Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint

Jul 11, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  

Video By Revel Co.

To check out more photos from Midpoint, check out the gallery here.

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Trek Brandon Semenuk Must Watch Riding Videos


29 Comments

  • + 29
 BRING BACK LIFE BEHIND BARS
  • + 5
 AND THAT WHITE MUSTANG
  • + 1
 Yes please!!
  • + 9
 That one hand tabletop blowed my mind!!!
  • + 3
 The classics don’t go out of style.
  • + 3
 He should add a Jazz-Hand to that move
  • + 1
 *blew
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: given the context... id agree with blowed.
  • + 4
 Aye he's quite good eh !!
  • + 3
 When there is Semenuk in the title, the words „must watch“ are superfluous.
  • + 3
 Great filming, audio and of course riding, as always! (Those machine-built jumps, hmm.)
  • + 4
 Not bad...
  • + 1
 Not2bad.
  • + 2
 Keep doing what you do, its fantastic to watch.....even if I can't ride like that, ever. haha.
  • - 1
 I don’t know man I love Brandon’s videos like everyone else n everything but I really miss him in the competitions as well. I wonder what he would do compare to guys like Dawid Godziek n Emil Johansson
  • + 1
 Those I9 hubs (I assume) make it sounds he's being chased by a swarm of beez. SAVE THE F'IN BEEZ!

Sick edit as always!
  • + 2
 Beautiful, but what happened?
  • + 1
 Always have to watch 2-3 times, to understand what just happened.
  • + 1
 Rupert and Brandon = Excellence !
  • + 1
 Unmistakable Semenuk style !
  • + 2
 oh brandon
  • + 1
 I always have to re-watch these to figure out what just happened..
  • + 1
 SICK!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 GODMENUK
  • + 1
 Master of style
  • + 1
 Long live the king!
  • + 1
 Simply incredible!
  • + 1
 I guess aliens do exist.
  • + 1
 Beautiful

Post a Comment



