Must Watch: Brett Rheeder Creates Endless Flow in 'Continuum'

Everything is connected. Each ride is an extension of the one before. Each reentry is a transition to the next launch. Each experience builds on one another toward a flow state of endless progression. Only the settings and perspectives change along this continuum.
In this film by Brett Rheeder and Harrison Mendel, the sequence of individual movements are all linked together as a cohesive collection, with each maneuver unique yet forming a coherent visual journey across ever-changing landscapes by maintaining a locked perspective.
Creating this visual trick of relentless flow and seamless transitions from one scene to the next was a technical challenge for both rider and cinematographer, and it required intense planning and dedication from the entire team to work through these problems. Anchoring the point of view to bring the audience along on Brett’s journey as everything else moves seamlessly along the continuum.
|There were so many times where our brains were about to explode trying to think about what the next location would be and how the angle of the previous trail would line up with the next one. A very complex operation, but I’m happy we got it done and that it turned out the way it did. Thank you to Shimano for believing in my creativity and everyone else who was involved in making this come full circle — you know who you are!—Brett Rheeder
also, best bike video... ever?
