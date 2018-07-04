Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4

VIDEOS

Directed by: Revel Co
DP/Editor: Rupert Walker
Producer: Brandon Semenuk
Photographer: Ian Collins
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
VFX: Dan Gaud
Course Build: Dan Fleury, Evan Intern, Will Clifford
Special thanks to Jhon Bonham


45 Comments

  • + 26
 Pretty good.
  • + 5
 Simply the best.
  • + 5
 Me: "Ok, when will the real face melting stuff really start?"
*Brandon does the fakie nose manual*
Me: "Ahh I see."
*Brandon does a foot plant 720*
My face melts for real.
  • + 2
 @cdmbmw: Better than all the rest.
  • + 2
 @paulhaysom: how could you doubt me?
  • + 13
 God dammit man! He must have an extra Style Chromosome in his DNA, it's retarded how smooth is his riding!
  • + 12
 Nobody will ever look this good on a bike, I would rather he continue to make these unreal videos than compete in contests
  • + 1
 That was my first thought as well. This vid is probably the best "excuse" ever why he did not compete in any of the last Crankworx events. Absolute mind blowing. Once more...
  • + 5
 I get that it must feel quite samey, but as a media consumer, I always enjoy the raw videos more than the more ‘artsy’ ones
  • + 6
 The Raw 100 series is my favourite thing to happen to mountain biking media
  • + 4
 What the actual f*@# was that last trick?? Like a foot jam 720, absolutely ridiculous whatever it is..
  • + 5
 That guy's pretty good at bikes.
  • + 4
 Man, what a sick track. Won't even try to talk about the riding.
  • + 4
 Brilliant! Are you not entertained?
  • + 4
 Still the best.
  • + 3
 give the sound engineer a medal
  • + 2
 I'm not sure a comments section is even needed when a semenuk vid drops, pure blasphemy
  • + 2
 Woah. I love how good that is, without the need to do a whole bunch of obscene tricks.
  • + 3
 I might be bothered to watch it twice.
  • + 1
 Sick and Rad, just few people for the crew and its became a good content Big Grin its true that you dont need to do any competition right now Big Grin
  • + 2
 What is funky about that tail whip? It looks absolutely wild but I can't figure it out.
  • + 2
 Yea I thought something looked unique about that too. Might just be his signature smooth style though
  • + 2
 @tricyclerider @NorcoCanuck It's an x-up tailwhip! Insane.
  • + 1
 Tailwhip x up, had to watch it so many times i missed my wedding
  • + 1
 Mixed with x-up, insane.
  • + 1
 Imagine this video with the new silent XTR rear hub ... just the sound of tires and brakes
  • + 2
 The fact that this even exists blows my mind
  • + 1
 Every time I watch him, I think he is going to bend time and space with his skills on a bike.
  • + 2
 Super prognar to the gills. All core-ha's rejoice ehh!
  • + 2
 LOL Fastplant 720 on a stepdown jump. So ridiculous that its funny..
  • + 2
 That's it, I'm done. No words...
  • + 1
 Damn it; So clean it hurts
  • + 1
 00:22 - 00:32
"nuh uh honey you did not just say that about me"
  • + 1
 This is how you stay relevant.
  • + 1
 Foot plant to can can. Just class!
  • + 1
 That intro was just great.
  • + 2
 What the f just happened
  • + 1
 i just hate him! next level!
  • + 1
 Nuts His woods edits are even more mental in person!
  • + 1
 5/7, perfect!
  • + 1
 Slayed!!!
  • + 1
 Mind. Blown.
  • + 1
 STOOOOOOOOOOOOP
  • - 1
 Another rad Semenuk masterpiece. Would'nt mind to see him do a dh worldup.
