Must Watch: Brett Rheeder Creates Endless Flow in 'Continuum'

Dec 9, 2021
by SHIMANO  


Everything is connected. Each ride is an extension of the one before. Each reentry is a transition to the next launch. Each experience builds on one another toward a flow state of endless progression. Only the settings and perspectives change along this continuum.

In this film by Brett Rheeder and Harrison Mendel, the sequence of individual movements are all linked together as a cohesive collection, with each maneuver unique yet forming a coherent visual journey across ever-changing landscapes by maintaining a locked perspective.

Creating this visual trick of relentless flow and seamless transitions from one scene to the next was a technical challenge for both rider and cinematographer, and it required intense planning and dedication from the entire team to work through these problems. Anchoring the point of view to bring the audience along on Brett’s journey as everything else moves seamlessly along the continuum.

bigquotesThere were so many times where our brains were about to explode trying to think about what the next location would be and how the angle of the previous trail would line up with the next one. A very complex operation, but I’m happy we got it done and that it turned out the way it did. Thank you to Shimano for believing in my creativity and everyone else who was involved in making this come full circle — you know who you are!Brett Rheeder


Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo


35 Comments

  • 45 0
 What an absolute masterpiece on all fronts! Blown away by this one.
  • 9 0
 Coming from you, Scott, that means a lot. Cheers!
  • 2 0
 Filming, editing, riding, locations - perfetto. Fuhhmazing!
  • 2 0
 Sorry where did you say these photos were taken... Heaven?!
  • 9 3
 Perhaps an unpopular opinion here but I think the photos are far more impressive than the video. Not saying the video was bad by any means but my god those pictures are captivating! Good job boys!
  • 4 3
 Everything about this video was steezy as hell. Everything from the white shoes and socks, to the filming, to the riding... Thanks Brett Rheeder for making the best mtb video I've ever seen
  • 2 0
 photos above the lake look like Kamloops? I think he also shot n this location about 5-6 years ago on a property in Cherry Creek above Tobiano.
  • 2 0
 It seems like the "photo of the year" selection has been published a bit earlier... (of course, the video is amazing as well.)
  • 1 0
 Everything about this was flawless. This is a masterpiece! Massive congratulations to Brett on his insanely precise and stylish riding and props to Harrison on the videographer.
  • 3 0
 the pictures alone are a masterpiece
  • 3 0
 Effortless as usual. This DJ line im Pemby is amazing Props Rheeder
  • 3 0
 Rad edit, Brett kills it!!
  • 3 1
 Woah. Probably the first video ever that captures the feeling of riding. Amazing.
  • 2 0
 Super good riding, filming and editing!!! reminds me a bit of some of the New Balance/Joe Pease skate edits.
  • 1 0
 Amazing execution. OK as a self confessed nerd, I need a behind the scenes video to see how they did it! Camera telemetry data taken to each location!?
  • 2 0
 That was amazing, whole team crushed it!
  • 2 0
 Now tell me this wasn't some impressive s**t !!!
  • 3 1
 No cheesy comments...that was epic. Wow. Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 Wow...that was a stunner.
  • 2 0
 So sick, absolutely beautiful transitions.
  • 2 0
 Congrats Harrison, Rheeder, and everyone involved. Incredible.
  • 2 0
 thanks for all my new wallpapers

also, best bike video... ever?
  • 2 0
 Up next in the News. Kid from Ontario Does good.
  • 1 0
 All those amazing cable cam shots and incredible locations Beautiful work all around!
  • 2 0
 masterpiece
  • 2 0
 Awesome
  • 2 0
 Pure art!
  • 2 0
 I love this
  • 1 0
 Nice and sleazy does it everytime!!!
  • 1 0
 Well this is really freaking good
  • 1 0
 Impressive output on all fronts!
  • 1 0
 I think Flow has just been redefined here.
  • 1 0
 The dirt jumps with mountains in the background, such a beautiful shot
  • 2 1
 Perfect.
  • 1 0
 Best edit of the year!!

