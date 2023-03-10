Watch
Must Watch: Brendan Howey Oozes Style In 'HWY 30'
Mar 10, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
20 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Commencal
Brendan Howey
Rupert Walker
Must Read This Week
Review: Prime Thunderflash - A Standout Enduro Bike
62703 views
Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'
45216 views
What Type of eMTB Should You Buy in 2023?
41194 views
DVO Previews New Onyx D1 Fork
41179 views
How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop
41094 views
Slack Randoms: Homemade Folding Bikes, Wooden Flat Pedals, Wild Swampfest Carnage & More
35721 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
31775 views
HQ Tour: Brazn Makes Unique High Pivot Bikes in New Zealand
30380 views
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
0
snik-bike
(7 hours ago)
Well this just fired me up to ride all weekend... No tricks, just oozing style. Howey is BOSS! Very tight edit - nicely done all around team.
[Reply]
1
0
olngjnsn
(4 hours ago)
just oozing all over the place!
[Reply]
6
0
jkwilliamz
(7 hours ago)
The Riding slaps. The tires slap. The track slaps. 10/10 would watch again.
[Reply]
3
0
rickybobby18
(7 hours ago)
I think his tires were in the air more than on the ground, so would this be considered...flying a bike rather than riding a bike?
[Reply]
4
0
wolftwenty1
(7 hours ago)
Man Sun Peaks is so epic. The way Brendan rides is how I dream of riding.
[Reply]
2
0
Philthy503
(7 hours ago)
I miss trail dust. We're still several months out from those conditions here in the soggy PacNW.
[Reply]
4
0
drmccoypartyenabler69xl
(6 hours ago)
Don't worry, it'll be dusty again before you know it, and we'll all be looking back fondly on the wet roots and muddy ruts.
[Reply]
2
0
GrantMcJ
(7 hours ago)
When the music cut out and all you hear is the tires ripping into that berm.... so good!
[Reply]
3
1
sunpeaksbikepark
(7 hours ago)
So good!! Only 98 days until bike park season...
[Reply]
2
0
eebz
(7 hours ago)
Life is a hwy
[Reply]
1
0
VtVolk
(6 hours ago)
Semenukesque. My highest compliment!
[Reply]
1
0
zombiejack33
(5 hours ago)
Oooh the stoke. Love his style
[Reply]
1
0
knapton
(4 hours ago)
Howey is so steezy! We need to see more of him
[Reply]
1
0
iggzdaloc
(3 hours ago)
Ground steeze lives on
[Reply]
1
0
tidnes
(2 hours ago)
I don't even ride like that in my dreams
[Reply]
1
0
jackalope
(2 hours ago)
Savauge...
Anyone know what song that is by chance?
[Reply]
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(2 hours ago)
Edits not great for a hangover
[Reply]
1
0
brucemacd
(6 hours ago)
01:31 Chef's kiss!
[Reply]
1
0
Vvltom
(6 hours ago)
Howey just oozes style
[Reply]
1
0
jrocksdh
(31 mins ago)
Howey do that?
[Reply]
Anyone know what song that is by chance?