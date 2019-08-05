Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5

Aug 5, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  


RAW100 V5


Video by Revel Co


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Brandon Semenuk


21 Comments

  • + 3
 That was insane, well done Brandon. Gap to manual to oppo whip drop!?! I mean, so much to go watch back in this video, so good.
  • + 5
 What the actual f*ck? That's not how physics work!!
  • + 3
 Insane as always. The skill is near inhuman.
  • + 3
 What the hell.
  • + 2
 I'd rather a contest run like this opposed to Oppo tricks
  • + 2
 I bet he played lots of TG Motocross as a kid...
  • + 2
 He does it again... again!
  • + 1
 I hope he managed to get away from that swarm of angry bees chasing him.
  • + 1
 Ok if I can’t ride like him I at least want that hub...
  • + 1
 What on his bike makes that cool laser beam sound?
  • + 1
 Stylish, creative and committed
  • + 1
 Not just next level. Maybe 3 levels? Holy f$ck!
  • + 1
 jeez LOUISE that was good
  • + 1
 to watch or to sleep?
  • + 1
 CLASS
  • + 1
 Gaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh
  • + 1
 wtf
  • + 1
 I can do that, honest.
  • + 1
 Not bad
  • + 1
 That hub noise!!
  • + 1
 We're done here.

