Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'

Jan 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The speed of light is an unobtainable goal, impossible to overcome and once again Brandon Semenuk proves he's the human version of that in his latest edit. This time he jets off to Japan on a custom downhill bike with one hell of a dig crew and two of the most prestigious filmers on Earth to capture it all.

In the minds of skiers and snowboarders, Hakuba stirs visions of bottomless powder and untracked turns but for mountain bikers, it's pretty much unknown. Don't expect that to last long though as Brandon Semenuk makes first tracks on this revered mountain.

Photo: Toby Cowley / Red Bull Content Pool

bigquotesWhile most riders spent September of 2019 prepping for Red Bull Rampage, Brandon Semenuk gathered his crew and tripped to Hakuba Valley and Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort to film.

For this installment from Revel Co for Red Bull, Clay Porter joined the crew alongside visionary Rupert Walker to shoot the project while Evan Intern, Dan Fleury and Kane Boyce got to work on the shovels and machines to shape the Japanese dirt into Semenuk’s vision.Red Bull Bike

Photo:Toby Cowley / Red Bull Content Pool

To check out more photos from Brandon’s new project, head to RedBull.com.

Regions in Article
Japan

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Trek Brandon Semenuk


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
67911 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
54315 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known European Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
52554 views
Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body
45407 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
44062 views
Canyon Launches the Collective with the Seagraves, Wibmer, Brosnan, Thoma & More
43168 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
40622 views
YT Releases New Aluminum Jeffsy Base
39350 views

19 Comments

  • 4 0
 Video started to play but then stopped with an error "this video is unavailable" The beginning looked great, hopefully Red Bull gets it back up!
  • 1 0
 Go to Brandon’s insta page and go to the YouTube link from there. I got the same problem and that fixed it.
  • 3 0
 Endless style!
was wondering while watching... did he ever go to any Fest Series Event??? i'd love to see him sending the massive Doubles!!
  • 3 0
 I would like to watch it but the owner of the video has not granted me access to watch .......
  • 3 0
 I think face foot stomp to reverse spin is indeed the coolest thing. mike drop does not even come close
  • 3 0
 Trek ain’t neva letting go of SEMENUK...keep showing who’s Boss
  • 2 0
 That was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.
  • 2 0
 And the videos gone private Frown was 2minutes in aswell!
  • 1 0
 I can't watch it, it's saying "this video is private", that means it's gotta be filth!!
  • 2 0
 Those lily pad hits at full speed = mind blown
  • 2 0
 Fix the vid! Fix the vid!
  • 1 0
 The music is matching perfectly, please more of these !!
  • 3 3
 ...yeah he's pretty good.
  • 1 0
 Hot diggity!
  • 1 0
 What movie?
  • 1 0
 vid gone private?
  • 1 0
 full vid is so sick
  • 1 0
 Who's Brandon Semenuk?
  • 1 0
 Rally car racer

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010405
Mobile Version of Website