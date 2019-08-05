Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
Aug 5, 2019
by
Red Bull Bike
Video by Revel Co
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Brandon Semenuk
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
ericporter
Plus
(7 mins ago)
That was insane, well done Brandon. Gap to manual to oppo whip drop!?! I mean, so much to go watch back in this video, so good.
[Reply]
+ 5
Downdahill
(16 mins ago)
What the actual f*ck? That's not how physics work!!
[Reply]
+ 3
Dhsteez
(16 mins ago)
Insane as always. The skill is near inhuman.
[Reply]
+ 3
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(16 mins ago)
What the hell.
[Reply]
+ 2
Gravity-Fiend
(6 mins ago)
I'd rather a contest run like this opposed to Oppo tricks
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(6 mins ago)
I bet he played lots of TG Motocross as a kid...
[Reply]
+ 2
zeptechniques
(11 mins ago)
He does it again... again!
[Reply]
+ 1
Stumpy2
(2 mins ago)
I hope he managed to get away from that swarm of angry bees chasing him.
[Reply]
+ 1
jeremiahwas
(3 mins ago)
Ok if I can’t ride like him I at least want that hub...
[Reply]
+ 1
thereisnoline
(1 mins ago)
What on his bike makes that cool laser beam sound?
[Reply]
+ 1
ybsurf
(10 mins ago)
Stylish, creative and committed
[Reply]
+ 1
paulwatt
(11 mins ago)
Not just next level. Maybe 3 levels? Holy f$ck!
[Reply]
+ 1
Djambor
(13 mins ago)
jeez LOUISE that was good
[Reply]
+ 1
Nella-Bella
(9 mins ago)
to watch or to sleep?
[Reply]
+ 1
funbert
(9 mins ago)
CLASS
[Reply]
+ 1
BMcP
(11 mins ago)
Gaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh
[Reply]
+ 1
sleazyrider69420
(6 mins ago)
wtf
[Reply]
+ 1
stumpymidget
(11 mins ago)
I can do that, honest.
[Reply]
+ 1
pacojj
(16 mins ago)
Not bad
[Reply]
+ 1
zbishop70
(2 mins ago)
That hub noise!!
[Reply]
+ 1
bermdweller
(10 mins ago)
We're done here.
[Reply]
