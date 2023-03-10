Must Watch: Brendan Howey Oozes Style In 'HWY 30'

Mar 10, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  


Posted In:
Videos Commencal Brendan Howey Rupert Walker


20 Comments

  • 11 0
 Well this just fired me up to ride all weekend... No tricks, just oozing style. Howey is BOSS! Very tight edit - nicely done all around team.
  • 1 0
 just oozing all over the place!
  • 6 0
 The Riding slaps. The tires slap. The track slaps. 10/10 would watch again.
  • 3 0
 I think his tires were in the air more than on the ground, so would this be considered...flying a bike rather than riding a bike?
  • 4 0
 Man Sun Peaks is so epic. The way Brendan rides is how I dream of riding.
  • 2 0
 I miss trail dust. We're still several months out from those conditions here in the soggy PacNW.
  • 4 0
 Don't worry, it'll be dusty again before you know it, and we'll all be looking back fondly on the wet roots and muddy ruts.
  • 2 0
 When the music cut out and all you hear is the tires ripping into that berm.... so good!
  • 3 1
 So good!! Only 98 days until bike park season...
  • 2 0
 Life is a hwy
  • 1 0
 Semenukesque. My highest compliment!
  • 1 0
 Oooh the stoke. Love his style
  • 1 0
 Howey is so steezy! We need to see more of him
  • 1 0
 Ground steeze lives on Beer
  • 1 0
 I don't even ride like that in my dreams
  • 1 0
 Savauge...

Anyone know what song that is by chance?
  • 1 0
 Edits not great for a hangover
  • 1 0
 01:31 Chef's kiss!
  • 1 0
 Howey just oozes style
  • 1 0
 Howey do that?





