VIDEOS
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
Jul 4, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Directed by:
Revel Co
DP/Editor: Rupert Walker
Producer: Brandon Semenuk
Photographer: Ian Collins
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
VFX: Dan Gaud
Course Build: Dan Fleury, Evan Intern, Will Clifford
Special thanks to Jhon Bonham
45 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 26
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Pretty good.
[Reply]
+ 5
cdmbmw
(52 mins ago)
Simply the best.
[Reply]
+ 5
paulhaysom
Mod
Plus
(38 mins ago)
Me: "Ok, when will the real face melting stuff really start?"
*Brandon does the fakie nose manual*
Me: "Ahh I see."
*Brandon does a foot plant 720*
My face melts for real.
[Reply]
+ 2
cunning-linguist
(36 mins ago)
@cdmbmw
: Better than all the rest.
[Reply]
+ 2
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(23 mins ago)
@paulhaysom
: how could you doubt me?
[Reply]
+ 13
enej46
(48 mins ago)
God dammit man! He must have an extra Style Chromosome in his DNA, it's retarded how smooth is his riding!
[Reply]
+ 12
jackmasta
(46 mins ago)
Nobody will ever look this good on a bike, I would rather he continue to make these unreal videos than compete in contests
[Reply]
+ 1
eliaso
(13 mins ago)
That was my first thought as well. This vid is probably the best "excuse" ever why he did not compete in any of the last Crankworx events. Absolute mind blowing. Once more...
[Reply]
+ 5
Benji-man
(46 mins ago)
I get that it must feel quite samey, but as a media consumer, I always enjoy the raw videos more than the more ‘artsy’ ones
[Reply]
+ 6
Lookinforit
(48 mins ago)
The Raw 100 series is my favourite thing to happen to mountain biking media
[Reply]
+ 4
pool3yxx
(37 mins ago)
What the actual f*@# was that last trick?? Like a foot jam 720, absolutely ridiculous whatever it is..
[Reply]
+ 5
ckcost
(52 mins ago)
That guy's pretty good at bikes.
[Reply]
+ 4
bikingbayarea
(50 mins ago)
Man, what a sick track. Won't even try to talk about the riding.
[Reply]
+ 4
weebleswobbles
(32 mins ago)
Brilliant! Are you not entertained?
[Reply]
+ 4
a-m-c
(46 mins ago)
Still the best.
[Reply]
+ 3
liquidfoxbat
(34 mins ago)
give the sound engineer a medal
[Reply]
+ 2
Jackson900
(34 mins ago)
I'm not sure a comments section is even needed when a semenuk vid drops, pure blasphemy
[Reply]
+ 2
jamesdunford
(42 mins ago)
Woah. I love how good that is, without the need to do a whole bunch of obscene tricks.
[Reply]
+ 3
PinkyScar
(45 mins ago)
I might be bothered to watch it twice.
[Reply]
+ 1
rezaakhmad
(12 mins ago)
Sick and Rad, just few people for the crew and its became a good content
its true that you dont need to do any competition right now
[Reply]
+ 2
tricyclerider
(19 mins ago)
What is funky about that tail whip? It looks absolutely wild but I can't figure it out.
[Reply]
+ 2
NorcoCanuck
(18 mins ago)
Yea I thought something looked unique about that too. Might just be his signature smooth style though
[Reply]
+ 2
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(11 mins ago)
@tricyclerider
@NorcoCanuck
It's an x-up tailwhip! Insane.
[Reply]
+ 1
SeniorSuave
(4 mins ago)
Tailwhip x up, had to watch it so many times i missed my wedding
[Reply]
+ 1
bighitfreerider97
(2 mins ago)
Mixed with x-up, insane.
[Reply]
+ 1
TineRavnikar
(11 mins ago)
Imagine this video with the new silent XTR rear hub ... just the sound of tires and brakes
[Reply]
+ 2
RRMonster
(25 mins ago)
The fact that this even exists blows my mind
[Reply]
+ 1
Fifty50Grip
(32 mins ago)
Every time I watch him, I think he is going to bend time and space with his skills on a bike.
[Reply]
+ 2
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(49 mins ago)
Super prognar to the gills. All core-ha's rejoice ehh!
[Reply]
+ 2
NorcoCanuck
(26 mins ago)
LOL Fastplant 720 on a stepdown jump. So ridiculous that its funny..
[Reply]
+ 2
Kevin121
(46 mins ago)
That's it, I'm done. No words...
[Reply]
+ 1
Alexdeg
(16 mins ago)
Damn it; So clean it hurts
[Reply]
+ 1
churchburner
(46 mins ago)
00:22 - 00:32
"nuh uh honey you did not just say that about me"
[Reply]
+ 1
2bigwheels
(8 mins ago)
This is how you stay relevant.
[Reply]
+ 1
danielfox
(8 mins ago)
Foot plant to can can. Just class!
[Reply]
+ 1
iamamodel
(19 mins ago)
That intro was just great.
[Reply]
+ 2
jamesdippy
(45 mins ago)
What the f just happened
[Reply]
+ 1
valanidi
(22 mins ago)
i just hate him! next level!
[Reply]
+ 1
gonecoastal
(22 mins ago)
Nuts His woods edits are even more mental in person!
[Reply]
+ 1
treggs
(3 mins ago)
5/7, perfect!
[Reply]
+ 1
BustiNuts
(23 mins ago)
Slayed!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
BT180
(18 mins ago)
Mind. Blown.
[Reply]
+ 1
ParkerLikesToBike
(42 mins ago)
STOOOOOOOOOOOOP
[Reply]
- 1
Dutchmorgan
(46 mins ago)
Another rad Semenuk masterpiece. Would'nt mind to see him do a dh worldup.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
MountainGoatLover
(49 mins ago)
Bike color looks a bit weird
[Reply]
