[Reply]
+ 1
ChachiArcola
(32 mins ago)
Not2bad.
[Reply]
+ 2
stikmanglaspell
(17 mins ago)
Keep doing what you do, its fantastic to watch.....even if I can't ride like that, ever. haha.
[Reply]
- 1
lalientoxc
(14 mins ago)
I don’t know man I love Brandon’s videos like everyone else n everything but I really miss him in the competitions as well. I wonder what he would do compare to guys like Dawid Godziek n Emil Johansson
[Reply]
+ 1
pz3z
(26 mins ago)
Those I9 hubs (I assume) make it sounds he's being chased by a swarm of beez. SAVE THE F'IN BEEZ!
Sick edit as always!
[Reply]
+ 2
polarflux
(34 mins ago)
Beautiful, but what happened?
[Reply]
+ 1
yakimonti
(18 mins ago)
Always have to watch 2-3 times, to understand what just happened.
[Reply]
+ 1
ontopoftheworld
(4 mins ago)
Rupert and Brandon = Excellence !
[Reply]
+ 1
RussRides
(28 mins ago)
Unmistakable Semenuk style !
[Reply]
+ 2
nikifor88
(20 mins ago)
oh brandon
[Reply]
+ 1
cmckenney
(23 mins ago)
I always have to re-watch these to figure out what just happened..
[Reply]
+ 1
ChachiArcola
(33 mins ago)
SICK!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
bigboarder
(0 mins ago)
GODMENUK
[Reply]
+ 1
Daddybear
(35 mins ago)
Master of style
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(18 mins ago)
Long live the king!
[Reply]
+ 1
Ozak42
(21 mins ago)
Simply incredible!
[Reply]
+ 1
Jackson900
(20 mins ago)
I guess aliens do exist.
[Reply]
+ 1
jaqu3s
(24 mins ago)
Beautiful
[Reply]
29 Comments
Sick edit as always!
