Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'

The speed of light is an unobtainable goal, impossible to overcome and once again Brandon Semenuk proves he's the human version of that in his latest edit. This time he jets off to Japan on a custom downhill bike with one hell of a dig crew and two of the most prestigious filmers on Earth to capture it all.
In the minds of skiers and snowboarders, Hakuba stirs visions of bottomless powder and untracked turns but for mountain bikers, it's pretty much unknown. Don't expect that to last long though as Brandon Semenuk makes first tracks on this revered mountain.
|While most riders spent September of 2019 prepping for Red Bull Rampage, Brandon Semenuk gathered his crew and tripped to Hakuba Valley and Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort to film.
For this installment from Revel Co for Red Bull, Clay Porter joined the crew alongside visionary Rupert Walker to shoot the project while Evan Intern, Dan Fleury and Kane Boyce got to work on the shovels and machines to shape the Japanese dirt into Semenuk’s vision.—Red Bull Bike
was wondering while watching... did he ever go to any Fest Series Event??? i'd love to see him sending the massive Doubles!!
