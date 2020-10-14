Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6

Oct 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesWhen it gets to taking on a blank canvas and turning it into something grand, Brandon Semenuk is never the one too shy away from the challenge. His unapologetic riding style & devotion towards perfection have risen the aesthetic benchmarks of raw mountain biking cinematography time and time again.

In his sixth contribution to the Raw 100 series Brandon shakes up an abandoned mine in Merritt, British Columbia. As always Rupert Walker and Revel Co. had been there to catch everything on tape.Red Bull

Photos by Ian Collins / Red Bull Content Pool



Credit Ian Collins Red Bull Content Pool


Regions in Article
Merritt

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Red Bull Brandon Semenuk


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
180696 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
102199 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94190 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
69970 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58174 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
54455 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
52343 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51891 views

42 Comments

  • 18 1
 Pack it up boys, we've got our VOY
  • 16 0
 Those tricks are harder than Danny Hart's Dad.
  • 15 0
 Mine blowing.
  • 9 0
 Those bee's were not happy
  • 3 0
 Sounds more like hornets to me Wink
  • 8 0
 That manual to backflip...
  • 2 0
 Wow just wow
  • 1 0
 what was up with the flip whip he did? it looked strange compared to other flip whips but i get disoriented just watching some of those tricks.
  • 6 0
 JESUS! Looks like he's pissed that the last edit wasnt Semenuk's level and now he just wants to destroy everything. Well done.
  • 5 0
 What a scary manual, so good, so unique
  • 5 0
 That was insane. I'm not sure how he keeps doing it but my mind hurts.
  • 1 0
 Jesse we need a youtube video of you and Brandon riding sometime
  • 1 0
 Emil who?
All this talk about "the future is now" Emil Johansson.... With good reason.... The kid is some next level shit...

But a solid reminder from "The Don" of who is still the king of slopestyle. Now and forever.....

Are we just going to ignore both that back flip footyplants or the tailwhip up, to one foot landing, to fastplant, to bar spin three off....
  • 2 0
 Coincidence that the former and current world champ of steez is riding gold parts and drops this just in time for World Champs?
  • 2 0
 I know Emil is good but this guy... just on another level it seems. Also those tires sound like they're on the verge of exploding!
  • 1 0
 There is not much to be said about this guy and his riding that hasnt been said. You can just watch the vid few hundred times and try to understand how the hell is that possible Big Grin
  • 2 0
 this is indeed a MUST WATCH. nevertheless, may I ask what criteria is employed to judge a video as "must watch"? :-)
  • 1 0
 its about whether you must watch it or not
  • 1 0
 The main criterium to judge a video in that category, is that it's a video that must be watched.
  • 2 0
 Will be watching that wayyyy too much today, sorry in advance boss for work I wont get done.
  • 3 0
 Lol ppl talking like someone else has taken his #1 spot
  • 3 0
 what is this sport he is doing ? and why is it on pinkbike ?
  • 2 0
 much better than the crazy overly chopped videos he has been doing. good to actually see his amazing riding.
  • 4 1
 Not bad.
  • 1 0
 you mean Not 2 Bad ? Sounds a bit Spanish to me
  • 1 0
 Not a fan of that weird countdown but mind blown again like always! BRAVO Brandon
  • 2 0
 Shane: "I can stick uphill ice!"

Brandon: "hmb"
  • 2 0
 He makes the most ridiculous stuff look easy... Just mind-blowing!
  • 1 0
 I'm all out of hyperbole, so I'll just say: that was pretty good.
  • 1 0
 Brendan and Rupert raising the bar once again!
  • 1 0
 wtf have I just seen . . .
  • 1 0
 Speechless. SO many bangers!
  • 1 0
 Semenuk is a war criminal. He just keeps blowing up minds!
  • 1 0
 Wow, that totally blew my mine. I mean mind.
  • 1 0
 those scrubby skiddy slidey doohickys were mindblowing
  • 1 0
 The Force is strong with this one
  • 2 0
 What did I see?

HOLY…
  • 1 0
 wow! buddy manuals for 50ft then decides to flat flip out! GOAT!
  • 1 0
 Yup
  • 1 0
 Well alright!!!!
  • 1 0
 Wow! My favorite rider.
  • 1 0
 I missed this dude

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012200
Mobile Version of Website