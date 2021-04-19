Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit

Apr 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Brandon Semenuk and filmer/editor Rupert Walker’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.

28 Comments

  • 22 0
 One thing is apparent... I do not Real Mountain Bike.
  • 13 0
 Holy shit this guy is pretty much as good as brandon semenuk
  • 14 1
 Not bad for a rally car driver
  • 4 0
 I was in the Whistler chairlift line last summer and he was a few people back in line. All the kids recognized him and wanted selfies and autographs. He was happy to give the kids some of his time. A class act!
  • 2 0
 Super impressive, not a question about that. Dude has you watching most of the tricks twice to be able to see whats going on. But I'm just gonna throw this out there: Is this worthy of winning a freeride competition titled "real mtb"?
  • 2 0
 Dude has the perfect system. Throw tricks that are so complex you have to watch the video several times over to truly comprehend what he's doing. Then upload them to youtube and watch those extra views add up.
  • 1 0
 I rewatch AND set the playback to half speed to see what he's doing sometimes. I REALLY wanna learn to caveman drop and watching this one wasn't really all that helpful. It looked too easy.
  • 3 0
 While all this slopestyle stuff is super clean and dead impressive I don't think it's nearly as fun to watch as the things McAskill gets up to or as that Brage Vestavik edit.
  • 1 0
 True except for the nosebonk-no-hander. Everything else felt like it was from a slopestyle competition.
  • 6 2
 Should've stuck to rally racing
  • 4 0
 Just realized i've been doing fake mountain bike for all these years...
  • 4 0
 Brage is real mtb. this is art on two wheels
  • 3 0
 That nose bonk to no hander.
  • 1 0
 A couple months ago a friend new to riding sent me a link to a semenuk vid and told me to “check this guy out!”
  • 2 0
 Gonna have to replay this one a few more times to comprehend
  • 1 0
 Seeing his edits must be a trip for all the other pro rally racers that had to lose the podium spots to this 'bike rider'.
  • 1 0
 Who else is looking forward to the director's cut version for all of these?
  • 1 0
 Bring back the Ultimate Freeride Challenge!
  • 1 0
 Too short... I need more!!!!! Amazing.
  • 2 0
 This is... Unreal.
  • 1 0
 I think he is good in doing things he does.
  • 1 0
 Came for the nose bonk. Wasnt disappointed
  • 1 1
 I just don't see how anyone can compete in this challenge with Brandon. He's born for this challenge.
  • 1 0
 Woah
  • 1 0
 YES YES YES!
  • 1 0
 DAMN!!!!
  • 1 0
 i think he cheated
