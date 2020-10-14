Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6

When it gets to taking on a blank canvas and turning it into something grand, Brandon Semenuk is never the one too shy away from the challenge. His unapologetic riding style & devotion towards perfection have risen the aesthetic benchmarks of raw mountain biking cinematography time and time again.



In his sixth contribution to the Raw 100 series Brandon shakes up an abandoned mine in Merritt, British Columbia. As always Rupert Walker and Revel Co. had been there to catch everything on tape. — Red Bull