Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
Apr 19, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Brandon Semenuk and filmer/editor Rupert Walker’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.
Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:
Vero Sandler
Danny MacAskill
DJ Brandt
Brage Vestavik
Cam Zink
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Brandon Semenuk
X Games Real MTB 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
50160 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
47512 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
45710 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
42428 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
39663 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
38787 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
34538 views
Bright Racing Shocks' 1630g Inverted Fork Claims 'Better Precision Than a Traditional Fork' - Pond Beaver 2021
34388 views
28 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
22
0
emeryben
(39 mins ago)
One thing is apparent... I do not Real Mountain Bike.
[Reply]
13
0
dexterfawkes
(43 mins ago)
Holy shit this guy is pretty much as good as brandon semenuk
[Reply]
14
1
chriskneeland
(27 mins ago)
Not bad for a rally car driver
[Reply]
4
0
powderhoundbrr
(38 mins ago)
I was in the Whistler chairlift line last summer and he was a few people back in line. All the kids recognized him and wanted selfies and autographs. He was happy to give the kids some of his time. A class act!
[Reply]
2
0
BenTheSwabian
(13 mins ago)
Super impressive, not a question about that. Dude has you watching most of the tricks twice to be able to see whats going on. But I'm just gonna throw this out there: Is this worthy of winning a freeride competition titled "real mtb"?
[Reply]
2
0
ihatton929
(24 mins ago)
Dude has the perfect system. Throw tricks that are so complex you have to watch the video several times over to truly comprehend what he's doing. Then upload them to youtube and watch those extra views add up.
[Reply]
1
0
Avanwin
(13 mins ago)
I rewatch AND set the playback to half speed to see what he's doing sometimes. I REALLY wanna learn to caveman drop and watching this one wasn't really all that helpful. It looked too easy.
[Reply]
3
0
rarerider
(17 mins ago)
While all this slopestyle stuff is super clean and dead impressive I don't think it's nearly as fun to watch as the things McAskill gets up to or as that Brage Vestavik edit.
[Reply]
1
0
TannerValhouli
(5 mins ago)
True except for the nosebonk-no-hander. Everything else felt like it was from a slopestyle competition.
[Reply]
6
2
mi-bike
(39 mins ago)
Should've stuck to rally racing
[Reply]
4
0
ts080
(26 mins ago)
Just realized i've been doing fake mountain bike for all these years...
[Reply]
4
0
TannerValhouli
(16 mins ago)
Brage is real mtb. this is art on two wheels
[Reply]
3
0
TekNullIOG
(34 mins ago)
That nose bonk to no hander.
[Reply]
1
0
unrooted
(34 mins ago)
A couple months ago a friend new to riding sent me a link to a semenuk vid and told me to “check this guy out!”
[Reply]
2
0
ipedalhard
(33 mins ago)
Gonna have to replay this one a few more times to comprehend
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(1 mins ago)
Seeing his edits must be a trip for all the other pro rally racers that had to lose the podium spots to this 'bike rider'.
[Reply]
1
0
pixelcrane
(0 mins ago)
Who else is looking forward to the director's cut version for all of these?
[Reply]
1
0
sngltrkmnd
(44 mins ago)
Bring back the Ultimate Freeride Challenge!
[Reply]
1
0
motomikey
(41 mins ago)
Too short... I need more!!!!! Amazing.
[Reply]
2
0
jordanredshaw
(37 mins ago)
This is... Unreal.
[Reply]
1
0
stanihimself
(31 mins ago)
I think he is good in doing things he does.
[Reply]
1
0
Bobadeebob
(24 mins ago)
Came for the nose bonk. Wasnt disappointed
[Reply]
1
1
Svinyard
(19 mins ago)
I just don't see how anyone can compete in this challenge with Brandon. He's born for this challenge.
[Reply]
1
0
Dimdumb
(43 mins ago)
Woah
[Reply]
1
0
DesertRatJr
(42 mins ago)
YES YES YES!
[Reply]
1
0
rockyjonny
(37 mins ago)
DAMN!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Daan11
(12 mins ago)
i think he cheated
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
7
MikeyMT
(42 mins ago)
Woah...sorry every other rider, your edit sucks.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009010
Mobile Version of Website
28 Comments
Post a Comment